25 Before And After Shots Of Celebrities In 2005, 2015 And 2025, Featuring Dramatic Changes

Staying relevant for more than two decades isn’t a given in show business. Still, many singers and actors have managed to captivate their audiences for years, sometimes undergoing a makeover or reinventing themselves to grow their careers.
Some were thrust into the spotlight as teenagers and only learned to navigate fame as adults. Others, by contrast, were always comfortable with their celebrity status but later decided to prioritize their privacy after spending much of their lives on TV sets.
Each snapshot of the following A-listers represents a different stage of their careers, reminding us how far they’ve come and why they possess that special quality that makes their success endure.
Below, Bored Panda has compiled now-and-then photos of 25 stars, taken in 2005, 2015, and 2025, to honor their talent and wrap up the year with a nostalgic trip down memory lane.
#1 Mandy Moore
Mandy had her breakthrough role in the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ romance novel A Walk to Remember. She later appeared in Chasing Liberty, Because I Said So, and License to Wed.
Her portrayal of Rebecca Pearson in the NBC drama This Is Us earned her nominations for both a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award.
The 41-year-old is also a singer and released her debut single, Candy, in 1999.
In October, Mandy sparked plastic surgery rumors when she attended Step Up’s 2025 Inspiration Awards.
Image source: Shearer/WireImage, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The A List
#2 Jessica Simpson
Jessica signed with Columbia Records in 1997 when she was seventeen. Her debut album, Sweet Kisses, sold two million copies in the United States
Later on, she also became known for her marriage to Nick Lachey and their MTV reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which aired in the early 2000s.
The star, 45, stunned fans when she flaunted a wrinkle-free look at the 2025 Video Music Awards.
This year, she starred in All’s Fair and returned to music with Use My Heart Against Me, marking her comeback after more than 16 years away from the industry.
Image source: Carvalho/FilmMagic, Desiree Navarro/WireImage
#3 Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay began acting at a young age, starring in the soap operas Guiding Light and Another World. However, it was her dual role as identical twins Hallie and Annie in Disney’s The Parent Trap that made her a star in the late 1990s.
During the 2000s, she found success with teen comedies such as Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, and Mean Girls.
Over time, Lindsay underwent both physical and professional transformations. She swapped her natural red hair for a blonde look and appeared to use makeup or get a laser treatment to lighten or remove her freckles.
Now 39, the actress was able to leave her legal troubles behind. She made an acting comeback in 2022 and later starred in Feakier Friday. Lindsay will next appear in Hulu’s drama Count My Lies, her first starring role in a series.
Image source: Vera Anderson/WireImage, Mark Robert Milan/GC Images
#4 Christina Aguilera
In 1990, Christina performed A Sunday Kind of Love on the reality competition show Star Search, but was eliminated during the semi-final round. She didn’t give up.
Two years later, she was selected to join the Mickey Mouse Club and later to record Reflection, the theme song for Mulan, which caught the attention of RCA Records.
The hitmaker has said that, looking back on her career, she sees every stage as a new era. Now, at 44, she’s not interested in turning back the clock to her Lady Marmalade or Genie in a Bottle days.
“I’m really into feeling more self-assured as you get older. That’s the thing to truly embrace. It’s harmful when [aging] becomes an obsession.”
The Candyman singer is an open book when it comes to her cosmetic procedures. In 2023, she revealed that she got facial fillers as an anti-wrinkle treatment, saying, “I think we all can rely on a little help. Why not? Viewing aging as a negative is a super old-school approach.”
Image source: Stephen Shugerman, Kevin Mazur
#5 Linda Evangelista
Linda was part of the “Big 5” supermodels, along with Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, and Cindy Crawford.
The Canadian model, now 60 years old, was a muse to fashion photographer Steven Meisel and celebrated designer Karl Lagerfeld.
In 2021, Linda revealed that she was left “brutally disfigured” by a botched “fat-freezing” procedure. “It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful corrective surgeries,” she wrote on Instagram.
“I loved being up on the catwalk. Now I dread running into someone I know,” she added, as per People magazine.
Image source: Loccisano/FilmMagic, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Fragrance Foundation
#6 Sofía Vergara
Sofía was discovered by a photographer while walking on a beach in Colombia. At age 17, she made her first TV appearance in a Pepsi commercial that aired across Latin America.
She later emigrated to the United States, settling in Miami, after her older brother, Rafael, was the victim of an attack by a Colombian crime organization.
The 53-year-old star studied at the Creative Workshops School of Acting, and in 2009, landed a role on the ABC sitcom Modern Family as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, a character she played until 2020.
Sofía, one of the highest-paid actresses in the United States, also appeared in New Year’s Eve, Fading Gigolo, Chef, and Hot Pursuit.
In 2024, she became the first Latina to earn a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the Primetime Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Griselda Blanco in Netflix’s Griselda.
Image source: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
#7 David Caruso
David began his career in the 1980s in the comedy Getting Wasted before going to play Detective John Kelly in NYPD Blue.
In 2002, he landed the most successful role of his career as police Lieutenant Horatio Caine in CSI: Miami.
The 69-year-old has kept a low profile since he quit acting following the cancellation of the CSI spin-off in 2012 and is now reportedly working in the art business.
Earlier this year, the retired actor was pictured out and about in California looking nearly unrecognizable in his spectacles and long, red hair–a change from the short, neat hairstyle he wore in his TV roles.
Image source: Andrew MacPherson/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images, GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
#8 Leonardo DiCaprio
Leo began his career in the late 1980s by appearing in TV commercials. Before his big break in the film industry, an agent suggested he change his name to Lenny Williams to appeal to American audiences.
His earliest roles included the sitcom Parenthood and the low-budget horror Critters 3.
His breakthrough came with the 1993 film What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, in which he played a teenager with an intellectual disability. That same year, he starred opposite Robert De Niro in This Boy’s Life.
Following the global success of the iconic Titanic in the late 1990s, Leo pursued roles across a wide range of genres to shed his image as a Hollywood heartthrob and romantic lead.
The acclaimed actor received his first and only Academy Award for his performance in the 2015 survival drama The Revenant.
This year, the 51-year-old returned to the big screen with One Battle After Another.
Image source: Dave Benett/Getty Images, Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
#9 Jonah Hill
Jonah is known for comedy films like Superbad, Knocked Up, 21 Jump Street, and This Is the End.
In 2017, the actor, who didn’t take his shirt off in a pool until his mid-30s, revealed that he asked his former co-star Channing Tatum for weight-loss advice.
“I called Channing Tatum and said, ‘Hey, if I eat less and go to a trainer, will I get in good shape?’ and he’s like, ‘Yeah, you dumb motherf***er, of course you will. It’s the simplest thing in the entire world.’”
The 41-year-old recently impressed fans with his dramatic weight-loss transformation on the set of his upcoming film Cut Off.
Image source: Universal Pictures, Barry King
#10 Amanda Bynes
Amanda began her career as a child actor on the 1996 Nickelodeon series All That and later starred in her own spin-off, The Amanda Show.
She went on to appear in She’s the Man, Hairspray, and her final film, the 2010 comedy Easy A.
Amanda quit acting after struggling with mental health and substance dependency issues. She spent nearly nine years under her parents’ conservatorship, which concluded in 2022.
After stepping away from Hollywood, she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) and launched a fashion capsule with designer Austin Babbitt.
Image source: J. Merritt/FilmMagic, Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
#11 Zac Efron
Zac rose to fame playing student Troy Bolton in Disney’s High School Musical film series between 2006 and 2008. During this time, he also appeared in Hairspray and 17 Again.
His roles have since been eclectic, including serial k*ller Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, an Olympic gold medalist in Baywatch, and, more recently, wrestler Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw.
In 2013, Zac suffered a nearly fatal fall that shattered his jaw.
The actor explained that he worked with a physical therapy specialist to recover, but some of the muscles in his face and jaw had to work harder in response to the injury. As a result, his appearance changed, leading to speculation that he had undergone plastic surgery.
The 38-year-old later debunked online theories that he had gone under the knife, calling them “funny.”
Image source: Michael Bezjian/WireImage, Steve Granitz
#12 Kate Winslet
Kate achieved global stardom in 1997 after playing Rose in James Cameron’s Titanic, which won eleven Oscars and earned the 22-year-old a nomination for Best Actress.
Following the success of the film, the actress turned down major Hollywood productions in favor of independent projects such as Hideous Kinky and Holy Smoke!.
In 2004, she famously played a neurotic woman in the sci-fi romance Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.
Though she didn’t win an Oscar for playing Rose, she finally earned the accolade for the 2008 film The Reader.
The 50-year-old has also received two Primetime Emmy Awards for her performances in the HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce in 2011 and Mare of Easttown in 2021.
Image source: Vince Bucci/Getty Images, John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI
#13 Britney Spears
Britney starred in Mickey Mouse Club at age 11 alongside other up-and-coming artists like Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera.
After the children’s variety show, she signed a contract with Jive Records and, in 1999, released her first single, …Baby One More Time, which reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
She followed up with hits like Oops!… I Did It Again, I’m a Slave 4 U, and Toxic. A few years later, in 2011, Britney rebounded with the successful Femme Fatale.
Throughout her career, she struggled with mental health issues and was placed under a strict conservatorship between 2008 and 2021.
The Princess of Pop has described the conservatorship—which gave her father control over her estate, career, and other aspects of her personal life—as “ab*sive.”
Image source: L. Cohen/WireImage, Michael Tran/Getty Images
#14 Kristen Stewart
Kristen achieved global stardom as Bella Swan in the Twilight film series alongside Robert Pattinson between 2008 and 2012.
After Twilight, she starred in mainstream movies like Snow White and the Huntsman and Charlie’s Angels.
The 35-year-old actress later pivoted toward independent productions like Clouds of Sils Maria and Seberg. Her portrayal of Princess Diana in the 2021 drama Spencer earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress.
This year, Kristen made her debut as a film director with The Chronology of Water.
Image source: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
#15 Mickey Rourke
Mickey broke through in the 1980s with supporting roles in films like Body Heat and Diner. Soon after, he rose to leading-man status in films such as Rumble Fish, The Pope of Greenwich Village, and 9½ Weeks.
The Golden Globe winner, who had a reputation for being difficult to work with, drifted away from Hollywood and began a career as a pro boxer in 1991.
He made an acting comeback in the 2000s, with roles in films like Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Sin City, and The Wrestler.
Earlier this year, the Iron Man 2 actor was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house in the UK for making homophobic remarks toward fellow housemate JoJo Siwa.
Image source: J.Tregidgo/WireImage, Brigade/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
#16 Matthew Broderick
Mattthew was in his mid-20s when he played the hero of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, which was written, produced, and directed by John Hughes.
He may no longer sport the long black locks he had in the John Hughes movie, but his success has remained intact.
“I always wanted to have a long career,” he told The Guardian. “And it’s been 40 years, so I guess I must have done something right.”
His résumé includes titles like Glory, The Freshman, Manchester by the Sea, and the Netflix series Painkiller.
Image source: KMazur/WireImage for Tony Awards Productions, Mike Pont/WireImage
#17 Rumer Willis
Rumer, the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, made her acting debut opposite her famous mom in the 1995 drama Now and Then.
The 37-year-old later appeared in Striptease, Hostage, The House Bunny, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
But you may also recognize Rumer from her portrayal of Gia Mannetti on teen drama show 90210 and Tory Ash on the FOX musical Empire.
She has also performed on stage, playing Roxie Hart in the Broadway musical Chicago in 2015.
Image source: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic, Jim Spellman/Getty Images
#18 Ben Affleck
Ben gained fame with the 1997 film Good Will Hunting, which he co-wrote and starred in alongside Matt Damon.
The actor went on to build a diverse career, appearing in major films like Armageddon, Gone Girl, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
As a director, Ben earned critical acclaim for Gone Baby Gone, The Town, and the Oscar-winning Argo, in which he played Tony Mendez, a real-life CIA operative.
The 53-year-old, who began his career as an actor in two PBS series, co-owns a film production company called Artists Equity with Matt Damon. The actors have produced movies such as Air, Unstoppable, and Kiss of the Spider Woman.
Image source: Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage, Michael Tran/FilmMagic
#19 Taylor Swift
Taylor began learning guitar at age 12 and signed her first music contract with Sony/ATV Tree Publishing at 14.
In 2005, she released her self-titled debut album, whose first single, Tim McGraw, peaked at number five on the US Billboard 200 chart.
The teenage country musician followed up with another successful album, Fearless, in 2008. The record featured hits like Love Story and You Belong With Me.
Over time, she began leaning more strongly into pop sounds, working with producers Max Martin and Shellback on her 2012 album Red.
Fast-forward to 2025: at 35, Taylor is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having won 14 Grammy Awards, released 12 albums, and sold out stadiums around the world.
Image source: Swiftie Universe, Steve Granitz/WireImage
#20 Robert Downey Jr.
Robert is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time, with his films as a leading actor earning over $14.3 billion worldwide.
The 60-year-old star made his acting debut in his father Robert Downey Sr.’s film Pound when he was just five years old.
In 1992, his portrayal of Charles Chaplin earned him his first Academy Award nomination. And of course, many know Robert for playing Iron Man in ten Marvel Cinematic Universe films, from Iron Man in 2008 to Avengers: Endgame in 2019.
His critically acclaimed portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer earned him his first Academy Award in 2023.
Image source: Anne Barson/WireImage, Jeff Vespa/WireImage
#21 Henry Cavill
The 42-year-old British actor portrayed Charles Brandon, 1st Duke of Suffolk, in Showtime’s series The Tudors from 2007 to 2010 and was named the “Most Dashing Duke” by Entertainment Weekly.
“It’s done the most for me to date. […] Now that there’s an audience somewhere in America that’s aware of who I am, I have more sell-ability, because of The Tudors,” Henry said of the role.
In 2013, he played Superman in Man of Steel, the first film in the DC Extended Universe—a role he later reprised in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.
Henry is also known for playing the mutant monster hunter Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix fantasy The Witcher.
Image source: Ron South, Michael Stewart/WireImage
#22 Hugh Grant
The charming British star made his film debut in the 1982 movie Privileged, produced by the Oxford University Film Foundation.
At 32, he almost gave up acting, but was surprised by the script of Four Weddings and a Funeral. Released in 1994, it became the highest-grossing British film at the time and earned Hugh a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor.
He later starred in many romantic comedies, including Notting Hill, Bridget Jones’s Diary and its sequels, and Love Actually.
The 65-year-old has also worked in other genres, including the science fiction film Cloud Atlas and Guy Ritchie action films like The Gentlemen in 2019. More recently, he appeared in the musical Wonka and the horror film Heretic.
But Hugh believes the best film he’s ever been in is none other than Paul King’s Paddington 2.
He said, “I was presenting I think at the Golden Globes, and they do that thing when you walk out, and they say, ‘From the forthcoming Paddington 2, Hugh Grant.’ And someone showed me Twitter afterwards, and it was…people were full of derision (…). It’s particularly annoying, because I genuinely believe it may be the best film I’ve ever been in.”
Image source: MJ Kim/Getty Images, Nicky J. Sims/Getty Images
#23 Cristiano Ronaldo
The Portuguese footballer has received five Ballon d’Ors and won five Champions Leagues throughout his career, holding the record for most goals in the European competition.
The 40-year-old began his career playing for Sporting CP in Portugal before signing with Manchester United in 2003.
In 2009, he joined Real Madrid in a deal worth €94 million, which was then the most expensive football transfer in history.
He later moved to the Serie A, signing for Juventus in 2018. In 2021, he returned to Manchester United before joining Al-Nassr, his current club, two years later.
Image source: David Westing/Getty Images, Danny Martindale/WireImage
#24 Salma Hayek
The Veracruz-born star began her career in the telenovelas Un Nuevo Amanecer and Teresa in the late 1980s.
In 1991, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a film career in Hollywood. Four years later, she was cast opposite Antonio Banderas in Desperado, her breakout film. She later starred in the cult horror film From Dusk till Dawn and the rom-com Fools Rush In.
Her portrayal of Frida Kahlo in the 2002 biographical film Frida made her the first Mexican actress to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.
In the 2010s, she appeared in Grown Ups, Tale of Tales, and The Hitman’s Bodyguard.
More recently, the 59-year-old actress, who is also a producer, has starred in Bliss, the MCU movie Eternals, and the drama House of Gucci. She also appeared as herself in a Black Mirror episode titled Joan Is Awful.
Image source: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
#25 Ricky Martin
Before Maluma, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin, it was Ricky Martin who dominated the Latin music scene with his chart-topping hits.
Enrique Martín Morales was a member of the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo in the 1980s. In 1991, he released his self-titled debut album.
His third album, A Medio Vivir, turned him into a global superstar, making him famous in the United States, France, and Spain. He later released his first English-language album in the late 1990s, which featured Livin’ la Vida Loca, one of the best-selling singles of all time.
During the 2010s, the five-time Latin Grammy winner saw success with hits like La Mordidita and Vente Pa’ Ca.
In 2021, the 53-year-old embarked on a co-headlining tour alongside Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias.
Image source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Johnny Louis/Getty Images
