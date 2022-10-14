5 Confusing Points in Ocean’s 12

Some would say that the Ocean’s 11 movies were no good to start with, while some would point to either Ocean’s 12 or 13 as the worst. Some tend to love all three of the movies and don’t want to talk badly about them. But like it or not, a lot of folks look at Ocean’s 12 as the least productive of the three, and it’s not that big of a surprise since, despite the fact that the crew did about as much of the same thing that they did in the first and third movies, this one happened to be the least regarded by comparison.
Let’s be fair and honest, there are issues with all three movies that a lot of people have simply allowed to go by since, well, they’re fun movies, and the dialogue is the type that drives some people crazy but is still funny thanks to the timing and the short, abbreviated manner in which Danny and Rusty speak to each other. It does show a great deal of rapport among the cast since it means the characters know each other well enough that they don’t need to say everything they’re thinking for each one of them to know what the other means. That makes sense, right?
If it doesn’t, then here are a few other things that might not have made sense in Ocean’s 12.
5. No one knew Terry Benedict was coming
This was pointed out in a video, and it’s one of those little details that a lot of people didn’t really think about since the mere fact that Benedict tracked all of Danny’s crew down in the first place was enough to make a lot of fans think ‘oh s**t’, since the bad guy from the first movie still had the guys by the short hairs. But when one really thinks about it, they might realize that traveling from one location to another to personally meet with every member of the crew would have taken a rather good deal of time. Even Terry Benedict wasn’t rich enough to slow down time and make that round-the-world trip in a single day, and even if he had, a phone call is still faster than a private jet.
4. There are many reasons why the first job in Amsterdam wouldn’t work
As the fans have already seen, Danny and Rusty, and the others have no trouble getting their hands on expensive equipment, and they happen to know people all over the world who can help them. But how far does that goodwill go? When one takes a look at all the machinery and other materials that they use for their jobs and takes into account the logistics needed to get everything into place and the crew and personnel that would need to be paid off, not just for the work, but for keeping their mouths shut, the price tag becomes a little bigger.
On top of that, the first job they pulled had a ton of problems with it, not the least of which is the fact that there was no way to get to the pylons under the house. Why, you ask? You’d need to ask an engineer, but the gist of it is that those poles couldn’t be reached as they were in the movie.
3. How has the Night Fox never been caught?
It’s easy to say that Toulour is one of the best thieves to ever grace the silver screen, but a lot of this is simple plot armor since it’s implied that he’s rich, he has enough alibis lined up to explain just about any job he might pull, and he’s skilled in ways that make him appear to be little more than a specter to law enforcement. But the problem with this is that as skilled as thieves tend to become, law enforcement agents do not want to keep being embarrassed and will start thinking as thieves do, meaning that at one point or another he should have been caught, especially since it was stated in the movie that ‘he’s bored’, which means that one way or another, he would make a mistake, especially during a turf war with Danny’s crew.
2. The laser field shouldn’t work as it does
How many people remember hearing that this laser grid was random and could not be predicted? So the Night Fox becomes skilled in Capoeira to limber up for this task and can somehow guess his way and react accordingly to avoid the lasers?
There goes that plot armor once again since this was impressive to watch, but only with the impression that 1) he had some idea of the pattern that should not exist, 2) the museum must have used some special material that made the lasers visible, and 3) these lasers were somehow special and could weave across the floor and hallway while being completely functional. Read a manual and you’ll find out that this isn’t how security lasers tend to work.
1. How did Toulour leave with the replica Faberge egg?
This is another point that was kept from the audience since, like it or not, Toulour would have had to make his way out of the museum as well. It’s entirely feasible that he might have exited through another door that wasn’t accessible from the outside, but how would Danny and Rusty not have known about it?
Thinking that Toulour disarmed the laser field from the other side is just as silly since it feels as though this would have to be done from a control room. Yes, it’s nitpicking, but after so many years since its release, it’s just a bit of fun to see what works and what doesn’t, and what’s been allowed to continue over the years.