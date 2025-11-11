Dog Breaks Out Of Kennel To Comfort Abandoned Crying Puppies

by

Maggie, the Australian shepherd, had her little puppies taken away before being put up for adoption at an animal shelter herself. When she was finally adopted, Maggie’s owners decided to kennel her for the night at Barker’s Dog Hotel in Alberta. What they never expected was for Maggie to escape and come to the aid of a litter of puppies that had also lost their mom!

“She’d do the little bow down to the adorable puppies and poke them through the chainlink gate of their room,” Pet motel owner Sandra Aldred told CBC. “She was really happy, and then she took me back to their room as if to say: “I really need to meet these small puppies. They were just all so happy to be together. The puppies needed her, and she needed them. It was pretty perfect.”

Check the adorable animal friendship in pictures below!

More info: barkerspetmotel.ca | Facebook (h/t: thedodo, cbc)

Maggie was spending a night at a boarding kennel when she heard something that broke her heart

Dog Breaks Out Of Kennel To Comfort Abandoned Crying Puppies
Dog Breaks Out Of Kennel To Comfort Abandoned Crying Puppies

The kennel owners saw her on video and went to see what was the matter

Dog Breaks Out Of Kennel To Comfort Abandoned Crying Puppies
Dog Breaks Out Of Kennel To Comfort Abandoned Crying Puppies

Maggie had heard puppies crying, and broke out of her kennel to go comfort them!

Dog Breaks Out Of Kennel To Comfort Abandoned Crying Puppies

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 14-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2025
Limitless
Limitless Season 1 Episode 11 Review: “This Is Your Brian on Drugs”
3 min read
Dec, 16, 2015
We Turn Boring Stairs Into Works Of Art
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Doodle On Film Photos To Tell A Different Story
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Young and the Restless: Ravi and Ashley Spend Time Alone
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2017
I Paint Underpants On Rocks To Criticize Nudity Censorship
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.