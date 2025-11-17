“All Things Knolled”: 50 Images To Soothe And Satisfy Your Need For Order

Knolling is a style of photography where objects are neatly arranged (usually on a flat surface) and captured from a 90-degree angle. The end result is a visually satisfying composition that provides a sense of order and harmony.
The craft is commonly associated with design and creative communities, but there’s one on Reddit that stands out for its diverse gallery.
Created back in 2013, it now has 96,000 members, who have shared plenty of interesting pictures of food, tools, Legos, and pretty much everything else you can imagine, reminding everyone that things are still within our control. At least, mostly.
#1 Contents Of A Croatian Firetruck
#2 A Police Department With A Sense Of Humor
#3 Saw This On Another Sub, Thought You Guys Would Enjoy This. Or Is This Not Really Knolling?
#4 This Is What I Use To Shoot Wildlife
#5 Geometrically Cut Chocolate
#6 I Knolled My Beach Finds!
#7 Every Produce At Stolychnyi Market, Kyiv, Ukraine
#8 Corgis
#9 At Rokin Metro Station In Amsterdam, The Netherlands, They Are Showing All The Archeological Artifacts They Found During The Construction Of The Line (Opened In 2018). Sorry For The Poor Photo, It Is Located Between Moving Escalators
#10 Typewriter By Todd Mclellan
#11 I Know This Isn’t A Perfect Fit To This Sub, But I Thought You Might Still Appreciate My Granddad’s Tool Shed :)
#12 I Arranged My Cherry Tomatoes
#13 All The Shapes Found In The World’s Flags
#14 The Handmade Tool Chest Of Henry O. Studley (1838-1925), Organ And Piano Maker
#15 Everything Inside A Dutch Hospital Emergency Room (#tetrischallenge) [2000×1500]
#16 All Those Hex Keys That Come With Furniture And Only Get Used Once
#17 Here’s What’s Inside A Swiss Police Car
#18 LEGO Ideas #028 Set 21320
#19 My First Old Camera, Took Me 2 Weeks To Find A Composition I Was Happy About
#20 I Grew Some Potatoes In Buckets During The Last Few Months, Then Knolled The Crop From Each Bucket
#21 LEGO 007 Aston Martin Db5 – Knoll Time To Die
#22 Sorted Some Similar Shells At The Beach A Few Years Back
#23 He Calls It ‘Line Up’
#24 Imperfect Knolling? I Just Like Arranging Neat Organic Things From My Yard!
#25 All 7541 Pieces Of The Ucs Millennium Falcon!
#26 Czech Police Riot Unit
#27 We’re Living By A Very Remote Estuary/Beach And This A Knoll Of Our Recent Evening Walks At Low Tide
#28 After The Dutch Police Car, Now A Military Medical Boxer From The Royal Netherlands Army
#29 Finally Got Around To Knolling Our Junk Drawer
#30 Another Swiss Emergency Service: Dog Police Crew Setup
#31 The Contents Of A Transavia Airplane
#32 My Dice Hoard
#33 The Contents Of A Preschool Teacher’s Apron Pockets At The End Of An Average Day
#34 I’m In College, And My Grandmother Occasionally Sends Me “Care Packages.”
#35 Me With Gear And Equipment For The Armed Forces Of Ukraine Donated By Redditors Over The Month Of September
#36 Contents Of A Dutch Police Van
#37 A Venezuelan Immigrant Mother. Taken From The Un Refugee Instagram Account
#38 Comparing The Color Distribution Of Two Mini Packs Of Smarties
#39 Lithuanian Firefighters
#40 Dissembled Salad
#41 The Swedish Sar Helicopter Run By The Swedish Maritime Administration Are Also Participating In The New Trend
#42 I Found This Monstrosity On Facebook. Lol
#43 I Fish For Metal With Magnets! This Is All Of The Stuff From My Last Trip!
#44 My Version Of The Spice Drawer
#45 1969 Piece LEGO® Nasa Apollo Saturn V #21309 Knolling. I Had Read That Knolling Is “Doubling The Fun”. After This Experience, I’ll Have To Respectfully Disagree… Can’t Wait For The Next One!
#46 Student’s Dorm
#47 Backpacking For The Weekend (The Excessive Amount Of Cliff Bars Are For My Friends)
#48 From My Son’s Pockets
#49 My LEGO Clone Army
#50 Leaving For Antarctica In 3 Hours!
