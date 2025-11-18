23 Toys And Gifts That’ll Captivate Your 7-Year-Old

The festive season is upon us and you better get working on that list to Santa if you want to avoid sad faces on the 25th! Get ready to claim your title as the ultimate hero in the eyes of the 7-year-old in your life. Our team of pint-sized experts has put their heads together to bring you 23 toys and gifts that’ll have any 7-year-old bouncing off the walls with excitement (apologies in advance to the parents).
From crystal growing kits that’ll transform your little one into a mad scientist to remote-controlled cars that’ll fuel dreams of NASCAR stardom, this list is a smorgasbord of fun and learning rolled into one. We’re talking about toys so cool, you might catch yourself “testing” them out after bedtime. Who said education can’t be a riot? With these picks, you’ll be sneaking in STEM skills faster than you can say “just five more minutes of playtime, please!”
#1 Get Ready For Off-Road Adventures With This Rugged And Thrilling 4×4 Remote Control Car – Perfect For Little Speedsters And Explorers!
Review: “Bough, it to entertain my kiddos, one of them love it the other one is a bit scared but is all fun. They seem super excited to play with it.” – Erick
Image source: amazon.com, Erick
#2 This Make Your Own Puffy Stickers Kit Lets Kids Get Creative As They Make Their Very Own Puffy Stickers
Review: “This was a Christmas gift for my daughter and she loved it. Perfect product for gifting. Would recommend this product.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Olivia
#3 This Awesome Gravity Maze Marble Run Challenges Kids To Build And Create 3D Paths For Marbles To Follow
Review: “ThinkFun games are the best. Just got the Gravity Maze for my son’s birthday… and the men sat and played it. Any of the ThinkFun Games are really entertaining! Put the video games down and use your brain!” – susan cieslak
Image source: amazon.com, susan cieslak
#4 Snuggle Up With These Super-Sized And Super-Cute 16 Inch Squishmallows – The Perfect Plush Friends For Kids To Cuddle, Play, And Sleep With
Review: “So big! So fluffy! The color is beautiful! He’s so cute and angry, I love him! 😍” – Amber Smith
Image source: amazon.com, joni banks
#5 A CMY Cube Are A Colorful And Mind-Bending Puzzle For Curious Kids
Review: “The colors are vibrant. I love how the colors mix and change when you move the cube around.” – Sandra the Lioness
Image source: amazon.com, Sandra the Lioness
#6 This Cat Nightlight Is A Cute And Cuddly Companion To Guide Kids Through The Dark
Review: “Beautiful gift for a kid, also works at night light!” – Tati
Image source: amazon.com, thumpybutt
#7 This Coloring Puzzle Set Combines Art And Problem-Solving For Endless Fun And Creativity
Review: “My daughter loves coloring and puzzles! These were a fun combination of both!!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#8 A Bucket Of Fuse Beads Are A Creative Kid’s Dream Come True!
Review: “My young children and I love making Perler bead creations and this set did not disappoint. The colors of the beads are very pretty, of good quality, and the flower and butterfly forms were a lot of fun for my girls to do. Great activity for a huge range of ages!” – LokHart
Image source: amazon.com, Sukisuki
#9 This Rock Painting Kit Brings Out The Artist In Every Kid With Vibrant Paints And Smooth Rocks To Decorate
Review: “Comes with everything you need including rocks. My kids loved it and had a blast.” – Christine
Image source: amazon.com, Elizabeth G. Hunter
#10 The National Geographic Mega Crystal Growing Kit Lets Kids Grow Their Own Crystals And Discover The Magic Of Geology
Review: “Great project for the grandkids! The crystals did not disappoint.” – Charles S.
Image source: amazon.com, Nicole Caple
#11 These Decorate Your Own Water Bottle Kits Let Kids Unleash Their Creativity And Personalize Their Very Own Water Bottles
Review: “Got this as a gift for my little second cousin. She loved it and had to automatically decorate the water bottle once she opened it on Christmas. She was so proud of the job she did. So adorable!” – Sheena
Image source: amazon.com, Sheena
#12 This 642 Tiny Things To Draw Book Sparks Creativity And Inspires Kids To Think Big With Tiny Drawings
Review: “It’s easy to carry around to restaurants or in the car. The prompts can be drawn simply or with more detail. Definitely a great purchase!” – Annie
Image source: amazon.com, Annie
#13 This Scratch Paper Art Set Is A Magical Way For Kids To Create Colorful Artwork With Every Scratch
Review: “This is soo much fun for kids and adults! I love that they come with stencils.” – Vickie A. Gunther
Image source: amazon.com, Whitney E. Mcconkey
#14 This Gamenote Colorful Origami Kit For Kids Teaches Kids The Art Of Paper Folding With Fun And Colorful Designs
Review: “This comprehensive origami kit is perfect for beginners! Great instructions. Every high-quality sheet of pre-printed paper is numbered to match the instruction booklet. Every project includes a QR code to watch a quick short video in case you get stuck!” – Susanne M. Dugan
Image source: amazon.com, Susanne M. Dugan
#15 Meet The Ultimate Cuddle Companion – This Adorable And Silly Reversible Octopus Plushie That Changes From Happy To Sad With Just A Flip!
Review: “Little cute animal I bought for my sister. She likes it and plays with it. Good quality hold up for a while.” – Mason
Image source: amazon.com, fezzik
#16 Somebody’s Left A Present, And It’s Up To You To Find It With Silly Poopy’s Hide & Seek – It’s A Crappy Job, But Someone’s Gotta Do It
Review: “Lots and lots of giggles, especially because of the 💩 theme and related noises it makes when hiding and the silly song it plays when found in it’s hiding place. Plus, the kids love hide and seek, so it was something they already knew how to play!” – JKM0480
Image source: amazon.com, JKM0480
#17 100% Paper UNO Is A Fully Recyclable And Eco-Friendly Version Of The Classic Card Game
Review: “A fun different uno game. My daughter loves it and it was a great addition to her growing uno collection.” – Jessica
Image source: amazon.com, Alwenna
#18 This Interactive Educational Globe Is A Fun And Engaging Way For Kids To Learn About The World
Review: “Grandson loved it and love learning about the world… great product for learning.” – dawn
Image source: amazon.com, Chris Tucker
#19 This Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone Is A Rockstar’s Dream Come True – Perfect For Belting Out Tunes Anywhere
Review: “My grand daughter loves it. Great songs and sounds good. No need for batteries, plug in to your phone charger.” – Leonard Riley
Image source: amazon.com, Sarah
#20 A Grogu Mini Bluetooth Speaker Brings The Cuteness And Fun Of Baby Yoda To Your Music
Review: “This is the cutest bluetooth speaker ever! It can get really loud too, so small and barely takes up any space. It also has a cute little keychain option that allows you to attach it to bags and such.” – Allee G.
Image source: amazon.com, Allee G.
#21 Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad Art Kit Helps Kids Create Precise And Colorful Artwork That You’ll Be Proud To Hang On The Fridge
Review: “Great gift for kids who are interested in learning to draw and love to color. My 6 year old loved it! The paper fits on the drawing pad perfectly and there are fun things to trace to start out with. The drawing pad is nice and thin, perfect to bring with wherever you want to draw.” – Kristin
Image source: amazon.com, Kristin
#22 Warning: This Llama Popitz Fidget May Cause Excessive Happiness, Fidgety Fingers, And Spontaneous Bursts Of Llama Love
Review: “Great for girls or boys different age groups. Awesome find!” – IRINA
Image source: amazon.com, Cheyenne
#23 Get Ready For A Bleating Good Time With This Screaming Goat Book And Figurine – It’s Udderly Hilarious!
Review: “My grandson plays a game with this goat in it, and the scream always cracks us both up.” – ConJam
Image source: amazon.com, Susan
