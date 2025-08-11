24YO Adult Movie Star Found Lifeless Just Days After Posting Cryptic Last Message

Adult performer Lina Bina, better known by her stage name, Miss John Dough, has been found deceased in her Polk County home in Florida.
The 24-year-old who left a cryptic parting shot on X is the eighth in a string of demises among female adult entertainers over the last three years.
The Polk County Medical Examiner has yet to disclose what is responsible for her passing.
Police have yet to release a statement on her passing
Image credits: Jenn/Unsplash
While police have not publicly addressed the development, her cousin Miguel Santiago has confirmed her passing, telling followers: “It’s so tragic. It’s so unbelievable.”
“Keep your family close, ‘cause you don’t know when’s the last time you’re gonna see them or even speak to them,” he warned.
A follower weighed in with similar sentiments and wrote, “One beautiful soul gone way [too] soon. I couldn’t imagine what her family is going through. May she rest in peace.”
Image credits: missjdough
“I feel like I have to keep watching pictures and videos, and I just keep going over everything in my head, ’cause it just is not sitting right with me,” wrote another content creator, Sweet Monae, who claimed that Bina’s passing did not “feel real.”
“If y’all knew Lina, y’all knew that Lina was a loving person,” Monae continued. “Lina was so loving, caring … Long live Miss John Doe.”
Not long before she was found, she hinted that she was facing something difficult
Image credits: missjdough
Bina’s last post on X was on August 1, when she wrote,” Sorry I’ve been so ghost. I’m going through a lot of s**t right now.”
The post garnered close to 600,000 views since her passing, with one follower summing up the sentiment in the thread, saying: “Didn’t know s**t was this serious, RIP queen.”
On July 21, Bored Panda reported on a string of industry demises, the most recent being Kylie Page, who was discovered in her Hollywood home on June 25.
Image credits: missjdough
“When police gained access to her apartment, they found dr*g paraphernalia and f*nt*nyl on her premises,” the report stated.
She is one of at least eight stars to pass away at a young age over the last three years
Before her, there was Kagney Linn Karter in 2024 who shot herself. She was known to have issues with substances, and at the time of her passing was reportedly recovering from a habit.
Image credits: missjohndough
Cindy Taylor, 43, better known as Jesse Jane, expired in the same year. She and her partner were found deceased with, as the New York Post, described on July 19, “d**dly levels of coc*ine and f*nt*nyl” in their systems.
Twenty-six-year-old Sophia Leone “accidentally ov***osed” in March of the same year and was discovered lifeless in her Albuquerque, New Mexico home.
The industry plague appears to be prevalent across the pond (in the United Kingdom) too.
A percentage of the stars passed away because of their substance habits
Sophia Anderson, at the age of 36, followed in the fatal footsteps of her husband, Oliver Spedding, who was also an adult performer and succumbed to too-large a dosage of the illicit club fix, GHB.
Aside from the pitfalls of the industry– to which women are more susceptible than men, per study by the Journal of Urban Health–she was reportedly mistreated by her late husband, and when she tried to press charges against him with the police, they did not take her seriously.
American Trans performer, Angelina Please, was found lifeless in her Las Vegas apartment on March 15, 2022.
Image credits: missjdough
Like Sophia Leonie, it was established that she had unwittingly taken a fatal dosage of something and succumbed to it.
The internet is becoming aware of the increasing trend
The public has become aware of the media’s increased coverage of the fatal pattern, and as a nod to this, one person wrote:
Image credits: missjdough
Image credits: missjdough
“Why are all these adult film stars dying all of a sudden? Yes, I’m sure it’s been happening for years, but it’s just now making the news constantly.”
“So many of the young adult film content creators are passing away at such a young age,” echoed another.
Factions of the public cannot seem to get over the fact that she was only 24
Follow Us