143 Firefighter Jokes To Have You Looking For An Oxygen Tank

When it comes to risky jobs, ones that involve saving lives, you’d think there’d be no jokes about it. Well, you’d be wrong then! No matter what you do in life every occupation has its own set of work-related jokes. As is the case with the firefighter jokes! Nothing about their work is easy, however, there is still space where humor can appear, as proven by the content of this list.
From fire puns to firefighters’ preferences of their browsers, the jokes you can see here should touch almost every non-serious aspect of firefighting. So if you’re in the presence of a fireman and feel the need to crack a few firefighting jokes, we’ve gathered the best ones out there.
Whether it’s to ask a few funny questions to get the mood going, celebrate a retirement, or try to light a fire between the two of you with some sizzling-hot pick-up lines, you can use this list as an inspiration.
So, get your helmets on, grab the Pulaski, and break into this list. Vote for your favorites and comment any additional jokes about firefighters that we might’ve missed.
#1 Never underestimate dad jokes
What were the two sons of the Spanish firemen named?
They were named José and HoseB!
#2 Browser that’s actually fire
What kind of web browser do firefighters use?
They use Mozilla Firefox!
#3 When Asking Directions Costs You Time
What would happen if the fire chief and newbie jumped out of the house on fire one day?
The chief would land first because the newbie would stop and ask others for directions.
#4 Job performance: Fired and done
What happened to the firefighter who wasn’t doing well in his job?
He got fired!
#5 Plot twist: Careers with hilarious risks
If a plumber’s career also has the possibility of going down the drain, then can a firefighter’s career go up in smoke?
#6 Well, That Escalated Quickly
The fire department and the firemen tried to save the bakery, but by the time they got there, things were already toast!
#7 When Firefighters Got Punny
What was the thing that firefighters happen to say when the church caught on fire in the small town?
They all said, “Holy Smoke!”
#8 Plot twist: ladder skills irrelevant
How do you get down from an aerial ladder?
You don’t get down from an aerial ladder. You get down from a duck.
#9 This One’s Lit
What should you call a fireman who is very motivated and pumped up?
You should call him a fired up man!
#10 Priorities: Save the Base First
What is the one thing that firefighters save during a fire?
They always save the foundation!
#11 Master of the Long Morning Shift
Why doesn’t the deputy firefighter look out of the window in the early morning?
Because he needs to have something to do in the afternoon!
#12 When You Need a Squad for a Bulb Change
How many firemen does it take to change a light bulb? You will actually need 5 to change a light bulb.
One to change it while the others will cut a hole in the roof and hold the ladder!
#13 Firefighters hate this letter?
What did the father reply when the son asked him what the least favorite letter of a firefighter is?
He said, “R, son!”
#14 Plot twist: He saved the wrong squad
Why was the man arrested for pulling out five men from the burning building?
This was because he had pulled out all the firefighters!
#15 Optimism Level: Firefighter-Grade
Firefighters are known for their positivity.
This is because they always look at the brighter side of things!
#16 No smoke signals here, just calls
The only way to inform the fire department about a fire is to call them on the hotline!
#17 When Your Rescue Plan Involves Snacks
The only food that firemen like to get on a busy day is a hot dog!
#18 Well, That’s Ironic
What should you say when a firefighter is smoking a cigarette?
“Hey man, put it out!”
#19 Classic Pup Power Move
Why do many fire departments keep dalmatians?
Because they assist them in looking for hydrants!
#20 Chief Level Chaos, Always
For firefighters, what does the word chaos mean?
It means that the chief has arrived on the scene!
#21 Hot take, literally
What sound do you hear when dragons sneeze?
A fire alarm.
#22 Spice Level: Heroic
What’s on every fire department menu?
Five Alarm Chili.
#23 Well, that escalated quickly
“The fireman looked at my burning car and said, “Any idea how it started?” I said, “I just had to use my keys.””
#24 Emergency dad joke vibes
What do you do when you see a fireman?
You put it out, man.
#25 Plot twist: Hero on standby
Girl in the bar: “What do you do for a living?”
The firefighter: “I make the six o’clock news.”
#26 Well, that escalated quickly
What direction does an elevator move in when it’s on fire?
It goes up in flames!
#27 This Burn Deserves a Trophy
What is the type of award that one should give a firefighter?
He should be given an extinguished one!
#28 This Is Peak Moth Energy
Why did the moth become a firefighter?
Because it liked things that were alight!
#29 Hotter Than Your Insta Feed
“When I tell people that I work in the fire department, they say it is cool. I correct them by saying it is actually warm!”
#30 Goals so hot they might singe you
“My friend wants to be a fireman one day because he has a lot of burning passion for the job!”
#31 Heroes Who Never Fake It
Why would firefighters be great action movie stars?
Because they have a lot of expertise in doing their own stunts!
#32 People Need Air, Literally
Why did the fireman say that humans are like fire?
Because if you don’t give them oxygen, they die!
#33 Firefighter Energy, But Make It Magical
In the world of magic, what could you also call a water bender?
You could call him or her a firefighter!
#34 Straight Outta The Firehouse Romance
How did the firefighter propose to his colleague from the fire department?
He said, “You set my heart on fire!”
#35 Well, That Escalated Quickly
What comes after a dragon lights his birthday candles?
The fire department…
#36 Wrong Element, But Close Enough
Which superhero was the fire department always trying to recruit?
Aquaman.
#37 When strawberries cause a standstill
Why was it taking so long for the fire fighters to get to the strawberry farm?
There was a traffic jam.
#38 Firefighter’s Drink Hack Revealed
Why did the fireman bring a ladder to the restaurant?
He heard that drink refills were on the house.
#39 Nothing wakes you up like alarm duty
When are firefighters best at getting out of the fire station quickly?
In the middle of the night, when they are fast asleep.
#40 Well, that’s one way to avoid the office fire drill
It’s always good to find out you’re going to be working from home.
Unless you’re a firefighter.
#41 When your emergency plan relies on nostalgia
A farmer call the rural fire department one day.
He says, “Come quick my barns on fire, my barn’s on fire!”
The dispatcher says, “Calm down. Now just tell us how to get there.”
The farmer says, “Oh, don’t you have that big red truck any more?”
#42 Plot twist: allergic to smoke
“They say if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen… Which is why I lost my job as a firefighter.”
#43 Firefighter humor: you had to be there
“I was telling a joke about a house that burned down to a firefighter the other day. He had to be there.”
#44 That rescue just got *too* literal
Did you hear about the fireman who was hurt rescuing a cat from a tree?
He went out on a limb.
#45 When Your Day Job Doubles as Your Excuse
“”I have to leave work,” I told my boss, “my wife is stuck in a house fire!” he replied, “But you’re a fireman…””
#46 “Party Planner or Pyromaniac?”
What happens if a firefighter throws too many housewarming parties?
The police book them for arson!
#47 When your exit knows your drama
Why did the man hug the fire exit and said everything was ok?
It had a sign that said it was alarmed.
#48 Plot twist: the early bird gets firewood
A fireman kicks down the door of a house and carries the family out 1 by 1, but there is no fire. A week later the building catches ablaze.
He suffers from premature evacuation.
#49 Sometimes the heat just isn’t worth it
Why did the fireman resign from the department?
The job was a bad match.
#50 Flaming passion meets petunias
What should you call firefighters who start to grow flowers in their garden one day?
You should just call them by their name!
#51 Welcome to House Fire Directions
What did the man say when the fireman asked him how to reach his house on fire?
He asked them to come to him via the red fire truck!
#52 Not the kind of on-call shift they wanted
Why was the pandemic bad for the firefighters?
Because they had to work in their homes!
#53 Goalie and Firefighter Goals
What was the name of the firefighter who was also a famous soccer coach?
His name was Hose Mourinho!
#54 Did someone say science puns?
If there is H2O on the inside of a fire hydrant in a fire truck, then what is on the outside?
It is K9P!
#55 This One’s Walking Out Alive
When the renowned shoe factory burned down, the firemen could only save the one shoe sole.
Guess you could say, that it was the sole survivor!
#56 Plot twist: Tattoo flames aren’t fireproof
The man with a flame tattoo on his arms got rejected from the fire station.
This was because no one was allowed to get any firearms in the fire station!
#57 Firefighters in Training, Apparently
Army soldiers are perfectly equipped to be a firefighter.
This is because they are used to taking fire!
#58 Job’s so hot it’s fire
“Whenever I ask my firefighter sister how her job is going, she always replies that her job is lit!”
#59 When Your Dream Job Fights Back
“My brother had been trying to climb the ladder at work for years now, and he was still miserable at it. He really isn’t cut out to be a fireman!”
#60 Job insecurity hits different
What is the main difference between a firefighter and a worker?
Only one out of them is scared of a firing!
#61 Well, That Escalated Quickly
What happened when the fire chief googled ‘Ways to start a wildfire’?
He got around 100,000 matches!
#62 Stomping out fires, no sweat
Why are elephants excellent choices to be a firefighter or a fire chief?
They can easily stomp out forest fires!
#63 Someone’s having a laundry day meltdown
Why was the firefighter wearing blue suspenders?
Because the red ones were still in the wash!
#64 Burning with ambition
What should you call a fireman who is very motivated and pumped up?
You should call him a fired up man!
#65 Plot twist: Cops see just fine too
If a fireman has two eyes, then how many eyes will a policeman have?
He, too, will have just two eyes!
#66 Guess He’s Climbing the Family Tree
What gift did the fireman’s son get as his Christmas gift?
He got a ladder from his father!
#67 Fire Chief Bringing the Heat
“I got yelled at by the fire chief today… That guy is such a hot head.”
#68 This Pun Nearly Burned Me
Why did the rookie fireman bring a credit card to his first day?
He was told he would have to charge a hose.
#69 Always climbing but never falling for it
“I don’t understand how firefighters can trust a ladder… They’re always up to something.”
#70 Plot Twist: Memory’s the Real Fire Hazard
“Ever walk into a room and completely forget why you were in there? Yeah, that’s why I’m no longer a fireman.”
#71 Guess he wanted to extinguish city boredom
The fireman invested a lot of money in the new piece of land downtown.
It was supposed to be an industrial hotbed!
#72 Born to Leap, Trained to Burn
Why would firefighters be great action movie stars?
Because they have a lot of expertise in doing their own stunts!
#73 Too Hot to Handle
The fireman would always get into a bit of trouble because he was a hothead!
#74 Blink and it’s gone
How quickly can a forest fire start?
Lightning fast!
#75 Firefighter or Firestar?
What do you call the heroic fireman who was featured on the evening TV news?
“Flamous”.
#76 The Firefighter’s Party Starter Pack
How can one tell that there is a firefighter at a party?
He will tell you about it.
#77 Cold burns harder than fire
What did the iceberg say to the incoming fireman?
“If you dare to come close, I’ll knock you out!”
#78 Dream Jobs, Mixed Signals
How are firemen and cops similar to each other?
Both the groups aspire to be firefighters!
#79 Plot twist: They were flaming heroes
Why were the Three Wise Men actually firemen?
Because they had come from afire!
#80 Hydrant Humor That Hits Different
Why was the man who worked in a hydrant plant always late at his work?
Because one cannot park near the place!
#81 Too Hot to Handle, As Usual
Why do firefighters like the summer?
Because they are used to the heat!
#82 Firefighter’s “hot” food crush
Why does a firefighter love eating Tamale?
This is because they are hot!
#83 Blink and you’ll miss the humble brag
Why do volunteer firefighters understand the importance of milliseconds?
Because that is the amount of time it takes before they tell someone that they are a volunteer firefighter!
#84 Plot twist: life’s a punchline
What did the restaurant owner say when a firefighter, a rabbi, and a policeman walked into his restaurant?
He sighed and realized that his life was a joke!
#85 Firefighter humor: 0 out of 10
Why did the fireman send ten puns to his friends?
Because he wanted to make them laugh, but sadly no pun in ten did!
#86 Burning down the joke department
Anyone want to know how many firemen and firefighters’ jokes are there?
There are zero jokes about firefighters because they are all facts!
#87 Hot Seat? More Like Home Turf
The firefighter took part in the game show and reached the final.
He was comfortable in playing the game because he was in the hot seat!
#88 Fired or Axed? Asking for a Friend
“I have always wondered about when a firefighter loses his job, is he fired, or does he get the ax!”
#89 When the floor’s your protest mic drop
All the firefighters demanded better pay and working conditions.
To quantify their demands, a pole was taken, and all of them fell down from the hole in the floor!
#90 Plot twist: Firefighter turns developer
The fireman invested a lot of money in the new piece of land downtown.
It was supposed to be an industrial hotbed!
#91 Burned by the crowd, but still smoldering
The fireman wanted to tell a few firemen jokes, but all his excitement was extinguished when they were not well received by the fire department!
#92 Priorities in a Crisis
The firefighter was in the house when the alarm went for an explosion.
As he was trying to get out, he took the calendar along with him because he wanted to save the day!
#93 When the flames ain’t eating snacks yet
What did the fireman say to the chairman of the small-town football club, who had asked him to save the cups, when the fire started in the stadium?
The firefighter informed him that the fire hadn’t spread to the kitchen yet!
#94 Ladders Over Logic, Every Time
What should one do when a firefighter offers a person two ways to leave a house?
The person should always go for the ladder!
#95 Cold enough to handle any blaze
Which ‘Game Of Thrones’ character can be an excellent choice for a firefighter?
It can be the Night King!
#96 Firefighters’ Favorite Jam
What is the name of the music group that all firefighters love hearing?
They love listening to “Arcade Fire”!
#97 Holy smoke, that’s teamwork
What would happen if Franciscan priests became firefighters?
Then, they would be fighting fires with the help of friars!
#98 Firefighters’ hottest fashion statement
What do firefighters wear when they go in into burning buildings?
They wear blazers!
#99 Name Checks Out, Honestly
What is the name of the machine that firemen used to detect any fire?
The fire distinguisher!
#100 Can’t Arrest Their Zzzz’s
As firefighters are supposed to be very quick, how do they sleep?
They are always fast asleep!
#101 Of all times, really?
Why was the fireman late for work during the power failure emergency?
Because he was stuck in the elevator!
#102 Plot Twist: Hydrants Are Terrible Jumpers
Do firefighters have to train to jump higher than a fire hydrant?
No, because fire hydrants can’t jump.
#103 Just Bob Things
What did they call Bob the firefighter?
Bob.
#104 Ready to battle flames and salsa alike
Why did the firefighter wear his gear out to dinner?
Just in case the sauce on taco Tuesday was too fiery.
#105 Boss vibes on full blast
How could the firefighters tell that their new chief was going to be stubborn?
He whistled “Hail to the Chief” whenever he walked into a room.
#106 Of course, the one time traffic behaves
A fire broke out at a cold-medicine factory on the outskirts of town.
Thankfully, there was no congestion on the way.
#107 Nice try, rookie
Why did the rookie bring his bowling ball to the fire station?
He heard there was a strike team.
#108 Counting to safety, apparently
What did the directions to the fire department ladder say?
“Step 1, Step 2, Step 3…”
#109 Can’t escape the racket here
Why did the firemen need ear plugs to fight a fire at the tennis equipment factory?
It was known for the racket it made.
#110 Meet the Chief of Chaos
What does CHAOS stand for?
“The Chief Have Arrived On Scene.”
#111 Plot Twist: Career Goals Changed
“At this time of year, there’s nothing I love more than sitting in front of a warm fire, mulled wine in hand, singing Christmas songs until I slowly fall asleep. And that’s why I’m no longer a firefighter.”
#112 Priorities: People Over Firefighters
Why do fireman take out the people from the building before they put the fire out with water?
Because bros before hose.
#113 Plot twist parenting vibes
“I grew up thinking my dad was a fireman. Then I realized he was just an arsonist.”
#114 Guess he overthought that one
A man was trapped in a burning building on the 12th floor. He ran to the open window and saw a fireman approaching on a long ladder. He felt so relieved to be saved.
Before climbing out the window he yelled to the fireman,
“What should I do? Should I go down with you on the ladder, or should I jump to the ground?”
The fireman said, ‘The ladder.”
The man died.
#115 Not the help I asked for
“I hate those people who knock on your door and tell how you need to be “saved” or you’ll “burn”… Stupid firefighters…”
#116 Heat levels: Confirmed and delicious
Why does a firefighter love eating Tamale?
Because they are hot!
#117 Cool? Try sweat instead.
“When I tell people that I work in the fire department, they say it is cool. I correct them by saying it is actually warm!”
#118 Plot twist: water’s the problem here
Why do firefighters in Greece make every fire worse?
Because they are not supposed to be using water on Greece fires!
#119 Priority: Comfort Over Chaos
When there is a trailer fire, what is the first thing to get off from the fire truck?
A lawn chair!
#120 Friday’s Firefighter Trick
How can someone get firefighters to laugh on a Monday morning?
You simply have to tell them a joke on Friday evening!
#121 Plot twist: Family Drama Ignited
The firefighter was shocked when he got to know that one of his two sons had set fire to the building.
He declared, “This boy is not arson anymore!”
#122 Well Played, Firefighter Snacks
If you ask any firefighter what kind of cracker he preferred to eat, he would always reply that it is a firecracker!
#123 Fair play, or just flamethrower chaos?
“My father always advised me to fight fire with fire. Well, that is why I guess he lost his job as a firefighter!”
#124 Playing with fire, literally
“There was this firefighter that I had met for a few dates. You could get to say that she is my new flame!”
#125 Too Hot to Handle
The fireman would always get into a bit of trouble because he was a hothead!
#126 Electricity called, they want their catchphrase back
What did Pikachu say when he met the fire chief?
He just said, “Pikachu!”
#127 Plot twist nobody saw coming
Why was the fire chief calling for more water during the fire?
Because the fire had taken place at a sponge factory!
#128 Not all heroes catch remotes, apparently
When can one say that a firefighter is down?
When the remote controller slips from his hand!
#129 Burned Out But Still Punsational
Why was the fireman depressed and sad one day?
Because he had met his old flame that day!
#130 Fire trucks pulling puns, as always
What kind of ears will a fire pumper truck have?
They will have safety engin-ears!
#131 Dad joke energy, lowkey peak comedy
Why did the fireman wear suspenders?
To keep his pants up.
#132 When your commute is pure horsepower
Who rides a horse to every fire call?
The fire marshal.
#133 Blazing a trail of shade
What sports team do firefighters root against?
Portland Trail Blazers.
#134 Well, Smokey’s got priorities
Why are there no picnic baskets at fire stations?
Smokey the Bear always walks off with them.
#135 Removing the secret sauce of flames
How do you put out a fire?
Take away one part of the fire tetrahedron, or the chief.
#136 Hydration Level: Firefighter Mode
What’s in the water that puts out fires?
A fire boat.
#137 Priorities Before Emergencies
A guy calls the fire department and says, “I’ve just had my front yard landscaped, I have a nice new flower bed, a new fish pond with a fountain and a new rose garden.”
“Very nice,” the firefighter replies, “but what does that have to do with the fire service?”
“Well,” the man answers, “the house next door is on fire and I don’t want you to trample my front yard.”
#138 Burnt buns? Same energy.
What did the fireman say to the clumsy baker?
“Stop dropping rolls.”
#139 Nose burned, still clueless
Why couldn’t a man smell the smoke in his room?
He’d burnt his nostril hair!
#140 Unexpected dinner orders
What did the fireman say at Thanksgiving dinner?
“Stop, drop, and pass the rolls.”
#141 May Day’s Not on Fire
Firefighters celebrate all holidays throughout the year except one.
It is the occasion of May Day!
#142 Instant VIP treatment, obviously
What happens when a firefighter visits a new place or meets new people?
They are always greeted with a lot of warmth!
#143 Firefighters: Weighed for a Reason
Why do they weigh fire fighters every day?
So that they know what weight class they should be in.
Follow Us