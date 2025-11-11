Dog Breaks Out Of Kennel To Comfort Abandoned Crying Puppies

Maggie, the Australian shepherd, had her little puppies taken away before being put up for adoption at an animal shelter herself. When she was finally adopted, Maggie’s owners decided to kennel her for the night at Barker’s Dog Hotel in Alberta. What they never expected was for Maggie to escape and come to the aid of a litter of puppies that had also lost their mom!
“She’d do the little bow down to the adorable puppies and poke them through the chainlink gate of their room,” Pet motel owner Sandra Aldred told CBC. “She was really happy, and then she took me back to their room as if to say: “I really need to meet these small puppies. They were just all so happy to be together. The puppies needed her, and she needed them. It was pretty perfect.”
Maggie was spending a night at a boarding kennel when she heard something that broke her heart
The kennel owners saw her on video and went to see what was the matter
Maggie had heard puppies crying, and broke out of her kennel to go comfort them!
