10 Underrated Original Series Hidden Across Streaming Platforms

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Streaming services release hundreds of shows every year, but only a handful break into mainstream conversations. While major hits often dominate headlines and recommendation lists, plenty of excellent TV series slip through the cracks. While some of these shows debut on smaller platforms, others debut alongside bigger titles and struggle to attract attention.

However, this does not mean they lack quality. Many overlooked originals feature strong performances, compelling stories, and fresh ideas that rival television’s most celebrated productions. While there are several new and returning major shows this year, if you are searching for something beyond the usual recommendations, these hidden gems deserve a spot on your watchlist.

10. Interior Chinatown

 

Hulu’s Interior Chinatown offers one of the most inventive television concepts in recent memory. Based on Charles Yu‘s acclaimed novel, the series follows a waiter (Jimmy O. Yang) who begins to question his place in a world that feels scripted around him. The show blends mystery, comedy, and social commentary without losing sight of its emotional core. Its unique storytelling approach makes it unlike anything else currently available on streaming. Interior Chinatown premiered on Hulu on November 19, 2024.

10 Underrated Original Series Hidden Across Streaming Platforms

9. Tokyo Vice

 

Inspired by real events, Tokyo Vice follows an American journalist (Ansel Elgort) navigating Tokyo’s criminal underworld. The series combines investigative journalism with a gripping crime story. Strong performances and authentic world-building help the show stand apart from many modern crime dramas. Despite positive reviews, it never reached the audience size its quality deserved. It premiered on HBO Max but was cancelled after its second season.

8. The English

 

Westerns rarely receive much attention in today’s television landscape, which makes the miniseries, The English, an easy show to overlook. Starring Emily Blunt, the show follows a woman seeking justice in the American frontier. The breathtaking cinematography alone makes it worth watching. Add in a powerful central performance and a thoughtful story, and it becomes one of the genre’s strongest recent entries.

7. Gangs of London

 

Action fans discovered Gangs of London long after its release. It is surprising considering how ambitious the series is. The British show follows rival criminal organizations battling for control after the death of a powerful crime boss. Its intense action sequences and layered characters create a viewing experience that feels closer to a major film franchise than a television production. For TV audiences in the United States, all three seasons have been released and are available on AMC+.

6. Mrs. Davis

 

Few shows take bigger creative swings than Mrs. Davis. The limited series centers on a nun (Betty Gilpin) determined to challenge an artificial intelligence system that has become deeply woven into society. The premise sounds unusual because it is. Yet the show balances science fiction, comedy, and drama with confidence, creating one of the most distinctive series of the streaming era.

5. Perpetual Grace, LTD

 

Originally released on Epix, now MGM+, Perpetual Grace, LTD remains one of television’s most overlooked dramas. The story revolves around a con artist who becomes entangled with a mysterious couple. The show’s sharp dialogue and memorable performances keep audiences engaged throughout. Truth be told, Perpetual Grace, LTD also benefits from a style that feels entirely its own.

4. The Resort

 

While the Mystery genre has had its fair share of dramas, thrillers, and comedies, The Resort approaches the genre from a different angle. What begins as a vacation story for a couple (Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper) slowly transforms into a puzzle involving a decades-old disappearance. The show balances suspense with humor and relationship drama. The combination gives it a personality many mystery programs lack.

3. Pachinko

 

Apple TV+ has built a reputation for quality programming, yet Pachinko still deserves far more attention. Based on Min Jin Lee‘s bestselling novel, the series chronicles several generations of a Korean family. The production values are exceptional, and the emotional storytelling leaves a lasting impression. It stands among the finest literary adaptations produced for streaming.

2. Station Eleven

 

Most post-apocalyptic dramas focus on survival, violence, or the collapse of society. Station Eleven takes a different path. Based on Emily St. John Mandel‘s bestselling novel, the Max limited series explores how people preserve art, culture, and human connection after a devastating flu pandemic wipes out much of the world’s population. The story follows several characters across different timelines, gradually revealing how their lives intersect before and after the disaster.

1. Counterpart

At the top of the list is Counterpart, a science-fiction thriller that deserves far greater recognition. J.K. Simmons delivers an outstandin dual performance as two versions of the same man from parallel worlds. The show combines espionage, mystery, and science fiction without becoming overly complicated. Years after its debut, it remains one of the smartest and most rewarding series available to stream.

Onyinye Izundu
Onyinye Izundu
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Onyinye Izundu (He/Him) is a writer at TVOvermind. With a particular interest in fantasy, including popular shows like House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, and Games of Thrones, Onyinye enjoys watching movies and TV shows of various genres. Some of his all-time favorite films include Armageddon, Independence Day (starring Will Smith), Gladiator, and the movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 1-4 (still trying to wrap his head around the multiverse of Phase 5).

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