3D-Inspired Tattoos Are The Latest Ink Trend (25Pics)

Looking for tattoo inspiration? Then take a look at these trippy designs to see why these 3D-inspired tattoo designs are making the internet all giddy with excitement.
The man behind the mind-bending trend is Winston the Whale (a.k.a Dave), a Portland-based tattoo artist who’s taking body art to a whole new dimension. He came upon the unique tattoo idea by chance while working with a client last year. The guy didn’t know what tattoo artwork he wanted and so Winston suggested a skull. The guy asked if Winston could make it a 3D skull (as you would) and voila, the 3D tattoo was born. Deciding to take a picture and post it onto Instagram, the artist soon found himself inundated with requests for such tattoo ideas.
Just to be clear, these cool tattoos don’t actually work when you don a pair of 3D glasses. They are instead a playful homage to the days of good old-fashioned red-and-blue specs. Feeling nostalgic yet?
More info: Winston The Whale | Instagram (h/t)
