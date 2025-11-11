People Put Their Heads Inside Miniature Galleries To Become Famous Art Exhibits Themselves

by

Put Your Head Into Gallery is an interactive art-project, which presents four different models of famous galleries’ rooms. The project also involves exhibitions of different artists in above-mentioned spaces: Saatchi Gallery (Tezi Gabunia), The Louvre (Rubens), Tate Modern (Hirst), Gagosian Gallery (Liechtenstein). Transportable feature of the models makes these galleries accessible for everyone. Moreover, anyone can look into gallery, take a photo and become an exhibit themselves.

Put Your Head Into Gallery evolved from the previous project – False Exhibition, which was created in order to support translation of the artist main concept falsification into objective world. In this project artist presents his own exhibition in the scaled Saatchi Gallery space – the exhibition, which has never existed. Convenient feature of the model provided an ability for everyone to visit Tezi Gabunia’s exhibition at Saatchi Gallery. In this case, the model is presented as a virtual message. This kind of innovation makes an event available for a large audience, on the other hand, it’s a manifestation of hyper-realistic issues. The first event was highly recognized as well in Local, also in international media. This triggered the project to evolve and represent a direct reflection on falsification and hiper-realism.

Saatchi Gallery (Tezi Gabunia)

People Put Their Heads Inside Miniature Galleries To Become Famous Art Exhibits Themselves

The Louvre (Rubens)

People Put Their Heads Inside Miniature Galleries To Become Famous Art Exhibits Themselves

Gagosian Gallery (Roy Lichtenstein)

People Put Their Heads Inside Miniature Galleries To Become Famous Art Exhibits Themselves

Saatchi Gallery (Tezi Gabunia)

People Put Their Heads Inside Miniature Galleries To Become Famous Art Exhibits Themselves

The Louvre (Rubens)

People Put Their Heads Inside Miniature Galleries To Become Famous Art Exhibits Themselves

Tate Modern (Damien Hirst)

People Put Their Heads Inside Miniature Galleries To Become Famous Art Exhibits Themselves

Saatchi Gallery (Tezi Gabunia)

People Put Their Heads Inside Miniature Galleries To Become Famous Art Exhibits Themselves

Gagosian Gallery (Roy Lichtenstein)

People Put Their Heads Inside Miniature Galleries To Become Famous Art Exhibits Themselves

Concept – Tezi Gabunia, Ucha Urushadze, Nika Maisuradze, Dato Tsanava; model – David Dolidze; text – Mariam Nadareishvili; research – Dato Koroshinadze, Oto Shengelia; photography – Andro Eradze, Saba Shengelia, Chipo Pelicano, Giorgi Machavariani, Ani Beridze.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
American Horror Stories: Aura-Recap
3 min read
Jul, 30, 2022
Below Deck Season 7
What’s in Store for Below Deck Season 7?
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2019
From 2D To 3D In One Second
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Is There a Black Cauldron Live-Action Remake in the Works?
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2020
Vince Gilligan Explains The Unsliced Roof Pizza In Breaking Bad
3 min read
Mar, 26, 2017
Norway’s First Child Wedding Was Arranged To Prevent Others From Happening
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.