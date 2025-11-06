6 Young Artists Unite For The Rockefeller State Park Preserve

by

The Art Gallery at Rockefeller State Park Preserve will soon be filled with color, youthful creativity, and community spirit as it hosts Hailey’s Fourth Annual Charity Art Auction. A special fundraising exhibit featuring artwork created by local middle school and high school students.

At just 14 years old, Hailey Schott has already established a remarkable tradition. What began as a small personal project has grown into a much-anticipated annual event that combines her love for art and the Preserve with her passion for giving back.

This year’s participating artists are Hailey, Ella, Ginger, Olivia, Remi, and Riley. These young creatives have each poured their imagination and energy into original works. Their pieces reflect a range of styles and media, offering visitors a glimpse into how the next generation of artists views the world.

Join the Artist Reception on Sunday, November 9, from 1–3pm at the gallery, where guests are invited to meet the artists, enjoy refreshments, and take part in the fundraiser. It’s a wonderful opportunity to support both young talent and environmental stewardship.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to Rockefeller State Park Preserve, helping to fund the care, conservation, and continued enjoyment of this cherished local treasure.

Through their hard work and generosity, these young artists are proving that art can make a lasting difference for their community and for the environment. The Art Gallery at the Rockefeller State Park Preserve, 125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville, New York. Gallery Hours: 9:30am – 4:30pm, Monday – Sunday.

More info: 32auctions.com

Hailey in the Gallery

6 Young Artists Unite For The Rockefeller State Park Preserve

Hailey at Work

6 Young Artists Unite For The Rockefeller State Park Preserve

Works by Ginger & Ella

6 Young Artists Unite For The Rockefeller State Park Preserve

Works by Olivia & Riley

6 Young Artists Unite For The Rockefeller State Park Preserve

Works by Remi & Hailey

6 Young Artists Unite For The Rockefeller State Park Preserve

Works by Hailey

6 Young Artists Unite For The Rockefeller State Park Preserve

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
