7 Underrated General Hospital Performances by Main Characters

Carly Corinthos, a Force to Reckon With
Let’s cut to the chase: Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos is like that favorite leather jacket you can’t part with—reliable, gets better with age, and oh-so-comfortable in its skin. But just because she’s a mainstay doesn’t mean we should overlook her brilliance. Carly’s been through more drama than a Shakespearean heroine, and Laura Wright has given us a masterclass in resilience and reinvention, especially after Carly’s losses to Nina Reeves. So what if her character makes choices that make you want to throw your remote at the TV? Wright’s portrayal is layered—like a fine trifle—and deserves more applause.
Maurice Benard and the Art of Subtlety
Now, onto Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos. If you thought playing a mob boss with mental health issues was easy, think again. Benard has turned Sonny into something more than just another tough guy on your screen. He plays pain with such finesse that it makes you wonder if he’s drawing from his own experiences. As he once said,
I played his pain and that’s when people started gravitating towards him. It’s this vulnerability that makes Sonny’s character so compelling and Benard’s performance so underrated.
Rebecca Herbst, an Unsung Heroine
Speaking of being underrated, let’s talk about Rebecca Herbst as Elizabeth Webber. She’s been in Port Charles since the Clinton administration and somehow manages to remain relevant without being a showboat. Herbst brings grace and tenacity to Elizabeth, a character who could teach a masterclass in growth. Sure, she might be overshadowed by the Sonny-Carly saga or the new kids on the block, but Herbst’s consistent performance is like that background music you didn’t know you needed until it stopped playing.
Roger Howarth Flips the Script
Roger Howarth as Franco Baldwin is like that weird indie movie you initially regret watching but then can’t stop thinking about. He took a character from the dark side of the moon and brought him into the daylight of redemption arcs. Howarth didn’t just play Franco; he gave him a new lease on life that made fans do a complete 180—from loathing to loving. That’s not just acting; that’s alchemy, folks. And it’s definitely underrated.
Kelly Monaco Breaks the Mold
Kelly Monaco as Sam McCall is proof that there’s more to the femme fatale than meets the eye. She could’ve easily been pigeonholed into the ‘tough chick’ corner but nope, Monaco added layers of vulnerability so skillfully that you’re left wondering if Sam will ever find true happiness. It’s a complex portrayal that goes beyond the archetype and delves into the psyche of a woman with many faces (and aliases). Monaco is serving depth on a silver platter, and we’re here for it.
Nancy Lee Grahn: The Pillar of Strength
If General Hospital had a hall of fame for characters that embody strength and intelligence while dealing with personal demons, Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis would be front and center. She took what could have been a one-dimensional lawyer role and turned it into something you can’t help but root for—even when she’s trying to send Helena to hell in handbasket. Grahn delivers performances filled with conviction and emotional truth, earning her spot among soap opera royalty.
Steve Burton: The Man Behind the Stoic Mask
Last but not least is Steve Burton as Jason Morgan. Here’s a guy who could win an award for Most Emotionally Repressed Character and still make you feel every unshed tear. Burton has played Jason since dinosaurs roamed daytime TV, yet his subtle portrayal often gets lost amid his tough-guy persona. He brings an emotional subtlety to Jason that speaks volumes without saying much at all—and that, my friends, is what makes his performance truly underrated.
