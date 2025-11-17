Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Photo That You’ve Ever Taken? (Closed)

by

I would love to see all your favorite photos.

#1 ✨🗿✨

#2 Maybe Not My Very Favourite, But I Took This Photo Of A Tree

#3 Took This Driving To Tennessee On A Foggy Day Last Year

#4 The Victoria Memorial, Kolkata, India

#5 Snow Berries

#6 Walking Through Lava Tubes, Hawaii

#7 This Is A Golden Doodle I Take Care Of Running To Greet Me. Say Hi To Abigail!

#8 Taken On Mt Holly On The Farm In Vermont

#9 Norwayy

#10 The Haleakala Crater, Maui, Hawaii, At Sunrise

#11 Got Up Early To Watch The Sunrise When I Was On Holiday

#12 My Favorite Bird, The Kingfisher…🥰

#13 Maybe Not My Very Favourite, But I Took This Photo Of A Tree

#14 Mt. Hood From A Family Members Backyard !

#15 Inside The Hagia Sophia

#16 Backlit Gerber Daisy

#17 I Believe This Is A China Rose. I’ll Admit This Isn’t The Best Picture I’ve Ever Taken, But I Have A Lot Of Photos I’m Proud Of, So I Just Chose This One

#18 My Dad At The San Diego Zoo, 1970s

#19 Chill Bro 😂

#20 Goldenrod City

#21 One Of My Favourites While In Athens In The Morning

#22 I Took This While I Was Out Practicing My Archery

#23 Literally My Pfp

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
