Someone Digs Up Vintage Photo That Supposedly Victimizes Men And Women, Gets A Well-Deserved History Lesson

by

If you read it on the internet, you need to research it. Or you can jump to conclusions and share your thoughts, blaming Western society for oppressing its members. Recently, a black and white photo from 1937 has resurfaced once again, showing two women dressed white in shorts walking down a street.

Image credits: Alexandra Studio of Toronto

This staged picture (City of Toronto Archives, Fonds 1257 Series 1057 Item 4766) was taken by Toronto-based commercial photography firm, Alexandra Studios, and has been posted on the internet many times. Usually with a caption, saying that this was the first time females rocked shorts in public, and the sight even caused a guy to crash his car. While both claims are actually false, most people don’t bother to background check the photograph. Including this person.

Here’s another photo that was taken at the same location on the same day

Image credits: Alexandra Studio of Toronto

People quickly started making fun out of the entire situation

A few more photos from the same shoot

Image credits: Alexandra Studio of Toronto

Image credits: Alexandra Studio of Toronto

Image credits: Alexandra Studio of Toronto

And here’s what others had to say about it

