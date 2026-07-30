16-Year-Old Lifeguard Breaks Silence On Heroic Ocean Rescue That Stunned The Nation

The 16-year-old fearless lifeguard who rescued a 10-year-old child at a California beach has spoken out for the first time since his feat turned him into a national hero.
Last week, Ryder Williams rushed into the water when he realized that Nathaniel Rai had quickly lost his footing in ankle-deep water and been swept into deep water by powerful waves.
Williams, who is in his first year as a California State Parks lifeguard, was working at Tower 2 at Seabright State Beach in Santa Cruz.
Image credits: santacruznow/Instagram
The teenager has since been invited to the White House by President Donald Trump to receive a “high civilian honor.”
After seeing that the 10-year-old’s life was in danger, Williams “radioed in and threw my radio and sunglasses at the base of my tower as I ran toward the kid,” the lifeguard described in a statement.
“I put my fins on my wrist, popped my buoy, and entered the water to get ahold of the child. Due to the volatility of the water, I was unable to tube up the victim,” Williams said, adding that Rai had gone limp as waves crashed over them.
Image credits: santacruznow/Instagram
Fellow lifeguard Aaron Bohnen also intervened to help, along with several beachgoers. The rescue operation lasted just over two minutes.
After bringing the 10-year-old safely onto the beach, Williams retrieved medical equipment. The boy was evaluated by paramedics before reuniting with his family.
“I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to return the child to his family safely,” the teenager stated.
“This is my job and I love what I do.”
Image credits: santacruznow/Instagram
Williams emphasized that he “wasn’t going to let go” of the boy and that Rai would not have returned home that day if he had not dived into the water and fought the powerful tide.
“He was going to drown, and I wasn’t going to let that happen.”
Scott Vander Dussen, who captured the dramatic video of the rescue, told NBC he was “certain” that Rai would have lost his life without Williams’ help.
“It caught a lot of people off guard,” Vander Dussen said of the moment Rai was pulled into the ocean by the monster waves. “Unfortunately, this young man was overwhelmed and swept out in just a moment’s time.”
Santa Cruz lifeguards must complete at least 56 hours of lifeguard instruction, 24 hours of medical certification training, and more than 80 hours of marine safety lifeguard training.
California State Parks, which employs the lifeguards at the Santa Cruz beach, said Rai had been swept about 15 yards (13.7 meters) into the ocean before being rescued by Williams.
Image credits: GardensR4Health/X
The boy’s father, Sumit Rai, is well aware of the risks Williams faced when he dove into the water to save his son.
Sumit, who was in his home city of Dallas, Texas, at the time of the rescue, learned about the incident when he spoke to his children on the phone that evening.
He shared that the boy told him he had drowned and lost consciousness. The child also said he had gotten sand in his lungs and was coughing it out after reaching the shore.
Image credits: ABC7
“He was very subdued, still in a state of shock,” the father told The Associated Press of their first conversation after the rescue.
The boy is expected to travel to Dallas in a few days as he deals with the psychological consequences of the incident.
“He’s still been thinking about it a lot. It’s on his mind,” Sumit said.
Image credits: ABC7
According to the father, the 10-year-old thinks about the “traumatizing” fact that he nearly lost his life when he goes to bed, and it “bothers” him while he sleeps.
“You have 10-foot waves; you have riptides and currents coming in,” Sumit added, thanking Williams for his bravery. “It is not safe for him to go into that water. So he’s risking his own safety.”
Sumit has contacted the 16-year-old lifeguard because he wants to meet the young man who saved his son’s life.
“What he did, I can never ever repay,” he said. “I’m forever grateful.”
Image credits: The White House
The teenager’s father, Shane Williams, confirmed that his son suffered only minor injuries during the rescue and shared that hearing what he had done brought a tear to his eye.
He described the 16-year-old as someone who just wants to “be a kid and work hard this summer and serve and protect his community,” per Newsweek.
Three days after the Saturday (July 25) rescue, Trump hailed the “heroic young man” on social media.
Image credits: realDonaldTrump/X
“We’re going to bring this heroic young man, and his family, into the White House with, perhaps, the boy he saved, to give him a High Civilian Honor. Very brave, he deserves it!” the president wrote.
His son, Eric Trump, posted on X, “Give this 16-year-old lifeguard the highest civilian honor. This is truly the best of America. Well done!”
Trump did not specify which civilian honor Williams would be invited to receive.
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the country’s highest civilian honor and may be awarded to anyone who has made a significant contribution to US interests or national security, world peace, culture, or other “significant public or private endeavors.”
Meanwhile, the Presidential Citizens Medal honors citizens who have performed “exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens.”
Shane Williams said he still hasn’t “even processed” the White House invitation and added that he’s “not sure” whether the family will travel to Washington, D.C., to receive the medal.
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