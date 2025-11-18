50 Parents Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Some live by the saying, “You don’t know true love until you have a child.” But for some people, like actor Ray Romano, “Having children is like living in a frat house – nobody sleeps, everything’s broken, and there’s a lot of throwing up.”
Parenting has satisfying and difficult moments, and this new list from Bored Panda’s series of articles is still about the latter. You’re about to see images of vandalized walls and scratched cars – just children being children but giving their moms and dads a tough time in the process.
We also spoke with Marion, a mom of two and owner of the blog site Not So Perfect Parenting, to get some firsthand insight.
#1 Don’t Bring Your Kids When Shopping For A Phone
#2 Looked Out The Window To See A Squirrel Taking One Of The Easter Eggs I Had Hidden For My Kids
#3 She Drank A Worm
#4 My Kid Bit My Washing Machine, And Now It Leaks
#5 I Lost My Aldi’s Quarter. Luckily My 4-Year-Old Found It And Is Keeping It In A Safe Place
#6 Spent A Pretty Penny Going To The Aquarium. This Was The Fish My Son Was Most Interested In
#7 Who Needs A GoPro
#8 Grabby Grabby
#9 My Friend’s Kid Did This To Their Pantry
#10 Pulled Up To My Local Bar
Image source: hernkate
#11 He Wants Something To Make His Hair Grow Back Before School Tomorrow. Triplets And Beard Shavers Don’t Mix
The triplet boys found their older brother’s beard razor and decided to see what would happen. Chaos and calamity ensue.
#12 The Result Of The Kids Brushing Their Teeth. Apparently There Was Some Roughhousing And My Youngest Escaped Into The Safety Of The Shower Behind The Glass Door. They Found A Way In
#13 A Large Coffee With A Shot Of Crayola, Please
#14 PS5 In For HDMI Replacement. Kid Said “I Pushed The Cable In A Little Too Hard”
#15 Surprised My Daughter With A Fishing Trip. It Lasted 15 Minutes
#16 I Just Found My Son In The Bathroom Like This. “Like Sonic!” No Words. Yes, It’s Hair Dye
#17 Left My Teenage Son With The Pizza
#18 Grandparents Bought This Terrifying Doll For My Daughter. Now My Wife Has To Suffer The Consequences
#19 I Asked My Son To Put The Drinks In The Fridge
#20 This Is Pure Torture And They’re Just Feeling It
#21 You Hated That Planter Anyway
#22 10-Year-Old Son Broke A Double-Pane Window With A Ping-Pong Shot
#23 Kids Took Off With My Hair Brush. Later On, I Found It Like This
#24 Sometimes The Simplest Answer Is The Correct One
#25 Daughter Stole My Keyboard To Play Minecraft And Left A Replacement
#26 My Son Vandalized Our Bathroom And Blamed It On A Monster
#27 Chaotic And Messy
#28 It Was Too Quiet. Thankfully, It Was Cornstarch This Time. Last Time, It Was A Pound Of Butter
#29 All Day My 45-Year-Old Husband And 12-Year-Old Son Have Been Playing “Last Hit” (Hit Each Other And Run). I’ve Begged Them To Stop, Or At Least Go Outside
The kid tripped on the stairs and ran into the wall. We have company coming tomorrow.
#30 My 6-Year-Old Swung On The Gate Once
#31 Got Bit By A 3-Year-Old
#32 Tore The House Apart For Over An Hour, Had Enough, And Went To Make My Son Breakfast
#33 Finally Found My Missing AirPods! It Turns Out My 4-Year-Old Daughter Got Ahold Of Them And Put Them In The Toaster
#34 Daughter Left The Garden Hose Running Outside All Night And It Managed To Flood My Basement
#35 Thanks Kids, I Really Appreciate It
#36 Digging Through The Car For Change To Buy Gas
#37 Work Of Art
#38 My Daughter Found The Sharpie In My Car. RIP Resale Value
#39 At Least No Carpet Damage
#40 My 3-Year-Old Son Decided To Microwave Our 3DS
#41 4-Year-Old Put Cupcakes In My Dress Shoes
#42 He’s Smiling In The Photo, But 10 Seconds Later, When I Had To Sponge Him Up Really Hard Before It Got Dry, People Thought I Was Torturing Him In The Bathroom
Lesson learned. I’m buying the cheapest kinds of eyeliners that are not so waterproof.
#43 My 12-Year-Old Defeated The Car Today
#44 My 4-Year-Old Made My AirPods For Mother’s Day By Cutting The Cord Off My Headphones
#45 One Of My Kids Broke My Glasses
#46 Got My PS5 Less Than 24 Hours Ago. I Love Having Kids
#47 My Son Loves White Chocolate
#48 While Moving My Daughter Out Of Her Apartment, A Couch Was Dropped On My Head
#49 I Asked My 10-Year-Old To Clean The Baking Tray
#50 It’s My Daughter’s Birthday And I’ve Made Her A Cake. It’s Been Cooling Down In The Fridge. Let Me Just Check On It Real Quick
#51 My 2 Year Old Decided To Hit The TV With A Frozen Ukulele. Right Before The Super Bowl
