7 Most Dangerous Characters on MobLand

Since its debut on March 30, 2025, Paramount+’s gritty British crime drama series MobLand has been a success. The 8-episode show has attracted an above-average approval rating from critics and audiences. Created by Ronan Bennett, MobLand delves deep into London’s violent and complex world of organized crime. The show follows the power struggles, betrayals, and brutal tactics of rival crime families vying to control London’s lucrative illegal enterprises.
MobLand’s cast packs an ensemble of some of the UK’s A-list actors, breathing life into one of television’s top characters. The show paints a chilling portrait of a criminal underworld where power is everything, and nobody is actually safe. From the patriarch and matriarch of the Harrigan family, rival Richie Stevenson, to fixer Harry, MobLand has no shortage of ruthless characters. Here’s a look at MobLand season 1’s most dangerous characters.
7. Eddie Harrigan
In MobLand season 1, Eddie Harrigan (Anson Boon) is introduced as a third-generation Harrigan. Besides being rebellious, he’s quickly revealed to be unpredictable. He stabs a patron at a club and is last seen with Tommy Stevenson (Felix Edwards). His recklessness triggers events that lead to an inevitable war between the Harrigan and Stevenson families. Although Eddie’s action against Tommy is later revealed to have been orchestrated by his grandmother, Maeve Harrigan (Helen Mirren), his willingness and ease to commit murder shows how dangerous he could be.
6. Colin Tattersall
The character is first introduced as a former senior organized crime officer in episode 8 (“Helter Skelter”). He almost immediately takes charge of the operation, convincing DS Ivan Fisk (Luke Mably) and DC Mukasa (Gemma Knight Jones) to focus on making a deal with Richie rather than using Alice Barnes (Emily Barber) to infiltrate the Harrigans.
All seemed to go well until Fisk and Mukasa suggested in a meeting with Richie that the police now owned the mobster. A visibly upset Richie shoots Fisk and Mukasa dead while Colin Tattersall (Toby Jones) looks on. It is revealed Colin has been in Richie’s pocket all along. While this isn’t surprising, especially since he worked as an organized crime officer, his ease of throwing Fisk and Mukasa under the bus makes him one of MobLand’s most dangerous characters.
5. Kat McAllister
While much wasn’t known about the Kat McAllister (Janet McTeer) character earlier, she’s later revealed to be a powerful international cartel operative. For much of the season, she had sent Donnie (Alex Fine) to recruit Harry to work for her. Harry later revealed this after Conrad asked him how he knew Kat.
Although audiences have yet to see Kat in action, she wields enough power to stop Richie from killing Seraphina Harrigan (Mandeep Dhillon) after chain-sawing Brendan Harrigan (Daniel Betts). Also, Conrad was visibly disappointed knowing Kat played a role in brokering a deal with Conrad. Kat McAllister is dangerous because she seems powerful enough to ease Richie’s rage and control Jaime Lopez (Jordi Mollà). This is interesting as Conrad seeks to work with Jaime to get into the fentanyl business.
4. Conrad Harrigan
Irish actor and film producer Pierce Brosnan plays Conrad, the Harrigan family’s patriarch. Conrad is ruthless, although audiences don’t get a full show of his wrath. However, his domination and expansion, while undermining the Stevensons shows he’s as dangerous as they come. While audiences watch him shoot his loyal friend and advisor, Archie Hammond (Alex Jennings), point blank in the chest, Conrad seems to easily be manipulated by his wife, Maeve.
At the earliest stage of Tommy’s disappearance, Conrad had already mobilized a hit squad to take out Richie. However, viewers watched him hesitate as Maeve convinced him otherwise. Although Conrad is undoubtedly one of MobLand’s dangerous characters, his hesitancy and easy manipulation by his wife put him down the list. However, despite Harry’s concerns that Conrad might have lost his ruthlessness, there still lurks a darkness in Conrad that can easily make him the series’s most dangerous character, if he needed to be.
3. Maeve Harrigan
From the start of the show, Maeve Harrigan has had a suspicious demeanor about her. Her actions seem to be motivated by selfish reasons. However, what is clear is that she wants her Harrigan family to go to war with the Stevensons. Although Maeve has yet to make a person kill, she has orchestrated the death of several other characters. Whatever her end goal, besides her children and grandchild, no one is safe from being eliminated if they stand in her way. With obvious leverage on both crime bosses, while charmed with her manipulative ability, Maeve is dangerous as an ally or foe.
2. Richie Stevenson
English actor Geoff Bell plays Richie Stevenson in MobLand. He’s the show’s primary antagonist who seeks revenge for the death of his son, Tommy. As the patriarch of the rival crime family, Richie is as ruthless as they come. He ordered a move to kill Eddie even before there was confirmation his son was dead.
For much of season 1, Richie proved to be more dangerous than Conrad Harrigan. He tortured and let Harry kill Valjon (Peter Ferdinando), knowing he wasn’t his son’s exact killer, although he helped butcher the corpse. Even when he seems cornered, Richie finds a way to prove why he’s a true crime boss. Without skipping a beat, Richie personally shoots Fisk and Mukasa dead and defiles Maeve by killing her oldest son, despite Maeve’s plea.
1. Harry Da Souza
Tom Hardy’s Harry Da Souza is the deadliest and most dangerous character in the MobLand TV series. While Hardy’s portrayal gives the character a calm and calculated demeanor, there’s a certain darkness in him waiting to come out. He’s not only a fixer for the Harrigan family, but Harry is also devoutly loyal. While audiences have watched him successfully “fix” things for the Harrigan family by de-escalating situations, in episode 7 (“The Crossroads”), Harry goes into full assault mode.
He single-handedly took on Jaime Lopez’s men as he tried to rescue Seraphina and Brendan. While he seemed estranged from his family, it is obvious he’s deeply committed to their safety. Besides being a trusted fixer for the Harrigans, Harry is being courted by Kat and undisputedly respected by Richie. This proves he’s not only reliable but dangerous in London’s crime world.
