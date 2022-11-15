5 Danielle Deadwyler Movies and Tv Shows to Watch

Danielle Deadwyler has been busy the last few years, starring in high-profile movies and series one after another. But from the looks of it, she isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Most long-time fans will recognize her from the Oprah Winfrey Network soap, The Haves, and Have Nots, where she had a recurring role for three years.
The 40-year-old American actress and producer have recently moved to L. A. to start the next chapter of her life with her 13-year-old son. Things seem to be going great, considering the recent Oscar buzz around the upcoming movie ‘Till.’ if the glowing reviews and standing ovation at Till’s debut is anything to go by, Everyone has realized just how talented Danielle Deadwyler is on and off the screen.
Here is a breakdown of Danielle Deadwylers best movies and tv shows you can watch:
1. Till(2022)
This 2022 film is based on the real-life story of Mamie Till-Mobley and her endless pursuit of Justice after her 14-year-old son is brutally murdered and lynched in Mississippi. The story of Emmett Till and what happened to him has been told repeatedly, but this movie focuses on what his mother went through at the height of the civil rights movement. Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till, was an educator and activist. Danielle Deadwyler says she had to tap into a lot of mourning to play the iconic character. Danielle has a 13-year-old son, so we can’t imagine how devastating it was to play the role of Mamie Till-a grieving mother.
2. From Scratch (2022)
The drama series From scratch on Netflix follows Amahle Wheeler, an American student who falls in love with a Sicilian chef while studying in Italy. When tragedy strikes and the love of her life Lino, is faced with health issues, their families must come together to help. Danielle Deadwyler plays Zora, Amy’s older sister, who has always been there for her throughout their lives, even at her expense. This Netflix drama series was created by sisters and is filled with all the drama, romance, and heartache you would expect from a Netflix show. Sadly it’s based on a heartbreaking true story. Nevertheless, it garnered much attention and praise and is now one of the top 10 series on Netflix.
3. The Harder They Fall (2021)
The Harder They Fall film probably did much more for Danielle’s career than we noticed. Starring alongside big names like Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Lakeith Stanfield, and Regina King, she still held her own as Cuffee. The Netflix drama is about an outlaw who discovers that the man he has been chasing for decades is finally out of prison, so he pulls together his gang to get his revenge. While it doesn’t play out the way he expected, this American western film has a lot of highs and lows that’ll keep you glued to the screen for the entire run time. Check out The Harder They Fall movie review if you want to know more.
4. Jane and Emma (2018)
This 2018 American film is about a black woman named Jane Manning who travels hundreds of miles to meet revered cleric Joseph Smith in the deep south. When Joseph gets into trouble with the locals, Jane steps up and helps Emma Smith, his wife, through one of the darkest moments in their lives. The Jane and Emma movie is based on the true life story of sister Jane Manning one of the first black Mormons. This fascinating historical drama breathes life into the unique friendship between Emma Smith and Jane Manning.
5. The Devil to Pay (2019)
If you’re more interested in watching a thriller, 2019’s The Devil to Pay is the movie to start with. The plot of this movie is about a struggling mother who fights to save her son from the cold-hearted matriarch of another family. After her husband’s disappearance, Danielle, aka Lemon Cassidy, struggles to protect her son and her farm from the threat of the evil Tommy Runion, demanding payment of a decade-long debt that could destroy the long-standing truce between the families and standing in their community.
Other shows you can find Danielle Deadwyler in include A Cross to Bear, Gifted (2017), Station Eleven (2021-2022), P-Valley (2020), and Greenleaf (2016). To know more about this talented actress, check out this article about ten things you didn’t know about Danielle Deadwyler!