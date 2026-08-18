16 Actors Who Won an Emmy on Their First Nomination

Every Emmy Awards season brings a fresh round of surprises, celebrations, and long-awaited victories. While many performers return to the Emmy ballot year after year, a select few never needed a second chance. Their breakthrough roles resonated so strongly that they walked away with television’s highest honour the first time their names appeared on the list. It is one of the rarest accomplishments in the entertainment industry.
These victories often become defining moments in an actor’s career. Some winners were already household names, while others were still introducing themselves to a wider audience. Their performances stood out in fiercely competitive fields filled with respected talent. As TV audiences look forward to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, here’s a look at several famous actors who won an Emmy on their first nomination.
1. Jean Smart in Frasier (2000)
Jean Smart had already built an impressive television career before making a memorable guest appearance on Frasier. She played Lana Gardner, one of Frasier Crane’s former classmates, bringing sharp comic timing and effortless chemistry to the long-running sitcom. Although she appeared in only a handful of episodes, Smart quickly became a fan favourite. Her performance earned Smart her first Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2000. She won the award, making an immediate impact with Emmy voters. The victory marked the beginning of a successful Emmy career that later included wins for Samantha Who? and Hacks.
2. Sterling K. Brown in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story (2016)
Sterling K. Brown had spent years building an impressive television résumé before landing the role of prosecutor Christopher Darden. His performance brought humanity and emotional conflict to one of the trial’s most closely watched figures. Brown earned his first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie in 2016. He won the award immediately, becoming one of the breakout stars of the acclaimed anthology series. The victory opened the door to even greater success, including another Emmy win the following year for This Is Us.
3. Rami Malek in Mr. Robot (2016)
Rami Malek‘s performance as Elliot Alderson became one of television’s most celebrated portrayals of the decade. His work captured the character’s intelligence, paranoia, and emotional isolation with remarkable precision. Malek received his first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2016. He won the award that same year, defeating a competitive field. The victory marked a turning point in his career and helped pave the way for later success in film, including his Oscar-winning performance as Freddie Mercury. However, since then, he’s yet to get another Emmy nomination.
4. Courtney B. Vance in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story (2016)
Courtney B. Vance drew acclaim for his portrayal of defence attorney Johnnie Cochran in The People v. O. J. Simpson. He balanced courtroom charisma with quiet moments that revealed the man behind the public figure. Despite a career spanning decades, the role brought Vance his first Primetime Emmy acting nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. He won the award in 2016, making it one of the defining achievements of his television career.
5. Alexander Skarsgård in Big Little Lies (2017)
Alexander Skarsgård delivered one of the most unsettling performances on television as Perry Wright in Big Little Lies. His portrayal of an abusive husband became central to the HBO limited series. The role earned Skarsgård his first Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. He won on his first attempt in 2017, adding another major award to a season that included Golden Globe and Critics Choice victories.
6. Donald Glover in Atlanta (2017)
Donald Glover created, wrote, and starred in Atlanta, but it was his performance as Earn Marks that earned him his first acting Emmy nomination. His understated performance grounded the series while allowing its unusual storytelling to shine. Glover won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2017 on his first acting nomination. The victory made him the first Black performer to win the category in decades. His success reflected both his acting talent and his creative vision for the acclaimed FX series.
7. Darren Criss in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (2018)
Darren Criss took on one of the most challenging roles of his career by portraying serial killer Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. His unsettling performance balanced charisma, desperation, and unpredictability, earning widespread praise from critics. Criss received his first Primetime Emmy acting nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie in 2018. He won the award on his first acting nomination, completing an awards-season sweep that also included a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award.
8. Jodie Comer in Killing Eve (2019)
Jodie Comer delivered a star-making performance as the unpredictable assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve. Her ability to shift effortlessly between charm, menace, humour, and vulnerability made the character one of television’s most compelling creations. Comer received her first Primetime Emmy acting nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2019. She won the award, becoming one of the youngest winners in the category. The victory cemented her status as one of the finest actors of her generation and remains one of the defining moments of her career.
9. Jharrel Jerome in When They See Us (2019)
Jharrel Jerome delivered one of the most powerful television performances of 2019 as Korey Wise in Ava DuVernay‘s When They See Us. He portrayed Wise from his teenage years through adulthood, capturing the emotional and physical toll of a wrongful conviction with remarkable maturity. The performance earned Jerome his first Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. He won the award at just 21 years old, becoming one of the youngest actors ever to claim the honour. The victory established him as one of Hollywood’s brightest rising stars.
10. Annie Murphy in Schitt’s Creek (2020)
Annie Murphy turned Alexis Rose into one of television’s most beloved comedy characters. What began as the story of a spoiled socialite evolved into a heartfelt story of personal growth, thanks to Murphy’s charm and impeccable comedic timing. Her work on the final season of Schitt’s Creek earned Murphy her first Primetime Emmy acting nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She won the award in 2020 as the series completed a historic sweep of the major comedy categories.
11. Zendaya in Euphoria (2020)
Zendaya transformed her career with her portrayal of Rue Bennett in HBO’s Euphoria. The emotionally complex role showcased a level of dramatic range that surprised audiences familiar with her earlier work on Disney Channel. Her performance earned her a first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2020. She also won the award, becoming the youngest winner ever in that category at the time. The victory established her as one of television’s leading dramatic performers.
12. Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso (2021)
Jason Sudeikis won audiences over with his portrayal of the endlessly optimistic football coach Ted Lasso. His warm and sincere performance gave the Apple TV+ comedy its emotional centre while proving that kindness could be just as compelling as conflict. Sudeikis earned his first Primetime Emmy acting nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2021. He won the award on his first acting nomination, adding another milestone to a series that quickly became one of television’s biggest success stories.
13. Jeremy Allen White for The Bear (2023)
Jeremy Allen White had already built a loyal following through Shameless, but his career reached another level after starring as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in The Bear. His portrayal of the gifted but overwhelmed chef earned widespread praise for balancing intensity, humour, and vulnerability.
In 2023, White received his first Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. He won the award, becoming one of the few actors to claim an Emmy on their first nomination. His performance also earned Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and Screen Actors Guild awards during the same television season.
14. Lamorne Morris in Fargo (2024)
Lamorne Morris surprised audiences with his dramatic turn as North Dakota deputy Witt Farr in the fifth season of Fargo. Best known for comedy, he delivered a restrained and emotionally grounded performance that became one of the season’s highlights.
The role brought Morris his first Primetime Emmy acting nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. He won the Emmy in 2024, becoming the first actor from New Girl to receive the honour.
15. Jessica Gunning in Baby Reindeer (2024)
Jessica Gunning captivated audiences as Martha Scott, the obsessive stalker at the centre of Netflix’s Baby Reindeer. Her performance blended vulnerability, menace, and unpredictability, making Martha one of the year’s most talked-about television characters. Gunning earned her first Primetime Emmy acting nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. She turned that nomination into a win, capping a breakthrough year that also brought widespread international recognition.
16. Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer (2024)
Richard Gadd drew from his own experiences to create and star in Baby Reindeer. Portraying Donny Dunn, he delivered a deeply personal performance that explored trauma, shame, and resilience with striking honesty. Gadd received his first Primetime Emmy acting nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie in 2024. He won the award on his first acting nomination, while also collecting Emmys for writing the acclaimed limited series.
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