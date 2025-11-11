Classical Paintings You Probably Didn’t Know Had A Banana In Them

These are 5 paintings you probably didn’t know had a banana in it!
I’m a cartoonist and comedian from the Netherlands. I love puns, dry humor and bananas. I publish my cartoons online on my website, Facebook and Twitter and have published 7 comic books so far.
Besides creating cartoons I love photoshopping bananas into famous photographs, landmarks and paintings. Because everything looks better with a banana in it.
Leonardo da Vinci
Munch
Van Gogh
Vermeer
Rembrandt
