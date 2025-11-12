3D Drawings That I Create To Confuse People (Part 4)

I am a self-taught 32-year-old guy from Serbia. Actively engaged in drawing for less than 5 years. They said that I always had a talent for drawing, but I wasn’t interested in this.

I started drawing portraits, and it was hard; there were great artists who, on this holy, will never achieve (maybe one day), so I decided to draw something different, something rare. 3D is something that people like, and I want to be the best at this. I am using colored pencils, markers, and pastels. Inspiration is everywhere; you just need to catch it.

#1 3D Eagle Flying

#2 3D Nintendo Gameboy, Real Size Drawing

#3 You Know This Little Fella From Guardians Of The Galaxy, 3D Groot

#4 Sometimes I Like To Draw Cartoon Characters, To Make 2D Looks 3D

#5 Here We Can See Real Human Heart On Paper… Or It’s Just One Of My Drawings

#6 Just One 3D Yellow Highlighter

#7 And Some Of Them Are Reduced Like This 3D Spaceship

#8 3D Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Playing On My Desk

#9 Some Of My Drawings Are Enlarged Like This Sharpener

#10 3D Spider-Man

#11 Here We Can See How It’s Looks Like Normal And How It’s Looks Like Inverted

#12 3D Basketball Ball In Real Size

#13 3d Thor’s Hammer

#14 3D Cowboy Hat

#15 3D HP Laptop, Real Size Drawing

#16 My New 3D Model, Harlso The Balancing Hound

#17 And Some Of Them Are From The Star Wars Like This Han Solo’s Blaster

#18 3D Black Skull

#19 Some Of My Drawings Are In Bird’s Eye View Like This Magnum Revolver

#20 And Sometimes I Like To Draw Athletes Like This UFC Fighter

#21 3D Wooden Sleigh

Patrick Penrose
