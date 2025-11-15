7-Year-Old’s Depressing Poem About Zoom School Goes Viral And People On Twitter Adore It

It’s been a year since the infamous coronavirus pandemic took the world by storm. And many believe that it has surely overstayed its welcome. People miss the life before the series of lockdowns and restrictions, so much, in fact, that it has taken a toll on our psyche.
And while it is evident among many adults, kids seem to be even more susceptible to this, as seen in a poem that has recently surfaced on Twitter. And it’s no ordinary poem—it’s one that was written in light of the pandemic, and by the hand of a 7-year-old.
Everyone seems to be feeling pandemic fatigue by this point, including this 7 Y.O. who wrote a poem about it
The poem reads:
Boring online school
Today is just another day
in a long line of days
staring at a dumb screen
Just booring booring
online school that’s the
only thing that did happen
it’s the only thing that is
happening that’s the only
thing that will happen
Twitter user Julia (Twitter tag @bugtypepokemon) has recently shared a photo of a hand-written poem that considers the realities of the pandemic and the subsequent video-meeting culture of the world.
In particular, it’s from the point of view of a school kid who is too exhausted to stare at a “dumb” computer screen during classes as it feels like that’s all he’s doing these days. It puts into words what many of us, regardless of whether we’re in school, think and feel like, because the pandemic has altered our lives to a degree where social interaction has become borderline inhuman.
A Twitter user has recently shared this 7-year-old’s poem, which was a school assignment
Turns out, this was an assignment for one of his classes that he wrote and read out loud. And don’t worry, Julia, who explained that she’s his babysitter, said that the 7-year-old is just fine, despite the more depressed tone of the poem.
Many online were left in awe at the kid’s unique poem, on a structural as well as semantic level
Image credits: monopSonny
Image credits: geenalia
Image credits: SaraLUckelman
“A lot of you seem very worried about him. I promise he’s healthy and very loved and this is a rough time for everyone. We’re both having lots of fun reading all your little takes on his poem,” said Julia in her follow-up tweet.
The kid has a lot of hobbies and interests, one of which is writing. And though Julia said that he is a brilliant, deliberate, and prolific writer, she’s not the only one who thinks so.
The twitter user who shared the poem is actually the kid’s baby-sitter
Many praised his poetry, with one person pointing out certain Dr. Manhattan traits in his writing
Image credits: hotgoof
You see, since the tweet was posted on February 8th, it has gone a tad bit viral. Not only have nearly 145,000 people liked the poem, gaining over 17,000 retweets, but many have also expressed just how well-done, nay, masterful the poem really is.
A number of people pointed out the poetic methods and structures used in the poem—things like repetition (booring, booring) and rhetorical progression (the use of three different tenses).
People loved it so much that the tweet quickly got nearly 145k likes with over 17k retweets
Image credits: SkilletGang
Image credits: killahpree
Image credits: Zack19265760
Image credits: mariejo74206645
Image credits: EmacInSTL
Others have praised him for the image he painted with his words, making things vivid and straightforward in the beginning and going all existential in the end.
Yet others have joked how online school is making kids transform into Dr. Manhattan, a character from the DC Comics universe who exhibits an apathetic vibe, a borderline insightfully depressive one.
Image credits: DayGloFreak1
Image credits: ChadInvictvs
It has also stirred a bit of a discussion among some on whether online schooling is effective and just how bad these kids have it because of the pandemic, but many remained focused on how prolific the poem was and truly thought that this kid has untapped talent.
Some started a debate of whether online schooling is effective and if the whole pandemic won’t leave the kids emotionally scarred
Image credits: imscreamign
Image credits: grandtout2
Image credits: OnceUponEnglish
Image credits: fionamcdonaldd
Image credits: DrBaalt
