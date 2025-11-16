Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Book That You Are Currently Reading (Closed)

Are you a book worm or just an occasional reader? Share with us the book you’re currently immersed in!
#1 “The Last Year With Ceausescu” – A Teenager’s Life In 1989, Before The Fall Of Communism
#2 “Room To Dream” By David Lynch And Kristine Mckenna
#3 Bout To Get My First Win
#4 It’s… Interesting To Say The Least
#5 Fascinating. Totally Unputdownable
#6 Tarántula By Bob Dylan (Bilingual Edition)
#7 I Finally Gave “Dune” A Chance. Just Started. The Other One Is A Wine Guide. I Always Look For Good New Wines To Explore, Besides The Ones I Already Know And Enjoy
#8 I Really Love This Series!
#9 Not Really A Sw Fan But I’m A Nerd So A Friend Said I’d Like It And It’s Pretty Dope
#10 The Swarm – Started Reading This Again Because The Trailer Got Me Excited
#11 The Revenant. Love History Stories How The Country Was Formed
#12 I Love Books About The Nature – Animals, Plants, Weather.. This One Is About Caracaras
#13 Need I Say More
#14 The Dutch House
#15 Historic Adventures
#16 A Gentle Love Story By The Wonderful Japanese Author Hiromi Kawakami
#17 Thrift Store Find I Just Started Reading, The Book Was Published In 1990
#18 Prince Harry’s!! He’s A Pretty Good Writer Actually, I Finished This In Leas Than A Week!
