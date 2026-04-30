25 Stunning Street Scenes From The Artist Gallery’s 2026 Photography Contest That Find Beauty In Ordinary Moments

Following our recent feature on The Artist Gallery’s 2026 Architecture Photography Awards, we’re now turning from striking buildings and carefully framed spaces to the unpredictable rhythm of everyday life. The Street Photography category shifts the focus to people, movement, light, and those brief moments that appear for a split second before disappearing forever.
This year’s winners and honorable mentions capture the world as it unfolds in public spaces, from quiet urban scenes to playful interactions, bold compositions, and emotionally charged glimpses of daily life. Street photography often works best when it feels spontaneous yet perfectly timed, and this collection shows just how much story can be found in an ordinary street, a passing stranger, or a single unexpected gesture.
Scroll down to see the selected images, and don’t forget to vote for the ones that caught your eye the most.
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#1 “Death Cab” By Kim Keller
Location: New York City, New York, USA
Description: “A Yellow Cab passes by a yellow construction site creating a momentary warning tableau.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#2 “Sisters Shopping” By Kim Keller
Location: Washington D.C., USA
Description: “Three sorority sisters with matching tote bags shop at an outdoor fish in Washington, DC.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#3 “Walking Through The Shapes” By Alex Polli
Location: Copenhagen, Denmark
Description: “A man (a worker) walks past a distinctly modern building facade near Copenhagen North.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#4 “The Pusher & Pullers” By Saurabh Sirohiya
Location: Kolkata, India
Description: “While going through a narrow lane of Kolkata, my hometown, I came across a funny scene, a local auto pusher on the road and on the wall two kids pulling a rope as a graffiti, where pullers are helping the auto driver in putting the vehicle on move which is out of petrol.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#5 “A Divine White, A Human Black” By Roberto Carnevali
Location: Assisi, Italy
Description: “I was photographing in the streets of Assisi in Italy. Suddenly a scene caught my attention. A young religious man was holding a sedan chair on which the image of Mary was placed. I immediately imagined the scene in black and white and with strong contrast.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#6 “In The Maze Of Stairs” By Michiko Otomo
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Description: “A woman gets lost in a never-ending maze of stairs…
This photo was taken on one of the stairs in the Tokyo Kotsu Kaikan Building.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#7 “Hanging” By Kim Keller
Location: Coney Island, New York, USA
Description: “A snake, his man, a smoker, and a fellow wearing sunglasses all relax on a sidewalk at Coney Island.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#8 “Shadow Swings” By Kim Keller
Location: Detroit, Michigan, USA
Description: “The shadows of swing riders are projected onto the brightly painted background of the ride at the Michigan State Fair.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#9 “The Biker With Cycles” By Saurabh Sirohiya
Location: India
Description: “Cycling is the most economical transportation and it’s good for health also. Tried many shots but all without cycle, I prayed and got captured it after around 2 hours in shooting position in perfect placement of his head in the circle with brightly colored backdrop, finally relieved!”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#10 “Chaouen, La Belle” By Remy Pinaton
Location: Chefchaouen, Morocco
Description: “Photo taken in the famous city of Chefchaouen in Morocco, known for its Medina and its shades of blue that cover the walls.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#11 “Hiding” By Axel Gorlach
Location: Nuremberg, Germany
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#12 “Non-Playable Character” By Mikel Iraeta
Location: Unknown
Description: “Seen from up there, our lives resemble those of the NPCs (non-playable characters) we find in video games. Ingredients, impersonal elements that are used as resources to enrich the 3D worlds in which the main character is immersed. I couldn’t help thinking about that when I saw the boy walking along.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#13 “Fresh Bread Delivery” By Jelisa Peterson
Location: Unknown
Description: “A young man balances a huge basket full of hot bread on his head as he walks into town.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#14 “Cova” By Chris Van Dolleweerd
Location: Eindhoven, Netherlands
Description: “Made in Eindhoven, the Netherlands reflection of a woman enjoying the sun with a cup of coffee.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#15 “Hide And Seek” By Julia Peterson
Location: Unknown
Description: “A boy and girl play as they chase one another around a home with open doors, front and back.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#16 “Harmony” By Matthias Ernst
Location: Unknown
Description: “A woman, seen only as a silhouette wearing a hat, walks alone through light, shadow and color. The photograph seems almost like a black and white photograph in color.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#17 “Y Shape” By Witsawarut Kekina
Location: Unknown
Description: “A woman stands beneath spreading branches that naturally form a Y shape, mirroring the same gesture with open arms.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#18 “Rushhour Coffee” By Axel Gorlach
Location: Nuremberg, Germany
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#19 “High Line #1” By Gary Goldsmith
Location: New York City, New York, USA
Description: “Shot from the High Line in NYC looking down at the street.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#20 “The Hood” By Brigitte Burckhardt
Location: Unknown
Description: “It was pouring rain, I found shelter behind a glass wall. He kept on walking, determined, his head covered by the hood.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#21 “Ghosts” By Chris Myers
Location: Dordogne, France
Description: “Sarlat is one of the cultural centers of the Dordogne in Southwest France. This medieval city has preserved its Vieille Ville, the Old Town. This image was taken in available light from the main plaza of the city in the late evening that filters into the adjoining covered, cobble-stone streets. These figures melt into this timeless setting.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#22 “Balance” By Kay Erickson
Location: Santa Monica beach, Los Angeles, California, USA
Description: “A woman balances on a tightrope at the Santa Monica beach, in California.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#23 “Going Underground” By Brigitte Burckhardt
Location: Unknown
Description: “Exploring the city I was going down some steps to catch the Tube when I looked up and saw on the opposite side a man who was about to take his first step to go underground. I took the shot before I knew it.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#24 “Broadway Bus Stop” By Kim Keller
Location: New York City, New York, USA
Description: “Layers of advertisements, tourists, and pedestrians at a street corner on Broadway in New York City.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#25 “Leaving Abq” By Deborah Campana
Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA
Description: “Mountains contrasting with the golden highway decorated by cars caught my eye on this fall afternoon.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
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