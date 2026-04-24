“Can You Guess The Movie By The Cast?”: Only True Fans Will Get 15/20 In This Quiz

You’ve seen the actors. You know their faces. But can you actually remember which movie they were in together?
This quiz puts your movie knowledge to the test in a way that’s trickier than it sounds. We’ll show you a cast lineup – and your job is to match it to the correct film. Easy… right?
Some will feel obvious, others will seriously make you second-guess yourself. Even hardcore movie fans might struggle to get a perfect score.
Think you’ve got what it takes?
Let’s find out! 🎥
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko
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