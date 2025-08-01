5 Actors Who Would Be Perfect For the New Rambo Prequel Movie

The upcoming Rambo prequel movie has a big job ahead of itself – finding the right actor to replace Sylvester Stallone. The tough-as-nails John Rambo is one of cinema’s most iconic action heroes. Stallone portrayed the character for a total of 5 films, but it’s time for the reins to be passed on to another star.
With Sylvester Stallone having such a distinctive look and voice, this is surely going to be a difficult task. However, the search is likely in full force as the film is set to begin filming in Thailand in October, 2025. Jalmari Helander (Sisu, Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale) has boarded as director, but as of yet, the next John Rambo has not been found. So, here are 5 actors who would be perfect to star in the Rambo prequel movie, simply titled John Rambo.
5. Tanner Buchanan
The Rambo movies were birthed from an adaptation of the 1972 novel First Blood, by David Morrell. While a lot was changed, the backstory of John Rambo was accurate to the book, stating that he enlisted in the army at the age of 17. What we know about the Rambo prequel is that it will chronicle Rambo’s early years fighting in Vietnam. So, the age range could be anywhere between 17 and 30. As well as being the right age, Tanner Buchanan, best known for his portrayal of Robby Keene in Cobra Kai, could bring a compelling blend of martial arts skills and onscreen intensity to the young John Rambo.
Having spent six seasons as the son of martial arts legend Johnny Lawrence and training under both Johnny and Daniel LaRusso, Buchanan has demonstrated his ability to handle choreographed fight scenes with both precision and authenticity. Additionally, his naturally longer hair aligns well with Rambo’s iconic look, potentially giving him an edge in transforming into a convincing younger version of Sylvester Stallone’s legendary character. However, if producers are looking to find someone as close in looks as they can, Buchanan could be pushed aside for someone of Italian descent.
4. Alex Wolff
When it comes to sheer looks, Alex Wolff is pretty much as close as it can get for a young John Rambo. He has a similar skin tone, hair colour, and a rugged look like Sylvester Stallone. Born in November, 1997, if Wolff was to be cast, he’d be 28 years old at the time of filming, an age we know that Rambo was still fighting at. Age and looks aside, he’d be the right fit for the role for multiple reasons, most notably for his ability to portray intense and complex characters. For an actor who is relatively new to the scene, Wolff has an extensive background in many acclaimed horror films, including standout roles such as Peter Graham in Hereditary, Trent Cappa in Old, and Reuben in A Quiet Place: Day One. Such experience with emotionally charged storytelling and his ability to portray vulnerability and psychological trauma would serve him well in depicting the harrowing experience of being a prisoner of war and the lasting scars it leaves.
3. Jonah Hauer-King
Jonah Hauer-King has ample experience in the war department despite being rather new to Hollywood. Although he was born and raised in London, he is a dual citizen of the UK and the United States, making for an eclectic, well-rounded artist. And he might just be the ideal choice for the Rambo prequel given his striking physical resemblances and current status as a rapidly-rising star. Hauer-King’s acclaimed rendition in the Peacock drama The Tattooist of Auschwitz further showcases his remarkable adaptability and engaging on-screen persona, which began with his breakthrough performance as Prince Eric in the 2023 live-action The Little Mermaid. While his ability to play multi-layered characters implies he might accurately depict the early passion and resilience of the heroic John Rambo, his youthful appearance and rising popularity could help draw wider attention to the project.
2. David Corenswet
David Corenswet is potentially on the path to becoming one of Hollywood’s next biggest stars with his upcoming role in James Gunn‘s Superman. With his proven ability to embark upon intense action roles, and his dark hair and enthralling eyes, he could easily take on the lead role in the Rambo prequel. However, he may be the most expensive actor on the list, particularly if Superman performs well. Rambo is in peek shape throughout every movie, something Corenswet is already in thanks to his role as the superhero. Also, whoever bags the role of Rambo will need to be a varied thespian, and Corenswet is certainly that. He has proven that he can shine in dramatic roles too with films like Pearl, and TV shows like The Politician. Prior to these roles, he spent many years honing his craft on the stage, making him perhaps the most esteemed choice on this list.
1. Jeremy Allen White
Rising from a supporting actor on the popular series Shameless, Jeremy Allen White has become one of Hollywood’s most praised stars. His leading role in The Bear led him to win Best Actor awards in 2023 and 2024 for both the Critics Choice Awards and the Primetime Emmy Awards. His nuanced rendition has displayed his knack for nuance, blending comedy and drama with an enigmatic, and at times, ferocious energy, something that would make him perfect for the Rambo prequel film. What’s more, he is an actor that is known to stay in tiptop physical shape, being a huge advocate of calisthenics workouts. Allen White gained 40lbs of muscle for his role as professional wrestler Kerry Von Erich in the movie The Iron Claw. So, it’s fair to say he’d have no problem matching the iconic physique of Stallone as well as the dramatic energy.
