7 Biggest Upcoming Movies of 2025 Yet to Be Released

While the first three quarters of the year have had their fair share of movie hits, the last quarter is home to some of the most anticipated movies of 2025. From iconic sequels, live-action remakes, and video game-based movies, to horror hits, Hollywood has struck the perfect balance between spectacle and storytelling. So far, China’s Ne Zha 2 has topped the chart as 2025’s highest-grossing film, with earnings exceeding $2.2 billion.
The live-action animated remake Lilo & Stitch leads the Hollywood Box Office as the only billion-dollar film in 2025. While it’s challenging to predict the next billion-dollar film of 2025, the last quarter is expected to feature some of the year’s most anticipated movies. Here are the biggest, most anticipated movies of 2025 with release dates in the last quarter.
Predator: Badlands — November 7
Predator: Badlands is a fresh entry in the Predator franchise. Dan Trachtenberg returns as director, with Badlands centered on Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator who has been outcast from his clan, and Thia (Elle Fanning), a Weyland-Yutani synthetic, who becomes his partner on a dangerous journey. It’s anticipated by fans of the franchise for its fresh perspective. It doesn’t just rehash the same hunt dynamics. Instead of focusing primarily on humans hunted by Predators, in Predator: Badlands, the Predator is the protagonist and faces threats as well as moral complications.
The Running Man — November 14
Edgar Wright’s The Running Man is adapted from Stephen King’s (written under the pseudonym Richard Bachman) 1982 novel. In the upcoming movie, old and new fans of the novel or the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led 1987 movie will be plunged into a dystopian near-future where a brutal, televised game show has become society’s most popular form of entertainment.
In the game show, contestants (“Runners”) must survive for 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins. The surviving contestant wins a cash prize of $1 billion. Glen Powell plays Ben Richards, the protagonist, alongside Josh Brolin, Colman Domingo, Michael Cera, and William H. Macy.
Wicked: For Good — November 21
Following the success of its 2024 predecessor, Wicked: For Good returns as its highly anticipated sequel. It adapts Act II of the 2003 Broadway musical, which reimagined L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and the 1939 movie. Wicked: For Good picks up after the first film, with Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba now demonized as the Wicked Witch of the West.
In exile, she leads a resistance for the rights of the silenced Animals of Oz. Meanwhile, Ariana Grande’s Glinda has become the public face of goodness under the Wizard’s regime. While she thrives in Emerald City, she deals with the moral cost of her role. With Wicked‘s $756.4 million Box Office earnings, the stakes are high for Wicked: For Good to surpass it.
Zootopia 2 — November 26
Zootopia 2 brings back Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) as they’re called in to investigate a new threat to the city of Zootopia. The plot centers around a mysterious reptile, Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan), whose arrival unsettles the balance in the animal metropolis. The 2016 Zootopia grossed $1 billion at the Box Office. With the potential to surpass its predecessor, Zootopia is projected to be another billion-dollar entry in 2025.
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery — November 26
Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc returns for yet another confounding mystery. In Wake Up Dead Man, Blanc is called to unravel a case steeped in unexplained phenomena when a seemingly impossible murder shocks a quiet town. This third installment packs yet another star-studded ensemble, comprising Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, and Cailee Spaeny.
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 — December 5
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is the sequel to the 2023 supernatural hit, which is based on the popular video game series. The story picks up after the supernatural events at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, and Matthew Lillard will be returning for the sequel, the sequel will also feature additional new cast members. With over double the production budget of the first film, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is expected to be one of 2025’s highest-grossing horror movies.
Avatar: Fire & Ash — December 19
Unarguably, James Cameron’s third installment, Avatar: Fire & Ash, is the biggest upcoming movie of 2025. With the success of its predecessors, audiences await yet another billion-dollar performance. The Way of Water introduced new characters and cultures to the already-established storyline. Although the stakes are high, industry watchers project The Way of Water as the only eligible contender to rival or surpass China’s Ne Zha 2 in being crowned the highest-grossing film of 2025.
