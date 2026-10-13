10 Times a Star-Studded Ensemble Cast Couldn’t Save the Box Office Numbers

Hollywood loves to bet on star power. A recognizable cast can sell tickets, generate headlines, and create enormous anticipation before a movie even reaches theaters. Seeing multiple A-list stars share the screen often convinces audiences that a film is worth watching, especially when studios invest heavily in marketing those familiar faces.
Yet Hollywood history has repeatedly shown that famous names alone cannot guarantee financial success. While a packed cast can carry a marketing campaign for a few weeks, it can’t fix a bad script, a bloated budget, or a premise nobody asked for. Whatever the reason, these movies proved that even an impressive lineup of award winners and box office favorites cannot overcome bigger problems.
John Carter (2012)
Production Budget: $263 Million
Box Office Earnings: $284.1 Million
Disney had enormous ambitions for John Carter, adapting Edgar Rice Burroughs‘ classic science fiction novels into what it hoped would become its next blockbuster franchise. Instead, the film became one of the studio’s most expensive disappointments. The cast was hardly the problem. Taylor Kitsch led the film alongside Lynn Collins, Samantha Morton, Mark Strong, Ciarán Hinds, Dominic West, James Purefoy, Bryan Cranston, Thomas Haden Church, and Willem Dafoe. Despite so much talent, confusing marketing and a reported production budget exceeding $250 million left the film with an impossible financial mountain to climb. Although it earned more than $280 million worldwide, the total fell well short of what Disney needed to turn a profit.
Jupiter Ascending (2015)
Production Budget: $176–210 Million
Box Office Earnings: $184 Million
The Wachowskis reunited with Warner Bros. for another ambitious science fiction spectacle after The Matrix trilogy. The result was visually impressive but failed to connect with critics or general audiences. Mila Kunis and Channing Tatum headlined a cast that also included Sean Bean, Eddie Redmayne, Douglas Booth, Tuppence Middleton, James D’Arcy, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Even with recognizable stars and elaborate visual effects, Jupiter Ascending earned just over $184 million worldwide against a production budget that reportedly surpassed $170 million before marketing costs, making it another costly disappointment.
Tomorrowland (2015)
Production Budget: $180–190 Million
Box Office Earnings: $209 Million
George Clooney, Hugh Laurie, and Britt Robertson led this Brad Bird-directed mystery-adventure Tomorrowland, produced on a budget somewhere between $180 million and $190 million. After earning around $209 million, the movie became another case where the topline number looks respectable until the marketing cost gets added in. While critics praised its ambition and visuals, audiences never quite connected with the story, and Disney quietly moved on from the project without much fanfare.
Cats (2019)
Production Budget: $80–100 Million
Box Office Earnings: $75.5 Million
Universal Pictures believed Andrew Lloyd Webber‘s beloved stage musical could become a major holiday hit. Instead, Cats quickly became one of the most infamous box office failures of the decade. The ensemble featured Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Francesca Hayward, and Laurie Davidson. Despite its remarkable lineup, the movie’s unsettling visual effects, poor reviews, and negative word of mouth overwhelmed any star power. The film grossed about $75 million worldwide against a production budget reportedly close to $100 million.
Dolittle (2020)
Production Budget: $175–192.4 Million
Box Office Earnings: $251 Million
Robert Downey Jr.‘s first major starring role after leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe attracted plenty of attention. The supporting cast looked just as impressive. Alongside Downey were Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Harry Collett, Jessie Buckley, Jim Broadbent, and an all-star voice cast featuring Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Holland, Marion Cotillard, Selena Gomez, Craig Robinson, and Frances de la Tour. Despite the celebrity lineup, production troubles and poor reviews contributed to worldwide earnings that failed to justify its enormous production costs.
The 355 (2022)
Production Budget: $75 Million
Box Office Earnings: $27.8 Million
An international spy thriller featuring multiple Oscar nominees sounded like a safe bet on paper. Unfortunately, audiences never embraced it. Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o, Bingbing Fan, Sebastian Stan, and Edgar Ramírez made up one of the strongest ensemble casts in the action genre that year. Even so, The 355 earned only about $28 million worldwide against a production budget reportedly around $75 million.
Babylon (2022)
Production Budget: $78–80 Million
Box Office Earnings: $64.9 Million
Damien Chazelle followed his Oscar-winning success with a lavish celebration of early Hollywood. Although critics admired its ambition, audiences largely stayed away. Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie headlined an impressive cast that also included Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire, Katherine Waterston, Jeff Garlin, Spike Jonze, and Flea. Despite its awards pedigree and star power, Babylon grossed around $64 million worldwide against a production budget estimated at $80 million.
Amsterdam (2022)
Production Budget: $80 Million
Box Office Earnings: $31.2 Million
Few casts in recent memory match what David O. Russell put together for his 1930s conspiracy comedy. The ensemble included Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, Taylor Swift, Chris Rock, Andrea Riseborough, Zoe Saldaña, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, and Michael Shannon. None of it mattered. Amsterdam opened to just $6.5 million domestically against an $80 million budget and closed its theatrical run with around $31 million worldwide, a loss studios pegged near $100 million. Muddled critical reviews and a confusing marketing campaign that never clarified what the film was actually about sank it before word of mouth had a chance.
Borderlands (2024)
Production Budget: $110–120 Million
Box Office Earnings: $33 Million
Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jack Black headlined this video game adaptation, which reportedly cost between $110–120 million to produce. It grossed roughly $33 million worldwide, a gap wide enough to make it one of the year’s most-discussed disappointments. Extensive reshoots, a shuffled release date, and reviews that called the tone tonally scattered all played a role in its disappointment at the Box Office. However, its core problem was simpler, as the finished film bore little resemblance to what fans of the games expected.
Argylle (2024)
Production Budget: $200 Million
Box Office Earnings: $96.2 Million
Matthew Vaughn assembled Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, John Cena, Dua Lipa, and Samuel L. Jackson for this spy comedy, and Apple reportedly spent around $200 million to make it happen. The movie opened to a dismal $18 million domestically and never recovered, finishing its run with roughly $96 million worldwide. Given that a film this expensive typically needs to clear $500 million to break even once marketing gets factored in, Argylle landed as one of the biggest losses of the decade so far. Critical reviews didn’t help, as critics called the plot incoherent, and audiences agreed.
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