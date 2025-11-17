5 Random But Relatable Animations Featuring Tiny Dice Buddies

by

The Tiny Dice Buddies are a band of cute animated dice pals that tumble through life in an “I felt that” kind of way and also routinely take dad jokes to another level.

These characters came to life in January of this year as their creators were anticipating building a real-life tiny home in the shape of a pair of stacked dice, the Tiny Dice House, which is expected to be completed in the next few months!

Dubbed the “silly residents” of the Tiny Dice House, the Tiny Dice Buddies garnered an audience of over 267k followers on IG and 299k followers on TikTok by presenting a playful and unique take on trending audio from both platforms.

Here are a few of the most viral Tiny Dice Buddies videos that will make your day.

More info: Instagram

The next time you get pulled over…

5 Random But Relatable Animations Featuring Tiny Dice Buddies

Try this for yourself or share this tip with someone who could use it.

Watch the full animated reel here.

When the weekend comes & you don’t know what to do…

5 Random But Relatable Animations Featuring Tiny Dice Buddies

When you live for the weekend but then don’t know what ta dahh when it arrives…

Watch the full animated reel here.

This is a question I ask myself every day

5 Random But Relatable Animations Featuring Tiny Dice Buddies

Wait, have you seen yourself? Why are you working, sexy?

Watch the full animated reel here.

When you’re having a bad day…

5 Random But Relatable Animations Featuring Tiny Dice Buddies

You better not be planning any bad days, Universe…

Watch the full animated reel here.

Have you seriously considered life as a marshmallow?

5 Random But Relatable Animations Featuring Tiny Dice Buddies

Is anyone hiring an entry-level marshmallow? Will wobble with joy for food…

Watch the full animated reel here.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“I Am Not Allowed By Threat Of Legal Action To Be Involved In Their Affairs”: Guy Does Exactly As His Ex-Boss Instructed
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
If 6 Famous People Had To Apply For A Job Today, This Is How Their Resumes Would Look Like
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Side Effects Of Presidency Shown In Before And After Pictures Of 10 U.S. Presidents
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hidden Art Exhibition Called “Graff Endorsed” By Two Artists (17 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
My Acrylic Pour Painting With World’s Smallest Blower
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
30 Hilarious Conversations That People Overheard In L.A. And Decided Were Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.