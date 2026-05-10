“Far More Talented Than Her Father”: 27 Nepo Babies That Even Haters Say Actually Deserve Their Fame

Hollywood has always had famous families, and many stars grew up with well-known parents already in the spotlight. While some people quickly label them as “nepo babies,” not every celebrity rides only on a last name.
Many have worked hard, proved their talent, and built careers that stand strong on their own.
These celebrities earned respect from audiences who believe they deserve the fame they have today. Here are 27 nepo babies that even critics admit truly made it on talent.
#1 Willow Smith
Willow Smith is the daughter of Hollywood stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Growing up in the spotlight came with pressure, as she admitted, “to be completely and utterly honest, it’s absolutely terrible,” describing the difficulty of figuring out life while being constantly watched.
Despite that, Willow built her own identity through music. While many remember Whip My Hair, her sound has evolved across genres. She has also spoken about admiring her parents’ values, saying they always tried “to be the best people they could be” and never put themselves above others.
As one user gushed about her music, “She is very underrated… I wish more people would listen to her music!”
Image source: John Shearer/Getty Images
#2 Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson is the daughter of actress Goldie Hawn and musician-actor Bill Hudson, though she was largely raised by Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell.
She built her own career with hits like Almost Famous, which earned her an Oscar nomination, and became a rom-com staple before expanding into television and music.
Addressing nepotism, she once shared with The Independent, “I don’t care where you come from… if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter.”
Fans often point out that she earned her success independently. One wrote, “I knew her first through her movies before I heard her parents’ names,” while another claimed she may even be “a better actor than either of her parents.”
Image source: katehudson, katehudson
#3 Zoë Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz is the daughter of rock star Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. Growing up between her mother’s quiet, creative home and her father’s whirlwind rockstar life, Zoë told Esquire in 2024 that living with Lenny was “this whirlwind of a completely different universe.”
She later admitted in 2020 on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, she once considered dropping the Kravitz surname because she felt insecure about people only connecting her to her famous family, saying, “I did used to be really insecure about people just associating me with my family, and now I love it — I’m so proud of them.”
Like both parents, Zoë followed in acting and music. She starred in Big Little Lies, The Batman, and made her directorial debut with Blink Twice.
She also performed music with her band Lolawolf, following Lenny’s musical path. She even shared a connection with Lisa through High Fidelity; Lisa starred in the 2000 film, while Zoë led the 2020 Hulu series adaptation.
Lenny proudly said, “She’s amazing… we’re friends. We’re very close. We talk about everything.”
Image source: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
#4 Apple Martin
Apple Martin is the daughter of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin. While many know her for being part of that famous family, Apple has started building her own career through modeling and creative work.
In 2025, she appeared with her mother in a GapStudio campaign and later became the solo face of Self-Portrait, while also making her directorial debut at Vanderbilt University.
She has been clear that fame did not mean entitlement. “My parents did a really good job of instilling in me that I shouldn’t be entitled to anything. I have to work,” she told The Telegraph.
Apple also shared that she once planned for law school but now says, “My dream is to act,” via Vogue.
Image source: gwynethpaltrow, applemartin
#5 Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson comes from one of Hollywood’s most famous families. She is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, granddaughter of Tippi Hedren, and stepdaughter of Antonio Banderas.
Her parents’ careers in films and television made acting feel like the family business, but they actually discouraged her from entering Hollywood. Dakota told W Magazine, “They wanted me to have as much of a childhood as I could.”
Don even cut her off financially after high school when she said she wasn’t going to college. Just weeks later, she landed The Social Network, and as he joked, “The rest is, shall we say, cinema history.”
Melanie later revealed she was never worried about Dakota’s talent, only the difficulty of the industry, adding, “It’s Dakota’s sense of self… and hard work that has gotten her through scary times.”
Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
#6 Lily Collins
Lily Collins is the daughter of Grammy-winning musician Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman. Growing up, she moved between London and Los Angeles before settling in L.A. with her mother after her parents split when she was five.
While many knew her as Phil Collins’ daughter, Lily was determined to build her own identity in Hollywood.
She told Vogue France in 2022, “It was out of the question that people would think that I use a free pass thanks to my name. I’m proud of my dad, but I wanted to be me, not just his daughter.”
She chose acting over music partly to avoid direct comparisons, explaining, “I love to sing… but I preferred to be an actress.”
From Mirror Mirror to Emily in Paris, she proved herself on her own. In her memoir, she also addressed her complicated bond with Phil in an open letter, writing, “I forgive you for not always being there when I needed.”
Image source: lilyjcollins
#7 Colin Hanks
Colin Hanks is the son of Tom Hanks, one of Hollywood’s most respected actors. Growing up in the industry, he knew his father’s name would always follow him.
He admitted early on that it wasn’t easy to separate himself, explaining during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert that he thought he’d be seen as his “own person,” but “that doesn’t happen.”
Despite that, he built his career gradually with roles in Roswell, Orange County, and Fargo, earning an Emmy nomination and working across comedy and drama.
Over time, audiences have recognized his effort to carve his own path. One fan said, “Colin is legitimately insanely talented… he built a lot himself.”
Image source: Fred Hayes/Getty Images
#8 Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie’s father, Jon Voight, is an Oscar-winning star, while her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, was also an actor. Despite the background, Jolie had a complicated relationship with her father and was largely raised by her mother, which shaped her path.
Jolie built her own legacy with powerful performances in films like Girl, Interrupted, which won her an Academy Award, and blockbuster roles like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.
Reflecting on her journey, she once shared in a 1999 interview with Rolling Stone, “I think it’s probably healthy not to put too much thought into that. It’s an interesting thing, because I think we speak to each other a lot through our work.”
While nepotism debates continue, many believe she surpassed expectations. One user wrote, “She’s definitely FAR more talented than her father.”
Image source: Jeff Vespa/Getty Images
#9 Margaret Qualley
Margaret Qualley is the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, known for films like Four Weddings and a Funeral and Groundhog Day. Growing up around Hollywood, she had early exposure to the industry.
She even worked alongside her mother in Netflix’s Maid, playing a struggling young mother while MacDowell played her on-screen parent. Speaking about working together, Qualley told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 that she got to work with “my very first idol,” while MacDowell called the experience “really special.”
The 31-year-old has built her own career with The Leftovers, Fosse/Verdon, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, earning strong reviews and award nominations.
Many viewers agree she’s earned her place. One fan wrote, “She was fantastic in The Substance.” Others praised her range, calling her “a very talented dancer” and highlighting her “great micro expressions.”
Image source: Nina Westervelt/Getty Images
#10 Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage was born Nicolas Coppola into the powerful Coppola film family, including director Francis Ford Coppola and actress Talia Shire. To avoid being judged for nepotism, he dropped his surname early in his career.
He admitted that the change helped him prove himself. “As soon as I went into the casting office under a new name… I got the part… I felt liberated,” he told The Talks.
He also called his background a “mixed blessing” and admitted to Playboy, “I felt I had to work twice as hard as the next guy.”
Cage went on to build a strong career with films like Face/Off and National Treasure, and also earned an Oscar for 1995’s Leaving Las Vegas.
Many fans respected his choice to drop the last name, with one writing, “He didn’t even have to use the name Coppola… most people don’t even know he’s a Coppola.”
Image source: J. Vespa/Getty Images
#11 Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin is the son of veteran actor James Brolin and casting director Jane Cameron Agee. Although he grew up around Hollywood, he initially avoided acting, seeing how unpredictable the career could be.
His father supported him but kept it real about the industry. James once advised him, “Don’t be a leading man… be a character actor and you’ll work forever,” Brolin recalled with People. That advice shaped Brolin’s approach as he built his career through strong, varied roles instead of chasing typical stardom.
Brolin went on to prove himself with films like No Country for Old Men, Sicario, and Avengers: Endgame. As one fan put it, “He absolutely proved he could act his a*s off.”
Image source: Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
#12 Lizza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli was born into Hollywood royalty as the daughter of Judy Garland, star of The Wizard of Oz, and acclaimed director Vincente Minnelli.
She entered show business early, appearing in her mother’s film In the Good Old Summertime at age 3 and later performing with Garland on The Judy Garland Show. She even worked with her father on his final film, A Matter of Time (1976).
By 19, Minnelli had already won a Tony Award, and she later achieved EGOT status with an Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, and multiple Tonys.
Still, she told Variety in 2020 that the hardest part was “getting to be known as myself as opposed to somebody’s daughter.”
Reflecting on Garland’s legacy, she added, “When I call on her, she’s there.”
Image source: judygarlandestate, officiallizaminnelli
#13 Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke is the daughter of actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, both A-list Hollywood stars. Despite that, her parents were cautious about her joining the industry and “tried to protect” her from it.
She has worked closely with them, starring with her father in The Good Lord Bird and with her mother in The Kill Room. Maya shared about her father, telling People, “I really see him as my teacher,” while Ethan praised her for her work in The Good Lord Bird, saying, “She’s got ideas… she has a grace,” via Seth Meyers.
Later, Hawke built her own fame with Stranger Things, Do Revenge, and music projects.
Many netizens believe she fully deserves her own fame, with one saying, “Maya Hawke is so talented… she’s going to win an Oscar one day.”
Image source: ethanhawke, Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
#14 Bryce Dallas Howard
Bryce Dallas Howard is the daughter of filmmaker Ron Howard, known for A Beautiful Mind and Apollo 13. She also comes from a long line of actors, making her a third-generation performer.
Howard has acknowledged the privilege, telling The Independent, “The layers of privilege that I’ve experienced… there’s a lot that I’m aware of.”
She even collaborated with her father early on, appearing in his films, including Parenthood, A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13, etc., and later worked behind the scenes.
She built her own career with roles in The Help, Jurassic World, and Black Mirror, and has also gained recognition as a director.
Many viewers believed she’s earned her place. One fan said, “Good actor, even better director!” Another added, “Her directing is beautiful.”
Image source: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
#15 Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis is the daughter of Hollywood icons Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, known for Some Like It Hot and Psycho. Growing up in a film dynasty, she has often called herself an “OG nepo baby,” acknowledging how her lineage shaped her entry into the industry.
Despite that, Curtis built a career of her own, from horror fame in Halloween to eventually winning an Oscar for Everything Everywhere All at Once.
She has consistently credited her parents, once telling People, “I literally wouldn’t be here without them… I am a product of this town, these people.” She even honored them by wearing her mother’s ring during her SAG Awards win.
As one comment puts it, “Jamie Lee Curtis! From two extremely famous parents… she became an icon and Oscar winner in her own right.”
Image source: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images, jamieleecurtis
#16 Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph comes from a deeply musical family. Her mother, Minnie Riperton, was the iconic voice behind Lovin’ You, while her father, Richard Rudolph, is a prolific songwriter.
Growing up around music shaped her early life; she even performed with the band The Rentals before moving into acting and comedy.
After her mother’s passing when she was six, Rudolph leaned into comedy as a coping mechanism, later telling The Guardian that it was “the only thing to keep me from crying.”
She went on to break out on Saturday Night Live and build a strong acting career while still embracing music. She also honored her mother’s legacy by naming her fourth child Minnie.
“My mom was music… Music sounds and feels very normal to me,” she told NPR.
Fans agree on her range, with one noting, “AND she can legitimately sing, too!”
Image source: Epic Records/Wikipedia, princesstagram/Maya Rudolph
#17 Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch grew up in a Hollywood family with actress Lea Thompson and director Howard Deutch as her parents.
Raised in Los Angeles alongside her writer sister Madelyn, Zoey was surrounded by creativity from the start. She began acting young with Disney’s The Suite Life on Deck and later built her own career through projects like Set It Up and Something from Tiffany’s.
She also worked closely with her family on The Year of Spectacular Men, directed by Lea and written by Madelyn.
Lea called it “an incredible experience” and told Parade in September 2023, “My kids couldn’t be cooler. Zoey is an amazing actress.”
Zoey has often said her mother is her biggest inspiration. She told DuJour, “She’s my role model… She’s a really, really remarkable woman.”
In 2017, she told Parade that her parents’ best advice was simple: “Work hard, be nice, and keep going.”
Zoey added, “No one just gets lucky… Hard work pays off.”
Image source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
#18 Taylor Dearden
Taylor Dearden is the daughter of Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden, both established actors in television.
She even shared the screen with her father early on, appearing in an episode of Breaking Bad, but has since worked across shows like Sweet/Vicious and American Vandal.
Her biggest breakthrough came with The Pitt, where her performance as Mel turned her into a fan favorite. While her parents supported her, Cranston has been clear about her talent, telling People, “She is far beyond where I was in my 20s… She is a super-talented young lady!
Fans clearly agree. One wrote, “Blew my mind when I found out she was his daughter… absolutely love her in The Pitt.”
Image source: Steve Granitz/Getty Images
#19 George Clooney
George Clooney comes from a family deeply rooted in entertainment. His father, Nick Clooney, was a longtime TV host and news anchor, while his mother, Nina Bruce Warren, was a former beauty queen, writer, and antique shop owner.
His aunt was legendary singer-actress Rosemary Clooney, known for White Christmas, and his cousin Miguel Ferrer also found success in Hollywood.
George has often said his parents shaped his values more than his fame. “You had to be involved. My mother and father were involved,” he told People in December 2020, recalling his father’s advice:
“Don’t come back and look me in the eye unless you stand up to bullies and racists.” He also praised their work ethic, saying of his mother, “She went to work every day and worked very hard.”
Before becoming a star himself, George even lived with Rosemary while trying to make it in Hollywood. One viewer noted, “I started re-watching ER and had forgotten that his much more famous aunt and cousin had guest-starred in the first couple of episodes.”
Image source: Ron Galella,Ltd./Getty Images
#20 Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller comes from a comedy legacy. His parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, were a famous duo who performed together as Stiller & Meara before building successful individual careers.
Growing up around sets and comedy, Stiller naturally stepped into the industry. He made his early screen appearances alongside his father and later worked with both parents in films like Zoolander and Night at the Museum.
Reflecting on their influence, he once said to Parade, “My mom was the person that I most looked up to for her point of view, her humor.” Over time, he built his own identity with hits like Meet the Parents and Tropic Thunder.
Even those surprised by his background still appreciate his work, as one user said, “I didn’t know Ben was a nepo baby… still love him though.”
Image source: Richard Corkery/Getty Images
#21 Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore comes from one of Hollywood’s oldest acting dynasties. Her father, John Drew Barrymore, and grandfather, John Barrymore, were actors, while her lineage traces back to Maurice Barrymore in the 1800s, earning the family the title “The Royal Family of the American Stage.”
Despite the deep-rooted legacy, Barrymore carved her own path early. She became a child star with E.T. at just seven and continued building a long career through films like Charlie’s Angels and 50 First Dates, later transitioning into producing and hosting her own talk show.
Reflecting on her connection to acting, she once shared with People in 2022, “I feel so compelled to do what they do,” describing the “cosmic, spiritual, magnetic pull” of her family’s craft.
While her background is undeniable, many feel she earned her place. One comment noted how the Barrymore legacy spans over 200 years, adding, “You have to go back over 200 years to find a Barrymore in the dramatic arts/acting that isn’t a nepo baby.”
Image source: CBS Television/Wikipedia, drewbarrymore
#22 Rashida Jones
Rashida Jones is the daughter of music legend Quincy Jones, who won 28 Grammys, and Peggy Lipton, known for The Mod Squad and Twin Peaks. Raised in Los Angeles, she grew up surrounded by both music and acting, eventually stepping into the industry herself.
Jones built her own identity through roles in The Office and Parks and Recreation, while also writing and producing.
She often credited her mother’s support, saying in an interview with Oprah.com in 2009, “She’s given me perspective… and let me cry when things haven’t gone my way.” She also collaborated closely with her father, co-directing the documentary Quincy about his life.
As one user put it, “She’s not as talented as her dad… but she was great in both roles,” reflecting how audiences still recognize her individual talent despite her famous parents.
Image source: rashidajones
#23 Jack Quaid
Jack Quaid is the son of Hollywood stars Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, one of the most iconic couples of the ’90s. Despite that, he has been very open about his privilege, once telling Variety, “I am an immensely privileged person… People have called me a ‘nepo baby.’ I’m inclined to agree.”
He still chose to build his career independently, even turning down his father’s agent early on.
Quaid went on to land roles in The Hunger Games and later gained recognition through projects like The Boys. His father noted his natural passion, sharing on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2021 that Quaid had “a video camera in his hand when he was, like, 4 years old.”
Fans often separate him from his famous lineage. One wrote, “Jack Quaid is amazing… he’s a good actor,” while another added, “I don’t even see him as Dennis Quaid’s son.”
Image source: Jim Smeal/Getty Images
#24 Mariska Hargitay
Mariska Hargitay is the daughter of Hollywood icon Jayne Mansfield and actor-bodybuilder Mickey Hargitay. Her mother was a major star in the ’50s and ’60s, but tragically passed away in a car crash when Mariska was just three, an event that deeply shaped her life.
Despite that loss, Hargitay built a powerful career of her own, most notably as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU. She has often credited her father’s guidance, recalling, “I could have quit a million times, but my dad drilled into me that our family doesn’t quit,” via Parade in 2019. She also reflected on grief, saying, “The only way out is through.”
Netizens widely acknowledge her impact. One noted, “Olivia Benson is one of the most well-known characters in all of TV.”
Image source: Evening Standard/Getty Images, therealmariskahargitay
#25 Dan Levy
Dan Levy is the son of comedian Eugene Levy and screenwriter Deborah Divine. His sister, Sarah Levy, is also an actor, making it a full family affair.
Growing up, Dan struggled with his father’s fame, admitting on Q with Tom Power, “I hated it. It caused some pain in my relationship with my dad.”
Over time, the two worked through it and went on to create Schitt’s Creek together, with Sarah also starring. The show became a massive success, even sweeping the Emmys.
Eugene later praised his son, saying, “I love you… and could not be prouder,” crediting Dan for guiding the show’s success.
Their fans strongly support the family’s talent. One wrote, “Eugene is a genius… so it’s not actually a shock that his son is too.”
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
#26 Domhnall Gleeson
Domhnall Gleeson is the son of acclaimed Irish actor Brendan Gleeson, known for roles in Harry Potter and The Banshees of Inisherin. Raised in Dublin, he grew up in a family deeply connected to acting, with his brother Brían Gleeson also in the industry. He even appeared alongside his father in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1.
Gleeson built his own career with projects like About Time, Star Wars, and The Paper.
Despite his background, he acknowledged the conversation around privilege, telling The Irish Times, “It’s an important conversation… It’s important that there is room for other people.”
And fans couldn’t disagree with his talent, as one comment puts it, “Domhnall Gleeson. That man has RANGE.”
Image source: Todd Williamson/Getty Images
#27 Jared Harris
Jared Harris is the son of legendary Irish actor Richard Harris and Welsh actress Elizabeth Rees-Williams. Growing up, he and his brothers split time between their divorced parents; his father was “incredibly indulgent,” while his mother was much stricter.
Jared admitted he initially had no plans to act and even hated public speaking. Big Issue, “I had no concept that I was interested in being an actor. I hated public speaking. Still don’t really like it.”
He moved to the U.S. partly to escape being known only as Richard Harris’ son. At Duke University, he found acting by accident after spotting a flyer promising “Free keg of beer,” which led him to audition for a play. That changed everything. Later, he built his own path with standout roles in Mad Men, Chernobyl, and The Crown.
After success, he shared, “I still wake up every morning wondering if I can make a living as an actor.”
One fan summed it up best, “Jared Harris!!!! I forgot he’s a nepo baby; he is so wildly talented. He steals the show in everything I see him in.”
Image source: jaredharris
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