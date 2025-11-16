Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Book That You Are Currently Reading (Closed)

by

Are you a book worm or just an occasional reader? Share with us the book you’re currently immersed in!

#1 “The Last Year With Ceausescu” – A Teenager’s Life In 1989, Before The Fall Of Communism

#2 “Room To Dream” By David Lynch And Kristine Mckenna

#3 Bout To Get My First Win

#4 It’s… Interesting To Say The Least

#5 Fascinating. Totally Unputdownable

#6 Tarántula By Bob Dylan (Bilingual Edition)

#7 I Finally Gave “Dune” A Chance. Just Started. The Other One Is A Wine Guide. I Always Look For Good New Wines To Explore, Besides The Ones I Already Know And Enjoy

#8 I Really Love This Series!

#9 Not Really A Sw Fan But I’m A Nerd So A Friend Said I’d Like It And It’s Pretty Dope

#10 The Swarm – Started Reading This Again Because The Trailer Got Me Excited

#11 The Revenant. Love History Stories How The Country Was Formed

#12 I Love Books About The Nature – Animals, Plants, Weather.. This One Is About Caracaras

#13 Need I Say More

#14 The Dutch House

#15 Historic Adventures

#16 A Gentle Love Story By The Wonderful Japanese Author Hiromi Kawakami

#17 Thrift Store Find I Just Started Reading, The Book Was Published In 1990

#18 Prince Harry’s!! He’s A Pretty Good Writer Actually, I Finished This In Leas Than A Week!

#19 Prince Harry's!! He's A Pretty Good Writer Actually, I Finished This In Less Than A Week!

