People Put Their Heads Inside Miniature Galleries To Become Famous Art Exhibits Themselves

Put Your Head Into Gallery is an interactive art-project, which presents four different models of famous galleries’ rooms. The project also involves exhibitions of different artists in above-mentioned spaces: Saatchi Gallery (Tezi Gabunia), The Louvre (Rubens), Tate Modern (Hirst), Gagosian Gallery (Liechtenstein). Transportable feature of the models makes these galleries accessible for everyone. Moreover, anyone can look into gallery, take a photo and become an exhibit themselves.
Put Your Head Into Gallery evolved from the previous project – False Exhibition, which was created in order to support translation of the artist main concept falsification into objective world. In this project artist presents his own exhibition in the scaled Saatchi Gallery space – the exhibition, which has never existed. Convenient feature of the model provided an ability for everyone to visit Tezi Gabunia’s exhibition at Saatchi Gallery. In this case, the model is presented as a virtual message. This kind of innovation makes an event available for a large audience, on the other hand, it’s a manifestation of hyper-realistic issues. The first event was highly recognized as well in Local, also in international media. This triggered the project to evolve and represent a direct reflection on falsification and hiper-realism.
Saatchi Gallery (Tezi Gabunia)
The Louvre (Rubens)
Gagosian Gallery (Roy Lichtenstein)
Concept – Tezi Gabunia, Ucha Urushadze, Nika Maisuradze, Dato Tsanava; model – David Dolidze; text – Mariam Nadareishvili; research – Dato Koroshinadze, Oto Shengelia; photography – Andro Eradze, Saba Shengelia, Chipo Pelicano, Giorgi Machavariani, Ani Beridze.
