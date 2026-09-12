5 Long-Running TV Shows That Never Lost Their Identity

Most long-running TV shows, typically those that have lasted over a decade, face a common challenge – losing their identity. Somewhere between the pilot and the series finale, the very things that attracted millions of fans disappear. Whether it’s showrunners with differing ideas about how to move the show forward or a complete change in tone, these identity crises occur more often than most people would like to admit.
As such, it’s so refreshing when a long-running TV show effectively dodges the pitfalls that usually come from losing prominent cast members, swapping out showrunners, and sometimes even getting cancelled and revived. The five shows on this list did that better than most. And here’s how each one of them pulled it off.
1. Supernatural (2005–2020)
Not many fans of Supernatural know this, but the show was supposed to end after five seasons. But somehow, the Winchester brothers overstayed their welcome, in the best possible way, by the way, and graced our screens for fifteen seasons. By the end, they’d fought pretty much everything and everyone, including angels, doppelgangers, demons, and even the big guy upstairs.
Most shows that go that cosmic usually end up tripping over their own feet. But this one managed to stay fully grounded. No matter how high the stakes got, everything always came back to Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) crammed in that Impala, saving each other’s hides, and blasting “Carry on Wayward Son” to every gut-punch moment. Fans love to joke that those two died and came back more times than a video game character. And honestly? That’s part of the charm, and that’s what made most of the show’s fans stick around for all 327 episodes.
2. Grey’s Anatomy (2005 – Present)
There’s a reason why Grey’s Anatomy broke Nielsen’s record for most weeks on the streaming chart, passing NCIS for the title. It’s because it hasn’t just survived the kind of cast turnover that would sink many shows; it’s thrived despite it. Patrick Dempsey’s McDreamy sauntered off, permanently, in 2015, and that’s after Sandra Oh’s exit as Yang the year before. Even the show’s main character, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), stepped back from being a series regular and mostly showed up in guest appearances while narrating behind the scenes. But every single time the show pops up on screen, fans (old and new) immediately notice that Grey Sloan Memorial is still, well… Grey Sloan Memorial.
It’s certainly not because of the people in the white coats. Most old fans wouldn’t even recognize any of the current actors. But they still enjoy the show because it’s always about the formula: chaotic medical emergencies, mixed with personal dramas, all served with that Shonda Rhimes special sauce (even though she stopped being showrunner in 2017) where an ordinary Tuesday can quickly be disrupted by a plane crash emergency or an active shooter lockdown without warning. That formula has survived every cast change, which is why the show never feels like it’s losing itself.
3. Modern Family (2009 – 2020)
Luke Dunphy (Nolan Gould) started his Modern Family journey as this adorable little goofball saying gibberish. But before anyone knew what was happening, he’d become taller than his dad and was applying to colleges. That kind of transformation would destroy the rhythm and dynamic of most sitcoms, but Modern Family didn’t flinch. They let the kids grow up right in front of our eyes, and it worked perfectly. Why? Because they kept the mockumentary formula that drew fans to the show in the first place.
The confessional interviews also didn’t lose their punch. Phil’s (Ty Burrell) dad jokes kept landing with that hard beat that made fans groan, and Gloria (Sofia Vergara) kept threatening to murder everyone with her accent. Three totally separate families got woven into one episode without making viewers’ heads spin. Season 1 or season 11, that groove was locked. That steady pulse is exactly why new viewers kept wandering in, even years after the show’s hype died down.
4. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999 – Present)
SVU didn’t have a cast problem or a growing-up hurdle to jump. It just had to survive more than a quarter of a century without losing the plot, and it’s done that better than almost anything else on Network TV. Mariska Hargitay has played Olivia Benson since 1999, which is basically unheard of by TV standards. People have named their pets and even children after her; that’s how deep this show is embedded in pop culture.
But the real reason why this show has retained its identity goes beyond the “dun dun” noise or the news-inspired plots. The show has simply refused to back down on the hard-hitting stuff most cop shows in that category would have scaled back on. That’s why it’s still going strong long after the rest of the Law & Order franchise fell apart around it.
5. Criminal Minds (2005 – 2020, 2022 – Present)
Criminal Minds is unique in a way that others on this list can’t match. The showrunners actually wrapped things up in 2020 after 15 seasons. Fans said goodbye, and for all intents and purposes, that was that. Then in 2022, Paramount+ revived it with a new subtitle (Evolution), but it feels less like a reboot and more like the team just took a really long coffee break. There’s the same BAU squad energy, the same slow-burn serial killer chases, and the same Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) popping in with her wild computer skills and even wilder outfits to break the tension when things get too dark.
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