Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Thought Was Factual But Turns Out It Is Not? (Closed)

Just have a question.  For me, it was that blood is blue inside your body. What about you?

#1

>Two blue eyed people can’t have a brown eyed child. While this is often true, gcse dramatically oversimplifies and it definitely can happen, for a whole bunch of reasons.
>Your eyes pop out if you don’t close them tight enough when you sneeze.

#2

I was taught that XX meant a woman and XY meant a man in ALL cases. Science is more complex than what you may learn in high school peeps.

#3

I thought niche was pronounced knee-SHAY. Apparently it’s pronounced like quiche.

#4

that ravens are smarter than crows (idk how i learned it) thanks crow crow(crowspectre) for correcting

#5

That you can catch a cold by being cold outside. This is FALSE! A cold is a virus and being cold does not give you the virus!

#6

That your cat really loves you. He doesn’t. Just here for the food.

#7

The US sent people to the moon.

#8

for some reason i was told when i was little that daddy long legs were the deadliest spider but there mouths were just too small to bite you, turns out not true

