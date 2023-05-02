Modern Family’s “Fears” Episode Uncovers a Very Real Truth

Modern Family offers not just entertainment but values as well. Throughout the period it aired, the ABC sitcom provided laughs and lessons for over a decade. One such episode that encapsulates this spirit of comic relief encased within a lesson on important values was Season 1 Episode 16, titled “Fears.” The episode was centred around the family conquering their fears, where each member of the Dunphy-Pritchett clan had to deal with things that caused anxiety and fear for them. While the episode had its fair share of laughs, it also touched upon a very real truth: everyone, no matter how wealthy, successful, or seemingly happy, experiences fear and anxiety.
Through the humorous scenes and witty commentary, the “Fears” episode of Modern Family highlighted the importance of not just talking about one’s fears and anxieties but also doing the work to conquer them. It showed that being vulnerable and open can bring people closer together and create a stronger sense of connection between family members. It is for this reason that “Fears” and Modern Family stands the test of time.
Cam and Mitchell’s Hilarious Debates on Parenting Styles Anchors Modern Family’s “Fears” Episode
As a gay couple with a child who is not of American heritage, Cam and Mitchell frequently had to question if their parenting styles were the best for Lily. In the “Fears” episode, their worries were worn on their sleeves and while it made for good comedy, it also served as a teachable moment for viewers. Their worries ranged from applying covert racial stereotypes to their Vietnamese baby to worrying about their inability to provide Lily with the maternal care they felt neither of them could give.
In this episode, Lily’s Pediatrician Dr. Miura who is played by Suzy Nakamura is invited to their home for brunch. While there, Lily calls her “mummy” much to the horror of her parents, especially as they are not sure where she learned the word. Dr Miura assures them that the relationship between a mother and her child is not always great and the fathers are well equipped to be the parents children need.
Phil’s Attempt at Fear-Conquering Puts the Family in a Hilarious Dilemma
Still in the episode, Phil and Luke decide to check the crawlspace of their house for treasure. To navigate his fear of the dark, Phil uses Luke’s toy car which has an accident and gets stuck. Luke goes in next and gets stuck as well. With all options exhausted and choosing to confront his fear, Phil goes in to save Luke and get the truck. This act emboldens Phil to explore more of the crawl space until they come across what might be human bones, leading to them calling the police.
The episode highlights the importance of facing one’s fears but also reminds us that sometimes we need to take baby steps towards conquering them. Also, our fears only have as much power as we give them. “Fears” follows the Modern Family template of entertaining while teaching and this is one of the reasons the show was as critically and commercially successful as it was when it aired. Check out a sneak peek of the episode below:
