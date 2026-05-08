David Keith: Bio And Career Highlights

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David Keith: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

David Keith

May 8, 1954

Knoxville, Tennessee, US

72 Years Old

Taurus

David Keith: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is David Keith?

David Lemuel Keith is an American actor and director recognized for his compelling portrayals of rugged, often Southern characters. He brings a grounded authenticity to both dramatic leads and versatile supporting parts across film and television.

He rose to national attention with his breakout role as aspiring Navy pilot Sid Worley in the 1982 hit An Officer and a Gentleman. His intense performance earned him two Golden Globe nominations, solidifying his place as a notable talent.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Knoxville, Tennessee, David Keith’s childhood unfolded in a working-class environment with his father, Lemuel Grady Keith Jr., working for the Tennessee Valley Authority, and his mother, Hilda Earle Keith, for the Knox County Board of Education. He developed an early interest in performing arts.

He later enrolled at the University of Tennessee, where he immersed himself in theatre as a speech and theatre major, earning his Actors’ Equity Association card through performances with the Clarence Brown Theatre Company. Keith left to pursue acting professionally, completing his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1985.

Notable Relationships

A string of public relationships includes David Keith’s marriage to realtor Nancy Michelle Clark, whom he wed on April 15, 2000, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Their union lasted sixteen years before their divorce in 2016.

Keith shares two children, a daughter named Presley Keith and a son named Coulter Keith, with his former wife Nancy Clark. He has not publicly confirmed another romantic partner since their divorce.

Career Highlights

David Keith’s breakthrough performance arrived in 1982 with the acclaimed film An Officer and a Gentleman, earning him Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actor and New Star of the Year. He followed this success with a leading role as Andy McGee in Stephen King’s Firestarter.

Beyond his acting, Keith also ventured into directing, notably with the 1987 horror film The Curse. He further showcased his versatility by portraying Elvis Presley in the 1988 musical comedy Heartbreak Hotel, where he also sang several numbers.

Signature Quote

“One of the great things I said about Mark (Lunsford) is he wants justice and he wants closure in this; he wants justice for his daughter. But what he really wants is to protect children and if we can get child molesters in jail, that’s the way you protect children.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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