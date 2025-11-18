21 Deals To Add To Your Black Friday Wishlist To Avoid Missing Out

Black Friday is the one day a year when your inbox begs for mercy, your self-control goes on a brief vacation, and the phrase “add to cart” becomes a competitive sport. It’s a beautiful, chaotic ballet of impulse buys and genuinely great finds. But how do you separate the “meh” from the “must-have”?
Fear not, savvy shopper. We’ve waded through the digital mosh pit for you, creating the ultimate game plan for your Black Friday domination. These are the deals so good, you won’t feel a single ounce of buyer’s remorse. Get your clicking finger ready.
#1 The Excuse “I Don’t Have Time For Breakfast” Has Been Officially Cancelled By A
Ninja Portable Blender
Review: “I like this product a lot, it’s sleek and portable. Very easy to use and has a lot of power for its compact nature. To nitpick a bit I do find it to be a little loud, but the build quality and functionality are great.” – anthony p
#2 A Black Friday Deal On This 3-Tier Wooden Cupcake Stand Is The Official Promotion Your Cupcakes Have Been Waiting For To Finally Move Up In The World
Review: “We used it display cookies at our party. Held 2 dozen cookies. Easy to put together and to take apart. Able to be put back in the same box it arrived in to store it for later uses. We will be easily using this at each event.” – Jennifer Guzman
#3 Ironically, The Least Anxiety-Inducing Purchase You’ll Make All Day Is This Black Friday Deal On The Anxious Generation
Review: “This book has changed how I parent my kids and has pushed me to be much more proactive on many technology and school-related issues. I know I will revisit this book a ton in the future and will recommend it to all the parents I know.” – Renee E. Barrett
#4 The Black Hole Between Your Car Seats That Has Been Feasting On A Steady Diet Of Crayons And Goldfish Crackers Is Finally Going Hungry With A Kids Travel Tray For Car
Review: “It’s awesome. We previously bought another version but it didn’t come with the playbook and bottle holder.” – JuniperReviews
#5 Your Nightstand Is About To Host The Most Functional Throuple Of All Time With A 3-In-1 Charging Station
Review: “I’m always drowning in cables so I bought this on a flash sale and I absolutely love that I can charge all of my Apple products at once from one neat station. I got the light blue and I really like the color- it’s exactly as pictured.” – charlotte hanks
#6 Getting Out Of Bed On A Cold Morning Is About To Go From ‘Hard’ To ‘Medically Impossible’ With A Sherpa Fleece Bedspread And Pillowcases
Review: “This comforter looks great. It is a good size and fits on our bed well. The color is as expected. Warm and soft material. Well worth the money!” – Brooke Nellett
#7 The Only Socially Acceptable Way To Judge People Entirely On Their Appearance Is With The Guess Who? Board Game
Review: “I love this game, especially for the younger ones. It is quick and an easy concept to understand. But also can be very educational, teaching descriptive words and attention to detail. It’s a classic and I love that you can swap them out for animals.” – Heather
#8 Your Butt And Back Are About To Have A Very Serious Conversation With You About Why You Didn’t Buy A Memory Foam Back And Seat Pillow Sooner
Review: “Very comfortable and offers great support! Only cushion I have found that actually helps my sciatica! After I received and used mine, I bought one for my husband and it has helped him with his hip pain! Strongly recommend! You won’t be disappointed!” – Cynthia D Olds
#9 Your Pet Has Filed A Formal Complaint About The Thread Count In Their Studio Apartment, And A Fuzz Pet Crate Mat Is The Only Acceptable Resolution
Review: “I’m using this as a sitting mat for my kitties so they can watch the birds and squirrels…. and of course nap. My 14 year old orange boy loves it.” – Elle73
#10 The Witness Protection Program For The Bags Of Flour And Semolina In Your Pantry Has Been Compromised By An Electric Pasta Maker
Review: “This machine is so quick and easy to use. I use it with fresh milled flour. Highly recommend!” – Sue
#11 The Official Gift For The Person In Your Life Who’s Always Asking “Can You Hear This?” Is A Pair Of JBL Vibe Beam Earbuds
Review: “The JBL Vibe Beam earbuds are fantastic! The sound quality is crisp with deep, punchy bass that makes music and podcasts sound incredible. Bluetooth 5.2 keeps the connection strong and stable with zero dropouts. They’re lightweight, comfortable for long wear, and fit securely even during workouts. Battery life is impressive, and the charging case is compact and easy to carry.” – Jorge Jimenez
#12 The Ghost Of That One Time You Spilled Red Wine On The Carpet Is About To Be Completely Exorcised By A Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner
Review: “This is a great little machine. It’s got a long cord and a decent (perfect, maybe) length hose, so I can get at parts of the house which might otherwise be difficult. It’s easy to use, doesn’t take up too much space, and pulls a ton of grime from the carpets.” – Christopher M Comparini
#13 The Rager You’ve Been Hosting In Your Shower Will Get A Major Sound System Upgrade With A Bose Soundlink Bluetooth Speaker
Review: “This speaker has great sound quality! The volume is loud and clear and you can even feel the bass. I am super impressed with this speaker and the quality of the sound. My music sounds great on it! It is easy to carry around from inside the house to outside when we are handing out. Love that it is weatherproof, so I don’t have to worry about it getting wet and it has even held up to some tumbles. Battery lasts a while and easy to charge when I do need to. Loving this!” – Ann2b
#14 The Official Centerpiece For Your Table’s “I’m A Grown-Up Now” Starter Pack Is A Woven Table Runner
Review: “Pretty, quality made, love the length. Material is nice and thick, lays pretty on my mantle. Good purchase and good price.” – Kdl
#15 That Concerning, Gurgling Sound Your Coffee Machine Makes Is A Cry For Help, And The Answer Is A Coffee Machine Descaler
Review: “Anyone who has a coffee maker should use these! I’ve always cleaned my coffee maker with vinegar, but this does a way better job in half the time. Cleans all the lime scale and residue leaving a perfectly clean machine and the best tasting coffee! I wish I had found this sooner. Actually, I use all their products. Great company, great products!” – Booklover
#16 The “I Woke Up Like This” Look Can Now Be Your Actual Reality With A Fanxiton DIY Lash Extension Kit
Review: “LOVE these lashes. Look like real extensions, can wear up to a week no issues! So easy to put on, 5-10 min is all you need. Super soft and fluffy, durable.” – Caree
#17 Your Kitchen Is About To Get A New Employee Who’s An Expert In Simmering Things For Hours And Never Complaining, And It’s A 7 Quart Crock-Pot
Review: “Same Crockpot quality as my bigger pots from years ago, which I still have or have given to the church for charity. Extremely reliable, simple low cook/high cook or warm setting. Useful for slow cooking all day while you’re away, and coming home to a hot soup or meal. This pot is good for 1 or 2 people for a good portion sized lunch or dinner.” – L_So Cal
#18 The Signal That You’re Taking Your Baking Hobby Way Too Seriously Is A 5 Quart KitchenAid Stand Mixer
Review: “The mineral water color is beautiful. I had my first mixer (red) for 15years, used it all the time and it is still going strong. I sold it so I could buy this new color. So many attachments and accessories you can purchase to do so much with. And while it’s not is use it is a great statement piece to display in your kitchen. Highly recommend.” – DMS
#19 Your Lower Back Would Like To Formally Thank You For Finally Promoting It From “Unpaid Intern” To “Valued Employee” With An Ergonomic Office Chair With Headrest –
Review: “Comfortable and well-built option for long hours at your desk. The breathable mesh keeps you cool, and the adjustable lumbar support and headrest make it easy to find your perfect sitting position. The flip-up armrests are convenient for saving space, and the sturdy capacity gives it a solid, premium feel.” – Mon
#20 Your Chin Is About To Get A Pep Talk So Inspiring, It’ll Forget All About The Concept Of Gravity With A Maree V Line Lifting Mask
Review: “These masks make a noticeable difference in how my skin feels. They are comfortable to wear and cover more area than most similar products. I’ll definitely buy more!” – AngelaK
#21 Your Dentist Is About To Be So Proud Of You, They Might Even Shed A Single, Tear Of Joy, All Thanks To A Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush
Review: “Upgraded from the replaceable battery version and love it. Never had an issue with these and the heads last awhile. Strong vibration and like that it’s easy to travel with having the case included.” – Allie
