10 Things You Don’t Know About Tanner Buchanan

Tanner Buchanan’s professional life took off when he was cast as the first son in the hit show Designated Survivor alongside Keifer Sutherland. The young actor played the role of the newly assigned president’s son following the death of everyone in the White House. His father’s political roles in Washington D.C. at that point did not extend to any role in the White House, but the tragic death of the entire cabinet changed all that. Thrown into the White House without a second thought, the family took over. He was the older brother to a little girl. His mother and father were the new President and First Lady, and his job was to make the transition as seamless as possible for his sister.
The show was phenomenal, and his portrayal of Leo Kirkman was lovely. This role led to many others, but it’s his big role in the hit show Cobra Kai that’s got everyone talking. Here’s everything we know about Tanner Buchanan, his life, and how he made it to the top of his game in next to no time at all.
1. Tanner Buchanan is Young
His career is one he’s had since 2009, and many people think he’s older than he is because of that. However, the young actor was only 11 when he first began working in the entertainment industry. He was born on December 8, 1998.
2. His Very First Role Was in a Huge Show
There are good television shows, and then there are huge television shows. Though it wasn’t a huge role, and he only played a kid in the episode he filmed, Tanner Buchanan’s first television role was on the hit show Modern Family. It’s probably the biggest comedy of this century, and he got to play a role.
3. Tanner Buchanan Has Been on All the Big Shows
Though Designated Survivor was his first major role, he appeared in many smaller roles before he landed that one. He made appearances on shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, The Goldbergs, Girl Meets World, and The Fosters, just to name a few. He’s had a place on primetime television for more than a decade, and he’s gotten to call all the best shows his own.
4. He’s a Bona Fide Movie Star
When Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook starred in the hit movie She’s All That together, it was huge. He helped make over a young woman who wasn’t quite as cool as she could be, and her life changed. When the 2021 version was remade, it was called He’s All That, and it starred Tanner Buchanan. He was the uncool kid the cool girl decided to makeover in hopes he would become prom king.
5. He Reportedly Has a Girlfriend
Though they’re quiet about their romance, he’s been linked to a woman by the name of Lizzie Broadway for many years now. It seems that they were together in 2021 when he was making He’s All That with Addison Rae, and they’ve been together for years. She’s an aspiring actress.
6. He Was Born in Ottawa
Tanner Buchanan was born in Ottawa, but not the one you’re thinking of. His family lived in an Ohio town called Ottawa, where he was raised. Here’s a fun fact about that. He met his rumored girlfriend, Lizzie Broadway, when they were both kids in Ohio. They became friends, who began dating later, and they came to Hollywood together to see about making a career for themselves. What a sweet story of friendship turned into romance.
7. No, He is Not Dating Mary Mouser
Though they do have a relationship in the show Cobra Kai, they are nothing more than great friends outside of their on-screen romance. She’s dating other people, he’s been in a relationship since he was a teenager, and they are not together. Anytime they are seen together outside of work, the world wonders if they’re a couple. They are not.
8. He’s a Private Young Man
He’s in his early 20s, which is the age you expect people to be as loud and abrasive about their lives as possible, but he’s not one of those people. Tanner Buchanan prefers to keep his life as private as he can, and he’s not ashamed of that. He enjoys the time he spends outside of work, and he must keep that to himself.
9. He is Constantly Linked to Every Star He Works With
Tanner Buchanan is a young man whose girlfriend is very secure in their relationship. She has to be. Every time he works with another actress, they are linked together despite the fact that the world knows he is single. He’s been linked to Peyton List, Addison Rae, Mary Mouser, and others. The world needs to calm down.
10. He’s Just Getting Started
He’s Joey Lawrence’s son in Cobra Kai because he’s still young. However, he’s just getting started as it pertains to his career. Tanner Buchanan has a long way to go, and he’s going to make big things happen in the meantime.