10 Stars Whose Dramatic Transformations Stunned Fans At The 2026 Golden Globes

The 2026 Golden Globes dazzled Hollywood at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 11, celebrating some of the biggest names in film and television.
From award-winning performances to unforgettable red carpet moments, the night had fans and critics talking, but not all the chatter was about fashion.
As stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Selena Gomez, and others posed for the cameras, netizens couldn’t help but speculate about their changing looks.
From dramatic weight loss transformations to whispers of cosmetic enhancements, fans took to social media to debate which celebs might have gone under the knife.
Here are the stars whose red carpet appearances sparked the most plastic surgery speculation at the 83rd annual awards.
#1 Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt’s appearance at the 2026 Golden Globes fueled ongoing “filler” accusations and plastic surgery speculation that had been building since late 2025.
Critics and social media users claimed her face appeared “overfilled,” sparking rumors of dermal fillers in her cheeks, as well as a possible Botox lip flip or upper lip filler.
One Reddit user wrote bluntly, “Her filler depresses me,” prompting another to reply, “Agreed. So many famous women are morphing into the same sad face.”
Others said they “barely recognized her,” with one commenting, “She’s getting the Mar-a-Lago face, and it’s depressing.”
A third added, “I would sue whomever is responsible for that, her face shape is so changed now she looks like a lightbulb.”
“She used to be so beautiful. Now she just looks weird.”
Blunt attended the ceremony as a nominee for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for The Smashing Machine.
The award ultimately went to Teyana Taylor for her performance in One Battle After Another.
Image source: Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic, John Shearer/WireImage
#2 Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence’s look immediately set social media buzzing, as fans noted her lean physique and refined facial features, leading to renewed speculation about weight-loss medication and facial procedures.
Many viewers pleaded for her to “bring back the real beauty of Jennifer Lawrence,” who did not appear as “skinny” as she does now.
One person commented, “Bring back thick Jennifer Lawrence who didn’t care about being skinny. This new thin dress body is fine, but she lost all the fun body we loved.”
Another added, “Do the women in Hollywood have something against food?”
Others labeled her facial features as “Oz*mpic face,” while a third wrote, “Everyone in Hollywood is starting to have the exact same face. It’s spooky because they don’t look obviously ‘done’ anymore…”
Plastic surgery rumors were another heated point, as one critic summed up everyone’s feelings, writing on Reddit, “She started getting work done after the first Hunger Games since she hasn’t stopped tweaking since. She’s had pretty good work done, which is why for some reason people cannot see it.”
Lawrence attended the event as a nominee for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in Die My Love.
The award in the category was won by Jessie Buckley for her performance in the historical drama Hamnet.
Image source: Steve Granitz/WireImage, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#3 Nikki Glaser
Nikki Glaser returned to host the annual ceremony for the second consecutive year, but her appearance quickly became a talking point among viewers.
As she took the stage, fans fixated on her changed look, with many asking, “Did Nikki Glaser get plastic surgery? She doesn’t look the same.”
Similar comments flooded social media, including, “How much botched plastic surgery is too much, Nikki Glaser?” and “Ugh, Nikki was beautiful already, what has she done to her face?”
While the speculation was relentless, Glaser herself has been candid about her cosmetic journey over the past year.
The comedian has openly admitted that she planned to get a facelift in mid-2025, calling it a “wise investment” and stating, “People treat you better when you’re hotter. It’s just a fact.”
She has also acknowledged using weight-loss medication, sharing a carousel of Instagram images earlier in 2025 that highlighted how her appearance has evolved since the start of her career.
Defending her decision, she wrote, “Oh, I love it. I love it. I’m like, do it, do it. I have no judgment. If you want to do Oz*mpic, hell yeah, girl.”
Just weeks before the 2026 ceremony, Glaser also confirmed that she had a “touch-up for Botox and stuff,” though she revealed she skipped fillers and invasive lymphatic drainage treatments this year to avoid bruising ahead of her hosting duties.
Image source: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images, Monica Schipper/Getty Images
#4 Melissa Mccarthy
Melissa McCarthy’s appearance at the 2026 Golden Globes sparked widespread online speculation surrounding her dramatic 95-pound weight loss.
As photos circulated from the red carpet, fans were quick to weigh in, with several attributing her transformation to weight-loss medication.
One critic wrote, “Melissa McCarthy oz*mpic’d out. Celebs look so f*cking awkward these days,” while another echoed, “Melissa McCarthy hitting that Oz*mpic hard. I need to get on board.”
A third commented, “Melissa McCarthy is proof that money can buy you your dream body,” while another bluntly added, “Looking good, OK, Oz*mpic queen!”
Despite the scrutiny surrounding her weight in recent years, McCarthy has not confirmed using any GLP-1 medications to aid her weight-loss journey.
As for the ceremony itself, McCarthy attended as a presenter alongside Kathryn Hahn.
The duo performed a comedic bit about male representation in film before presenting the award for Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.
Image source: Vince Bucci/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank, Alberto Rodriguez/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images
#5 Emma Stone
Emma Stone’s “uncanny” face became a central point of online discussion following her appearance at the Golden Globes.
Fans and critics alike described her look as “noticeably taut” and “wrinkle-free,” sparking renewed speculation about possible cosmetic procedures.
Many speculated that the actress may have undergone treatments such as a facelift, a “fox eye” lift, or blepharoplasty.
One person asked, “Did she do some procedure on her face or is it the makeup? She looks different.”
In response, another fan wrote, “She’s had a great facelift done. I find looking at her kind of uncanny valley now, though.”
A third commenter added, “Growing up in the 2000s was rough in terms of how skinny celebrities were, but man do I miss seeing all the individual faces and beauty… Now everyone has the same Instagram face with the same nose, the same pouty lips, the same lifted eyes, the same veneers… it’s so boring.”
“She looks SO good, but it doesn’t look like her!”
Stone was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in Bugonia.
However, the award ultimately went to Rose Byrne for her performance in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.
Image source: Michael Tran/FilmMagic, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
#6 Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates’ noticeably slimmer appearance at the Golden Globes quickly caught fans’ attention, reigniting discussion around her dramatic 100-pound weight loss in recent years.
The actress has been open about her use of weight-loss medication, crediting roughly 80 percent of her transformation to diet and lifestyle changes, while acknowledging that medication helped her lose the final 15 to 20 pounds.
Despite her transparency, not all fans were impressed by her new look.
One disappointed user wrote, “She’s on the Oz*mpic train too. I mean, who isn’t? I’ve seen absolutely normal-looking people become skeletal and hollow-faced. It’s not a great look.”
The same commenter continued, “I understand she really needed to lose weight, but I think Oz*mpic prescriptions are being misused.”
Another fan echoed the sentiment, reacting to her appearance by writing, “Some people are not meant to be skinny, sorry,” while a separate user bluntly added, “Another Oz*mpic miracle!!!”
Bates attended the ceremony as a nominee for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama for her leading role in the CBS series Matlock.
However, the award ultimately went to Rhea Seehorn for her performance in Pluribus.
Image source: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images, John Shearer/WireImage
#7 Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez faced renewed scrutiny over her appearance while posing on the red carpet, with social media discussions focusing on everything from her trim physique to what some labeled her “unrecognizable” facial features.
Her slender profile at the 2026 Golden Globes reignited Oz*mpic rumors, with one person speculating, “She is solely responsible for losing her looks due to the botched plastic surgery procedures that she paid for and her Oz*mpic overuse.”
Another wrote, “I truly believe if she never touched her face, she would still look the same, with only slight signs of aging.”
Others fueled further debate by suggesting the newly married singer may have gotten a “chin implant.”
One critic commented, “The chin implant is just so distracting. I really hope she goes back natural.”
Another added bluntly, “Another day she’s skinny and her face is tight… girl wants to be so hard like other girls. It’s clear that she’s going to look like the next Donatella Versace soon.”
Gomez arrived at the ceremony with her husband, Benny Blanco, and was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building (Season 5).
She ultimately lost the award to Jean Smart for Hacks.
Image source: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
#8 Ashton Kutcher
As Ashton Kutcher made his red carpet appearance with wife Mila Kunis, marking the couple’s return to award shows after a three-year hiatus, the conversation quickly shifted to his “noticeably different” and “worn-out” look.
Many viewers were surprised to see the actor back at a high-profile event after so long, with several commenting that he appeared to have “aged tremendously.”
One critic wrote, “Good God, that man has aged tremendously. I didn’t even know that was him until I saw [Mila].”
Another added, “Where did Ashton’s face go? After looking at Ashton, I suddenly feel very old.”
A third speculated that his changed appearance could be due to Botox and facial tweaks, writing, “It’s called Botox and small tucks. He hasn’t aged tremendously; he’s just not 25 anymore.”
Others drew comparisons to fellow actors.
“What happened to him? Ashton is starting to look a little like a younger Tom Cruise,” one person remarked, while another joked, “Ashton looks like Liam Neeson’s son.”
While Kutcher himself was neither nominated nor presenting an award, he attended the ceremony to support his wife.
Kunis appeared as a presenter alongside Keegan-Michael Key to award Best Motion Picture – Animated, which went to the 2025 Netflix hit KPop Demon Hunters.
Image source: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, John Shearer/WireImage
#9 Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega sparked intense online chatter, with fans zeroing in on her noticeably slimmer frame and what some described as “creepy” and “hollow” facial features.
Fans and online commentators pointed to her extremely defined cheekbones and sharp jawline, which were further accentuated by her “barely there” neutral makeup and bleached eyebrows.
One fan wrote, “The sucked-in cheeks look is such a miserable trend… I hate it, as well as the no-eyebrows trend.”
Another joked, “Buccal fat removal to look like Handsome Squidward is just an objectively bad decision,” while a third chimed in, focusing on her petite frame, writing, “Oz*mpic is alive and well on the red carpet.”
Others expressed concern rather than criticism, with one person adding, “I really don’t like commenting on anyone’s body… but is it okay to say this looks unhealthy?”
Ortega attended the event as a nominee for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role in the second season of Wednesday.
This marked her second nomination in the category for the same show, following her first nod in 2023.
The award was ultimately won by Jean Smart for her performance in Hacks.
Image source: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage, Gilbert Flores/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images
#10 Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande, who has been at the center of heated online speculation and concern over her “skinny” frame in recent months, once again sparked intense discussion among netizens with her appearance at the ceremony.
The controversy largely centered on Grande’s noticeably lean physique, which some viewers described as “unhealthy,” prompting renewed concern about her well-being.
One netizen commented, “God, she genuinely looks gaunt. She needs help.”
Another added, “Her face could not possibly be pulled any tighter. It’s making my eyelids hurt.”
A third wrote, “It scares me how people are applauding her looks here when her ED is still raging,” while another lamented, “A famous woman deteriorating in front of our eyes while the world cheers on.. a tale as old as time, unfortunately.”
Grande attended the event as a double nominee for her 2025 film Wicked: For Good.
She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, as well as Best Original Song for the track The Girl in the Bubble.
She did not take home either award, with Teyana Taylor winning in the acting category and Golden from KPop Demon Hunters winning Best Original Song.
Image source: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic, Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
