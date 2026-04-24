“Can You Guess The Movie By The Cast?”: Only True Fans Will Get 15/20 In This Quiz

by

You’ve seen the actors. You know their faces. But can you actually remember which movie they were in together?

This quiz puts your movie knowledge to the test in a way that’s trickier than it sounds. We’ll show you a cast lineup – and your job is to match it to the correct film. Easy… right?

Some will feel obvious, others will seriously make you second-guess yourself. Even hardcore movie fans might struggle to get a perfect score.

Think you’ve got what it takes?

Let’s find out! 🎥

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Can You Guess The Movie By The Cast?”: Only True Fans Will Get 15/20 In This Quiz

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Girl Can’t Eat Spinach, Gets Told To Eat At Least 3 Bites To Get Dessert, Maliciously Complies
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Something You’ve Done Before It Was Popular? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
That Time Margot Robbie Parodied American Psycho For Vogue
3 min read
May, 12, 2017
Fire Painting By Spazuk Looks Literally Hot!
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Meet The Cast Of “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin”
3 min read
May, 22, 2022
Little Kids And Their Big Dogs
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.