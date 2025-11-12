10 Things Everyone Should Know About Being In An Interracial, International Relationship With A Polish Communist Vegan

by

It’s been eight years since my wife and I had our first date at Starbucks. We are opposites in every imaginable way: she’s white, I’m black; she’s from Poland, I’m from the United States; she’s Virgo, I’m Pisces; she was born Catholic, I was born Muslim; she’s a vegan, I’m a carnivore. But the most disturbing thing of all is this: she’s a communist (I’m a quasi-capitalist). So here are 10 things you should know if you happen to marry a Roman-Catholic Polish Vegan Virgo Communist.

1) Polish Commie Vegans are sneaky as hell and have been known to use seductive wiles to lure their targets into a deadly headlock. They’ve been known to not let go until you marry them, or, worse still, become vegan.

10 Things Everyone Should Know About Being In An Interracial, International Relationship With A Polish Communist Vegan

2) Polish Commie Vegans do not know how to dance to rap music, and they should stop trying. They should also stop stealing other people’s clothes.

10 Things Everyone Should Know About Being In An Interracial, International Relationship With A Polish Communist Vegan

3) Commies are NOT listening. Americans were always told that “the commies are always listening.” Actually, no, they’re not. See me below mansplaining shit? Right. She’s not listening. She looks like she’s listening, but she isn’t.

10 Things Everyone Should Know About Being In An Interracial, International Relationship With A Polish Communist Vegan

4) The Commies are watching you watch them.

10 Things Everyone Should Know About Being In An Interracial, International Relationship With A Polish Communist Vegan

5) As a prisoner of the Cold War, prepare for all food rations to be vegan. Pretend to like it until rescue arrives.

10 Things Everyone Should Know About Being In An Interracial, International Relationship With A Polish Communist Vegan

6) Polish Commie Vegans are methodic, detail-oriented and patient. Decision making, such as where to place storage boxes full of useless shit, must never be rushed. A Polish Commie Vegan will always take her time. And yours.

10 Things Everyone Should Know About Being In An Interracial, International Relationship With A Polish Communist Vegan

7) Polish Commie Vegans are motivational speakers for any movie character who is facing a seemingly insurmountable obstacle.

10 Things Everyone Should Know About Being In An Interracial, International Relationship With A Polish Communist Vegan

8) Polish Commie Vegans believe in the absolute sovereign rule of cats and their right to shit where they please.

10 Things Everyone Should Know About Being In An Interracial, International Relationship With A Polish Communist Vegan

9) Polish Commie Vegans hate the individual freedoms protected by the American Constitution.

10 Things Everyone Should Know About Being In An Interracial, International Relationship With A Polish Communist Vegan

10) Polish Commie Vegans are extremely hard to impress.

10 Things Everyone Should Know About Being In An Interracial, International Relationship With A Polish Communist Vegan

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Interesting Details You Didn’t Know About Lili Simmons
3 min read
Feb, 14, 2023
What The Cast Of Battlestar Galactica Have Done Since
3 min read
Jun, 6, 2023
Is The Show World of Dance Rigged?
3 min read
Jul, 9, 2020
PlayStation Sony VR2
Sony PlayStation VR2 Officially Announced
3 min read
Jan, 5, 2022
Why The Show Friends Should Never Get a Reboot, Ever
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2019
Chuck 2.14 “Chuck versus the Best Friend” Recap
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2009
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.