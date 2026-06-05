“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

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Not all plants are created equal. But generally, a rose looks like a rose, smells like a rose, and is a rose by any other name. Except, of course, when Mother Nature decides to stir things up a bit. Sometimes, plants pop up from the earth and appear to be from another planet. They might look weird, deformed, or even alarming. They may even be cute, ultra-beautiful, or other-worldly. Either way, they’re unique.

When plants don’t look like their ‘peers,’ and have things like twisted stems, Siamese twins, flattened flower stalks, or blooms that seem like alien growths, it’s often as a result of something called fasciation. These botanical mishaps are caused by abnormal activity in the growing tip of the plant. Science aside, they’re fascinating to look at.

That’s probably why there’s an entire page dedicated to honoring these “freaks of nature.” Simply called Fasciation, the community shares photographs showcasing the wild phenomenon. From twocumbers to grinning flowers, Bored Panda has put together a list of the page’s best posts. Many are proof that Mother Nature has some tricks up her sleeve, and gardening can be quite an unpredictable business.

#1 Strawberry

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: iam_rak1b

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

#2 Saw This At My Local Nursery

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Taro_Otto

#3 🌻

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: HansCCT

I bought some kiwi fruit the other day, and what appeared to be a very large one seemingly turned out to be conjoined quadruplets. It felt like a four-for-the-price-of-one jackpot special.

Fasciation is a rather fascinating phenomenon in the plant kingdom. The word comes from the Latin ‘fascia,’ which means ‘band’ or ‘bundle.’ On their blog, the Garden Professors define fasciation as a malformation or abnormal pattern of growth in the apical meristem (growing tip) of plants. In case you’re wondering what an apical meristem is, it’s basically the ‘growing tip’ of the plant.

#4 Pineapple With Fasciation

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Plantchic

#5 Best Fasciation I’ve Ever Seen

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: alicd27

#6 Behold! Lemononon… Cross Sectioned

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Current-Struggle-514

“The apical meristem is undifferentiated tissue that triggers the growth of new cells (which extends roots and shoots, and gives rise to stems, leaves, and reproductive structures),” says Abiya (Abi) Saeed, the Extension Horticulture Specialist at Montana State University.

In the case of fasciation, explains the experts, this new growth is abnormal and often appears as flattening, ribboning, swelling, fusion, or elongation of plant parts.

#7 The Squeal I Squempt!!! Pre-Stuffed Pepper!! Pre-Stuffed Pepper!!

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: RottenOddity

#8 Normal Forget-Me-Nots Have 5 Petals. Here’s An Array I Found In My Yard

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: SligPants

#9 I’d Like To Present The Twocumber I Found At Work A Couple Of Years Ago

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: LittleLiro

Fasciation is also sometimes called cresting. And Saeed explains that while it can occur anywhere on the plant, it is more likely to be seen in stems, flowers, and fruit.

In some cases, she says, several stems grow together. In others, there’s a multi-headed or misshapen flower, perpendicular or irregular growth, dense tuft-like growth, or coiled, contorted, and twisted stems. These can also have a bizarrely high concentration of leaves and flower buds.

#10 Coneflowers Lookin AI Generated Over Here 😂

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: StatementBrilliant55

#11 Is This An Example Of Fasciation?

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: FrolickingTiggers

#12 Mongolian Giant Sunflower Seems To Have Taken Its Name Literally

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: FrannyStoat

So what causes plants to grow “out of the box”? According to experts at Penn State University, there are a number of internal and external factors that can damage cells in the growing tip of a plant, which in turn could lead to fasciation.

One is an infection by some kind of virus, bacteria, or other microbe. “One type of bacteria, Rhodococcus fascians, is known to cause fasciation as well as a disorder called ‘leafy gall disease.’ With these microscopic agents, the infection can be spread to other plants through contact or contamination,” reveals the university’s site.

#13 Not Sure If This Belongs Here But I Thought It Was Cool!

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: carolinaomaria

#14 Massive Foxglove

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: gong_show_judge

#15 Seen In My Pnw Gardening Group

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Brewhilda

Random genetic mutations within the dividing cells can also cause fasciation. As can attacks by insects, mites, or fungal growth. Exposure to chemicals or chemical imbalances within the cells is another potential culprit.

“Some types of herbicides, which mimic the action of plant hormones within cells, can cause damage to growing plant tissue that resembles fasciation,” say Penn’s plant experts. They add that sometimes, the growing point suffers mechanical damage, or is affected by environmental conditions, like exposure to cold or frost.

#16 A Morning Update On My Fasciating Triple Eggplant

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: bovisarthas

#17 My Fasciated Eggplants

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: SignificanceMost8826

#18 Heart Shaped Flower

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Vrooomnerv

Saeed says fasciation is generally harmless and merely an aesthetic anomaly. It’s quite rare, and hardly ever impacts the survival of affected plants. Especially, she adds, if they are established woody plants.

However, if fasciation is caused by certain pathogens, it is possible that parts of the affected plant will wither away. “Although infectious fasciation can spread to other susceptible plants, in the majority of cases fasciation is not infectious and will not spread,” the expert notes.

#19 Behold! This Beastly Fasciated Thistle I Saw On A Hike

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: volucrine

#20 Massive Asparagus

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Special-Sense4643

#21 Insane Fasciation On A Pride Of Madeira (Echium Candicans)

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: 13jfncjai31

Botany experts say that fasciation can happen to any plant, but it’s most frequently seen in cacti, daisies, asters, legumes, willows, and plants in the rose family. Some plants are prized for their tendency to fasciate. For example, heirloom tomatoes, beefsteaks, or the giant strawberries we sometimes see that appear to be fused together.

#22 We Found A Rose With 2 Centers! Neither Me Nor My Grandmother Have Ever Seen One Before

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Life Is Corn-Fusing Sometimes, But I’m Just Here To Ear It Out

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: n1njette

#24 Sunflower Not Feeling Well

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: vish_handa

#25 It Looks A Bit..

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: V33EX

#26 Fasciated Strawberry I Found At Work

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Gumball_0420

#27 What On Earth Could Cause This To Happen In My Work’s Front Lawn?

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Lbrones92

#28 Guys I’m Scared 😳

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: cata_stro_phe

#29 Went Back And Found Plenty More

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Sex-To-ER-Speedrun

#30 Foxglove, Ireland

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: IntentionalyLftBlank

#31 Look At My Pepper Leaf!

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Vegetable-Pen-3433

#32 Is This Fasciation ?

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Gumball_0420

#33 Strawberry I Found At Work The Other Day!

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: StorybookDragon

#34 Saguaro Cactus

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: TallWaltz

#35 This Daisy My Grandma Grew

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Hannie0109

#36 Euphorbia Lambii In My Collection

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: shaungrady

#37 Three Headed Tulip

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: No_Cake642

#38 Fasciated Foxglove

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: StormChaser8

#39 Beautiful Example From The Desert Botanical Garden In Phoenix

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: bleeckler

#40 I Didn’t Know This Subreddit Existed Until 1 Minute Ago, But Here You Go

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Clear_Growth_5229

#41 Massive Grape

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: One_icarus

#42 Fasciated Asparagus, One Week Update

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: dozazz

#43 Just Right

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: dark-archon

#44 My Tomato Appears To Be Phoning Home 😅

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: FeralWayward

#45 Today Years Old When I Discovered This Was Called Fasciation 🤯

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: crawleysoftpen

#46 Twin Pumpkins I Grew Last Year!

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: CactusCait

#47 Local Florist Grew A Mutant Ranunculus

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: ZombieMotel

#48 Interesting Find Today, Two Stems With One Cap

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: PlantsMcSoil

#49 Freakier Than Labubu

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: jewelofrussia

#50 Booberry

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: CactusCait

#51 What’s Up With My Chili?

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: nukulele145

#52 The Most Beautiful Cactus In The World!

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: NegentropyNexus

#53 I Found A 7-Leaf Clover In The Park!

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Extension_Wafer_7615

#54 Is This Fasciation? The Whole Tree Was Like This

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Brainsforfarts23

#55 Lil Fasciation On A Cannabis Plant

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: looper420

#56 Like A Caterpillar 🐛

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Difficult-Pilot-5860

#57 Longtime Lurker, Think I Finally Saw One Example In The Wild

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Sex-To-ER-Speedrun

#58 Trillium!! Never Seen Fasciation In This Plant Before!

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: missfitz1

#59 Found This Glorious Succulent On My Walk Yesterday

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: squeegiebean

#60 I Have This Type Of Lily In My Yard

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: hukkelberry

#61 Strawberry Fasciation

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: mommymanifestor

#62 Foxglove’s Fancy Hat

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: colleenmcm

#63 Is This Calendula Fasciated?

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: maximumtoastiness

#64 My Guava Tree Has Been Making These Babies!

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: ChattyCatty2

#65 Trippy Dandelion

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: marsmycelium

#66 Sunflower Tongue?

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: WorldWideDeb

#67 Fasciated Echium!

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: SaltishAgenda

#68 This Brown Eyed Susan In My Sister’s Yard

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: nativeplantaccount

#69 Cucumber

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: No_Boysenberry2167

#70 My Kiwis Are Weird

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Hermes1480

#71 Boxing Gloves Cactus

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Floratopia

#72 Sundew

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: its_mike_y

#73 Craziest Case Of Fasciation I’ve Encountered

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: apple1rule

#74 Fasciated Calluna ‘Blazeaway’ I Found At A Local Nursery Today

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: deepinthesoil

#75 Found My First Fasciation At My Local Nursery

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: PoblanoDane

#76 Lupine

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: SpaceJellly

#77 Bananana

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: TesseractToo

#78 Cockscomb Gone Crazy

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Giedingo

#79 Fasciated Yam

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: stellar6388

#80 Look At This Crested Beauty

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: filipha

#81 Look At That Fasciated Primula! I Found It Today! Comparison In The Last Photo

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: ram_gerszon

#82 Fasciated Barberry I Spotted While At Work !

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: No_Leather2212

#83 Went To Our Local Greenhouse For Some New Plants, Had To Get This!

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Full_Rise_7759

#84 My First Fasciation! (Sweet Potato)

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: ratratte

#85 This Banananana

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Consistent_Cancel756

#86 Day Lily 💚

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: BanjoTheremin

#87 Twolips, Does This Count?!

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Artmuscomp

#88 Lily Finally Bloomed!

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: FluffyBirdz

#89 Mullein

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: notyouronlybaby

#90 Stunning Fan-Shaped Fasciation On This Conifer :3

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: _little_demon_child_

#91 Some Of The Cherries I Bought Today Looked Like This

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: antiko

#92 My Family Doesn’t Understand Why I’m So Excited

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: mydogiseatingmyfeet

#93 The Ugliest Horror Show Of A Tomato I’ve Ever Seen

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: benbentheben

#94 Volunteer Flowers In Our Yard – Dame’s Rocket, Maybe?

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: GraniteAve

#95 Fasciated Bluebonnets

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Legitimate-Lie-9208

#96 Orchid Genetic Mutation

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Fast-Director-1503

#97 Mango Leaf

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: Worried_Menu4016

#98 Does This Pickle Count?

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: ironman_atee

#99 Got A Live One

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: anon

#100 Easter Lily Fasciation

“Lookin AI Generated”: 100 Times Mother Nature Went Off Script And Created These Freaky Plants

Image source: happyplants7

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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