45 Clever Inventions This Person Made At Home With Nothing But A 3D Printer

We’re not necessarily the next generation of Leonardo da Vincis. Not all of us can, will, or frankly should come up with new inventions or clever ideas to make life easier. Well, Shark Tank is proof of that.
But every once in a while, someone who’s particularly creative, tech-savvy, and, well, wealthy enough to own a good-quality 3D printer will take matters into their own hands and create everyday items that can make life a little easier for the rest of us. That’s the case with the person behind the @af_inventions Instagram account, who shares all kinds of clever little creations they’ve invented. And these are some of the coolest ones we’ve seen.
#1 Say Goodbye To Cable Clutter With A Fresh And Fun Design
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#2 Elevate Your Desk With This 3D-Printed Giant USB Organizer! Not A Drive, But A Clever Hub For Your Sticky Notes!
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#3 At The End Of The Video I Play Tic-Tac-Toe With The Magnetic Buttons!
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These inventions were all made with 3D printers, and while they may seem like a modern tool for creating all kinds of things, the first commercially available 3D printer actually went on sale in 1987. It was the SLA-1, created by Chuck Hull and 3D Systems. But there’s a reason you didn’t see everyone using one: it cost over $100,000.
It was also strictly designed for industrial manufacturing, so it wasn’t exactly something you could pick up at your local tech store. But from 2007 onward, desktop 3D printers became more commonly available to the public. Companies like MakerBot started releasing affordable printer kits, allowing hobbyists and anyone interested in trying 3D printing to afford one; by 2012, prices dropped even further, making them an affordable option for the average consumer.
#4 Refuel Your Devices With Style!
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#5 Turn An Economic IKEA Vase Into A Three-Level Living Ecosystem!
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#6 Your New Favorite Space-Saving Desk Companion
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#7 Keep The Bugs Away While Keeping The Vibes High!
Realistic Smoke: The coil makes it look like you’re slow-cooking the world’s smallest brisket.
Safety First: Keeps the ash contained and the coil secure.
Pure Comedy: The perfect centerpiece for your outdoor table.
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There are also plenty of printer types, some much easier to use than others. But generally, tech experts say modern 3D printers are fairly easy for beginners to use. Actually mastering one like the creators on this list, however, is where things get tricky. Some modern consumer printers already come fully assembled, with smart sensors and even pre-designed 3D models.
But you might still see immediate challenges, like calibrating the printer and adjusting temperatures, dealing with filament jams, and figuring out which materials to use, and how to use them. Plus, if you want to make your own custom objects, you normally have to learn computer-aided design software to create the designs, and some of these programs can also have a learning curve.
#8 A Functional Tribute To The Most Iconic Handheld Console Of The 90s, Reimagined As A Library For Your Nintendo Switch Media
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#9 I’ve 3D Printed The Perfect Balance Of Form And Function
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#10 Customizable 3D-Printable Heart Locket
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#11 Equilibrium
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Nowadays, though, 3D printing goes well beyond expectations. In the medical world, especially, there have been many breakthroughs thanks to 3D printing, or more specifically, bioprinting. Specialists explain that by combining a patient’s stem cells, growth factors, and nutrients with hydrogel matrices, they can print fully functional biological structures layer by layer.
But what kind of biological structures? Well, there have been plenty. Among the clinical milestones, 3DBio Therapeutics bioprinted an ear for a patient born with microtia. It was a full ear implant made from her own cells, reducing the risk of rejection. Bone and cartilage reconstructions are also possible, and surgeons can print custom-shaped bones. Pretty cool.
#12 Pawsticks
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#13 Aura Block
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#14 Relive The 8-Bit Era With This Vintage Coaster Holder. Slide The Floppy Disk In And Feel That Satisfying Mechanical “Click” Just Like A Retractable Pen
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#15 Remember These Vintage 90s Pcs?
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#16 The Ultimate Travel Holder For Your Electric Toothbrush
Did you know houses have also been built using 3D printers? Obviously, we’re not talking about your average at-home printer, where you can easily print an Overwatch weapon model. Instead, architects can use giant robotic printers to build homes, schools, and even commercial structures from specialized concrete and recycled materials.
It supposedly takes only a few days, dramatically cutting construction costs and reducing material waste. This is especially interesting now that we have biocomposites made from hemp fiber and lime, known as hempcrete. However, if you’re in the US, you can only use this material as insulating infill around a load-bearing frame, so keep that in mind. For when you own a giant robot printer, of course.
#17 Don’t Open That Door
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#18 Check Out This 3D Mechanical Container! Twist The Center To Open All 5 Hidden Drawers At Once
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#19 Fix The Universal Base Once (Screws Or Tape) And Swap Between 9 Interchangeable Gadgets
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#20 Bring Your Digital Life To The Real World With This Os-Inspired Instax Mini Holder
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#21 The Cutest And Most Useful Kitchen Tool You’ve Ever Seen!
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Frankly, this tool is also used in many other areas, like haute couture, aerospace, and advanced engineering. Funnily enough, it is also often used in art preservation, which isn’t something one often considers. Apparently, many museums use 3D scanning and printing to replicate fragile historical artifacts.
This lets visitors handle replicas without damaging the original artifacts. 3D printing offers so many benefits that, honestly, if you’re not using it at an industrial level, the examples we brought today may be the inspiration you need for your next home project. So, do you have a 3D printer? If so, what has been your favorite thing to make? Let us know!
#22 I 3D Printed A Very Convenient Cutlery Drainer With Two Slots
– The Short Slot for teaspoons, dessert forks and smaller utensils
– The Long Slot for dinner knives, forks and larger tools.
You can easily swap between two functional inserts:
– The DRAINAGE RAMP: Designed with a precision-angled slope to guide excess water directly into the sink, keeping your surfaces dry and pristine.
– The STORAGE TRAY: A sustainable alternative that captures every drop. Instead of wasting the runoff, simply remove the tray and use the collected water to hydrate your houseplants.
While ECO DRAIN is a powerhouse in the kitchen, its refined design makes it equally at home in the bathroom. It is the perfect solution for organizing toothbrushes, razors, and beauty tools while maintaining a clean, dry vanity.
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#23 Meet The 3D-Printed Door-Shaped Note Holder, Where Productivity Meets Architectural Art
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#24 Memory Book
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#25 Forget Boring Pet Beds! I’m Thrilled To Introduce Prr-Tagon, The Ultimate 3D-Printed Luxury Lair For Your Favourite Furry Overlords!
This geometric masterpiece is built from interlocking pentagons, held together with custom-printed supports and bolts. It’s not just a cozy retreat; it’s also sturdy enough to double as a stylish side table for your coffee and remote! Multi-functional and adorable.
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#26 Helpful Kittens Or Helpful Dog?
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#27 Beauty Box
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#28 Sofa Hub
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#29 Cable Safe
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#30 Temple Box
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#31 Music Pillar
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#32 All-In Dock
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#33 Invisible Cal
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#34 Tiers
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#35 The Perfect Halloween Decoration, There Are 4 Types Of Eyes, Have Fun Scaring Your Neighbors!
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#36 Keep Your Drinks Ice-Cold In Style!
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#37 Cactus Jewelry Holder
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#38 Stop Fighting With Your Cables
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#39 The Sleek, 3D-Printed Dispenser That Makes Your Daily Routine As Satisfying As Clicking A Pen
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#40 The Simplest, Most Essential Upgrade For Your Home
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#41 I Used Bambustudio’s “Image To Keychain” Tool And Printed The Magnets With The P2s
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#42 The Undisputed Greatest Console Of All Time
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#43 Bring Ultimate 80s & 90s Nostalgia To Your Fridge!
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#44 Flame Reveal
Photo frame to turn a simple gift into a burning memory. Using a single-ply paper and a built-in match striker, the photo is hidden until you’re ready to reveal it.
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#45 Fold Christamas Tree
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