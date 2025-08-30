Unhinged MIL Follows Couple On Every Vacation, So They Change Their Plans Last Minute

Your in-laws can be a lottery. Sometimes you hit the jackpot and get ones who feel heaven-sent. Other times… not so much.
This Redditor, unfortunately, drew the short straw. Her MIL has been stalking her online, keeping tabs on the family’s vacation plans, and then booking the exact same trips to show up uninvited. So far, she’s managed to crash three of them.
But just as she was gearing up to do it again, the couple finally found a way to outsmart her. Keep reading to see how they pulled it off.
The woman’s mother-in-law had a habit of hijacking family holidays without an invite
But this time, they managed to beat her at her own game
Why getting along with a mother-in-law is so difficult
The mother-in-law stereotype has been around forever. From old literature to modern films, it’s been the punchline of countless jokes and the focus of plenty of personal stories. And judging by tales like the one above, it’s also a major reason people head online to vent.
But is it really an inevitable struggle or something we’ve just been taught to expect?
Research shows it’s actually pretty common, though it depends on whose mother-in-law we’re talking about. Terri Apter, a psychologist at Cambridge University, found that more than 60% of women reported friction with their husband’s mother had caused them long-term stress. Meanwhile, only 15% of men said their mother-in-law gave them headaches.
Experts say this often has less to do with personality clashes and more to do with the weight society places on motherhood. For women who have built their identity around caregiving, seeing their children grow up and move on can trigger feelings of loss, sadness, or even a crisis of identity.
According to Access Therapy, if a mother has centered her life around raising kids, she may struggle to redefine herself once they become independent adults. Marriage can feel like the final shift in family dynamics, making the adjustment even harder.
“Studies show that mothers-in-law want to continue in their active parenting, but are often faced with a role transition,” Andreea Nica, of the department of social sciences and cultural studies at Western New Mexico University, told The Ethel from AARP.
This is where tension with daughters-in-law often comes in.
To the mother, the new addition to the family can feel like a threat to her role, sparking fears of being replaced or made irrelevant. In response, some double down, offering unsolicited advice, criticizing parenting decisions, or clinging to traditions that no longer fit the new household.
While frustrating for couples, these behaviors often come from insecurity rather than deliberate malice. And it’s worth noting that many mothers-in-law feel unfairly boxed in by the stereotype itself. They don’t want to be seen as the “monster-in-law.”
So what can they do differently? Experts suggest starting by respecting the boundaries that marriage creates. And above all, learning when to stay quiet.
“Never offer advice unless it is asked for, and sometimes not even then,” said Geoff Greif, a professor at the University of Maryland School of Social Work. “Don’t put your son in the middle. He will almost always side with his wife. And don’t bad-mouth her to him.”
Of course, there’s also a difference between wanting to stay involved in your family’s life and going completely overboard, like stalking vacation plans and showing up uninvited. That kind of behavior is far from normal, and it crosses a line no in-law should ever step over.
At the end of the day, it’s up to mothers-in-law to decide whether they want to be remembered as supportive and loving or as the subject of horror stories told online.
Readers were stunned by the mother-in-law’s actions but thrilled that the author’s vacation was saved
One commenter even chimed in with a similar story about their own overbearing MIL
