“All Things Knolled”: 50 Images To Soothe And Satisfy Your Need For Order

Knolling is a style of photography where objects are neatly arranged (usually on a flat surface) and captured from a 90-degree angle. The end result is a visually satisfying composition that provides a sense of order and harmony.

The craft is commonly associated with design and creative communities, but there’s one on Reddit that stands out for its diverse gallery.

Created back in 2013, it now has 96,000 members, who have shared plenty of interesting pictures of food, tools, Legos, and pretty much everything else you can imagine, reminding everyone that things are still within our control. At least, mostly.

#1 Contents Of A Croatian Firetruck

Image source: Slopz_

#2 A Police Department With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: creeperkitty

#3 Saw This On Another Sub, Thought You Guys Would Enjoy This. Or Is This Not Really Knolling?

Image source: Unlucky-Parsnip-8834

#4 This Is What I Use To Shoot Wildlife

Image source: hereforhumor

#5 Geometrically Cut Chocolate

Image source: sc2Kaos

#6 I Knolled My Beach Finds!

Image source: leesh1200

#7 Every Produce At Stolychnyi Market, Kyiv, Ukraine

Image source: uaix

#8 Corgis

Image source: TenderfootChasm

#9 At Rokin Metro Station In Amsterdam, The Netherlands, They Are Showing All The Archeological Artifacts They Found During The Construction Of The Line (Opened In 2018). Sorry For The Poor Photo, It Is Located Between Moving Escalators

Image source: CousinHubble

#10 Typewriter By Todd Mclellan

Image source: unexpectedit3m

#11 I Know This Isn’t A Perfect Fit To This Sub, But I Thought You Might Still Appreciate My Granddad’s Tool Shed :)

Image source: Mirither

#12 I Arranged My Cherry Tomatoes

Image source: non_victus

#13 All The Shapes Found In The World’s Flags

Image source: Phreakhead

#14 The Handmade Tool Chest Of Henry O. Studley (1838-1925), Organ And Piano Maker

Image source: kefi247

#15 Everything Inside A Dutch Hospital Emergency Room (#tetrischallenge) [2000×1500]

Image source: djernie

#16 All Those Hex Keys That Come With Furniture And Only Get Used Once

Image source: Maxwaltzwell

#17 Here’s What’s Inside A Swiss Police Car

Image source: mostindianer

#18 LEGO Ideas #028 Set 21320

Image source: bleatingspectre

#19 My First Old Camera, Took Me 2 Weeks To Find A Composition I Was Happy About

Image source: wozuup

#20 I Grew Some Potatoes In Buckets During The Last Few Months, Then Knolled The Crop From Each Bucket

Image source: MooMinIL

#21 LEGO 007 Aston Martin Db5 – Knoll Time To Die

Image source: Maxwaltzwell

#22 Sorted Some Similar Shells At The Beach A Few Years Back

Image source: oinkpiggyoink

#23 He Calls It ‘Line Up’

Image source: cgchambe

#24 Imperfect Knolling? I Just Like Arranging Neat Organic Things From My Yard!

Image source: pocketmole

#25 All 7541 Pieces Of The Ucs Millennium Falcon!

Image source: -Tish

#26 Czech Police Riot Unit

Image source: iCole

#27 We’re Living By A Very Remote Estuary/Beach And This A Knoll Of Our Recent Evening Walks At Low Tide

Image source: dinosuitgirl

#28 After The Dutch Police Car, Now A Military Medical Boxer From The Royal Netherlands Army

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Finally Got Around To Knolling Our Junk Drawer

Image source: first-time-long-tim

#30 Another Swiss Emergency Service: Dog Police Crew Setup

Image source: djernie

#31 The Contents Of A Transavia Airplane

Image source: That_Eugene

#32 My Dice Hoard

Image source: poeticpotato

#33 The Contents Of A Preschool Teacher’s Apron Pockets At The End Of An Average Day

Image source: helecho

#34 I’m In College, And My Grandmother Occasionally Sends Me “Care Packages.”

Image source: -pilot37-

#35 Me With Gear And Equipment For The Armed Forces Of Ukraine Donated By Redditors Over The Month Of September

Image source: kievit4ukraine

#36 Contents Of A Dutch Police Van

Image source: GroeneKikker

#37 A Venezuelan Immigrant Mother. Taken From The Un Refugee Instagram Account

Image source: pepecaseres

#38 Comparing The Color Distribution Of Two Mini Packs Of Smarties

Image source: TrixieMassage

#39 Lithuanian Firefighters

Image source: Lietuvis9

#40 Dissembled Salad

Image source: strictlyhumour

#41 The Swedish Sar Helicopter Run By The Swedish Maritime Administration Are Also Participating In The New Trend

Image source: schultz97

#42 I Found This Monstrosity On Facebook. Lol

Image source: violinfiddleman

#43 I Fish For Metal With Magnets! This Is All Of The Stuff From My Last Trip!

Image source: JDylanHastings

#44 My Version Of The Spice Drawer

Image source: 0k1zuu

#45 1969 Piece LEGO® Nasa Apollo Saturn V #21309 Knolling. I Had Read That Knolling Is “Doubling The Fun”. After This Experience, I’ll Have To Respectfully Disagree… Can’t Wait For The Next One!

Image source: bczdchan

#46 Student’s Dorm

Image source: Azuil

#47 Backpacking For The Weekend (The Excessive Amount Of Cliff Bars Are For My Friends)

Image source: mario_mach

#48 From My Son’s Pockets

Image source: misterbenj34

#49 My LEGO Clone Army

Image source: vampiresoul1672

#50 Leaving For Antarctica In 3 Hours!

Image source: KamVachon

