12-Year-Old Girl Tragically Loses Her Life After Drinking Unsafe Milkshake, Café Operator Guilty

New information has come to light regarding the case of a 12-year-old girl who lost her life after drinking a milkshake prepared in an unwashed blender.
The cafe’s operator, Baris Yucel, pleaded guilty to six criminal charges related to the Food Safety Act, and the establishment has been fined £18,000 (approx. $22,000).
An inquest into the incident will take place at a future date, the BBC reported on Monday (January 27).
Mia St Hilaire had a tree nut allergy and was rushed to the hospital after drinking a milkshake at the Pop Inn Cafe on Southwark Park Road.
Her order was believed to have contained traces of hazelnuts and almonds from a previous milkshake that was made in the same blender.
Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)
Despite efforts to save her, Mia lost her life at the hospital in August 2023.
It’s recently been reported that the cafe’s operator, Baris Yucel, pleaded guilty at Croydon Magistrates’ Court to six criminal charges related to the Food Safety Act in December 2024.
These include failing to identify risks associated with cross-contamination of allergenic ingredients and serving food that contained an allergenic ingredient that should not have been present.
The cafe has been fined £18,000, and its proprietor has been given 100 hours of community service, as per the BBC.
Image credits: Google Maps
CCTV footage showed Yucel had not cleaned the blender before making Mia’s milkshake, and there were substances left behind from the preparation of a previous drink.
Southwark Council argued that this negligence caused the girl to suffer a severe allergic reaction and that the tragedy could have been avoided.
“We think of Mia every day and knowing her death could potentially have been prevented so simply, only adds to how heartbroken we are as a family,” Mia’s parents, Adrian and Chanel, said in a statement published by Leigh Day law firm.
“We hope this conviction and fine sends a loud message to businesses serving food and drinks across the country, of the devastating consequences of failing to take food safety seriously.”
Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The family’s attorney, Michelle Victor, highlighted the “tragic consequences” of businesses failing to adhere to food safety legislation.
“While no outcome will ever make up for the loss they have suffered, this criminal prosecution is an important part of their fight to achieve justice for all those suffering with food allergies,” the lawyer stated.
Councilor Natasha Ennin said she’s working to ensure that businesses in Southwark adhere to food safety rules.
“This might have been avoided if the operator of the cafe had followed simple food safety rules, and our officers will continue to work with local businesses to help ensure these are followed by all food outlets in Southwark.”
Yucel, the 47-year-old cafe operator, had been in the food business for 22 years, according to his lawyer.
“He took immediate steps to better educate himself in September and October 2023 and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity,” the attorney said, adding that his client felt “genuine remorse” about his actions.
“Regrettably, the cafe were not notified by the child’s guardian that the child was allergic to tree nuts and the Judge stated that apart from the lack of signage as to notifying the establishment of any food allergies/intolerances, that this would not have prevented the tragic consequences which followed.
“Mr Yucel has had to live with the consequences (of) what happened and a day does not go by when he does not think about the child and her family.”
An enforcement officer from the council has made several visits to the cafe to ensure procedures to prevent a similar incident are being followed, YourLocalGuardian reported.
Image credits: Vladislav Nikonov (not the actual photo)
Yucel’s attorney said Pop Inn Cafe was granted a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 in October 2023 and it remained under a full inspection by Southwark Council in September 2024.
When an individual is exposed to something they’re allergic to, they can experience anaphylaxis, a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction. With anaphylaxis, the blood pressure drops suddenly and the airways narrow, blocking breathing.
Symptoms include a rapid, weak pulse, a skin rash, nausea, and vomiting.
It needs to be treated right away with an injection of epinephrine. If it isn’t treated immediately, it can be fatal.
Image credits: stock.adobe (not the actual photo)
“This is yet another death of a young person from a food allergy that should never have happened. We have met Mia’s parents on several occasions, and our hearts are absolutely broken for them and their terrible loss,” wrote The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation on social media.
“Rules around allergen safety are there to protect people with food allergies and must be taken seriously by all café and food operators. Food allergies are not a choice or preference, but a serious medical condition that can for some be fatal.
“How many more people must be hospitalized or die before all food operators realise these rules are not an optional extra, but essential for keeping their customers safe?”
To learn more about food safety regulations in England, Bored Panda reached out to award-winning food hygiene and safety expert Sylvia Anderson, who specializes in helping restaurants achieve a 5-Star Food Hygiene Rating.
“A food safety officer from the local authority will inspect your business to ensure it complies with food hygiene laws and maintains safe food handling practices. Following the inspection, your business will receive a food hygiene rating from 5 to 0,” she explained via email.
During the inspection, the officer will assess different areas, including the hygienic handling of food (preparation, cooking, reheating, cooling, and storage) and the physical condition of the premises (cleanliness, ventilation, pest control, and available facilities.)
“Officers also assess the management of food safety, including processes, staff training, and systems in place to maintain hygiene standards,” notes Anderson. “This helps determine the level of confidence in your ability to sustain good hygiene practices in the future.”
The frequency of inspections is determined by several factors, including the type of food handled, the number and type of customers, particularly vulnerable groups, and the processing methods used. Higher-risk businesses are inspected more frequently than lower-risk ones.
Image credits: Piotr Szulawski (not the actual photo)
If a business is found in violation of food hygiene or safety regulations, the owner or proprietor is held legally accountable along with any individuals directly responsible for the breaches, the expert said.
Regarding the legal consequences of these breaches, Tom Walker, legal director at Blake Morgan, explained to Bored Panda that company offenses “can be punished by way of unlimited fines linked to the turnover of the business.”
“In the event of an individual failure, offenders can be imprisoned or, in the worst cases prosecuted and sentenced to imprisonment for gross negligence manslaughter.”
According to Allergy UK, around 10 people die each year in England and Wales as a result of having a food allergy. Over 20% of the population is affected by one or more allergic disorders.
“There are so many people who don’t understand the dangers of allergies,” a Facebook user wrote
