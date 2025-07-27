7 Deadly Catsins By Marija Tiurina

Marija Tiurina, game designer by day and illustrator by night, teamed up with NeonMob, a platform for digital artists and collectors, to recreate an identity for the seven deadly sins – with cats!
“Deadly sins are quite symbolic and interesting. But Google search shows you only boring fantasy art, and pretty much the same style of drawings is repeat on every page of search results. I thought that the topic deserves another chance,”explains Tiurina.
The background story reads: “Hidden for nearly 950 years, a withered parchment, yellowed with age, was pulled up from the dank catacombs beneath the Vatican in Rome. Now, as its contents are unveiled, the world will come to know the truth… that there are EIGHT Deadly Sins! (And apparently the Pope of that age was fond of cats)
“The Bible doth spell seven sins of death,
But as a feline in this mortal realm,
There is one more to know before you rest,
Read on, to pilot your soul with its helm.“
Envy
“To have is to smile, to want, is to not,
Stay happy: be grateful for what you’ve got,
Though your brother or sister might have more,
“Want” turns to “wanted,” desire’s a bore.”
Gluttony
“If you fill your flesh with food, then really,
You’re starving your soul, it is quite silly
To believe you’ll ever fill up that hole—
The one in your heart— with fish or bread rolls!”
Greed
“Envy is cousin to pestilent greed,
Look up at the tree and forget the seed,
Which brought you your fortune, wasn’t enough,
To save your sad soul, it left your heart cuffed.”
Lust
“Eating away, choking on sweaty skin,
Desperate longing, longing to meet the sin,
And be carried away, swallowed by hell,
The storm of the sex shall never be quelled.”
Pride
“The Devil himself, Lucifer did fall,
When he dove into the mirror on his wall,
Humility may not come with a prize,
Though Pride, in all forms, comes with a price.”
Sloth
“A couch’s sharp teeth are sharpened by you,
For laziness is the whetstone of doom,
It hones it, completes it, makes it alright,
To do nothing but nothing day and night.”
Wrath
“When pain is upon you (yes it will be),
Respond not with anger, but love, you’ll see,
Refraining from violence, backtracking wrath,
Leads you to heaven, and no turning back.”
The Eight Deadly Catsin – Pawesomeness
“Wait—listen . . . can you hear the roiling crowd?
Camera cell phones, with clicking so loud,
And flashing dilemmas, bright avarice,
Give your soul to them, the good famous kiss.”
