Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Thought Was Factual But Turns Out It Is Not? (Closed)

Just have a question. For me, it was that blood is blue inside your body. What about you?
#1
>Two blue eyed people can’t have a brown eyed child. While this is often true, gcse dramatically oversimplifies and it definitely can happen, for a whole bunch of reasons.
>Your eyes pop out if you don’t close them tight enough when you sneeze.
#2
I was taught that XX meant a woman and XY meant a man in ALL cases. Science is more complex than what you may learn in high school peeps.
#3
I thought niche was pronounced knee-SHAY. Apparently it’s pronounced like quiche.
#4
that ravens are smarter than crows (idk how i learned it) thanks crow crow(crowspectre) for correcting
#5
That you can catch a cold by being cold outside. This is FALSE! A cold is a virus and being cold does not give you the virus!
#6
That your cat really loves you. He doesn’t. Just here for the food.
#7
The US sent people to the moon.
#8
for some reason i was told when i was little that daddy long legs were the deadliest spider but there mouths were just too small to bite you, turns out not true
Follow Us