Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing You Hate About Social Media? (Closed)

Everyone has their peeves, what are yours?
#1
It is designed to make people angry, not give you facts. Even if some things on the internet are true, they are cherrypicked and molded to only show one part of the issue and hide the rest, which in itself is a lie. You cannot trust anything on the internet. Numbers, statistics, graphs, people. You cannot make stereotypes based only on what you have seen on the internet. If you don’t know about a specific group or demographic, you don’t know. Get your information from verified sources, not just “the internet”. Don’t get angry just because you saw something on the internet, even if it was just a troll, because you ranger translates into real life and it isn’t healthy for you. Just be safe and be wary of what you see and we will all be fine :)
#2
The hating. There was too much before social media. There’s now haters uniting and validating each other’s hate.
#3
Comparing yourself to photoshopped starved plastic women to look “good”. Or the constant talk about everything bad. why can’t it just be cute dogs or cats or other animals?
#4
The hate
#5
The oh so brave Keyboard Warriors. The ones who talk hella big game because they are safe behind a computer or phone and able to stomp on someone’s opinions, call them all kinds of names, troll all over their comments, etc. w/o any fear of actually being face to face with those people.
#6
drama and how much it influences people(in a bad way).
#7
-misinformation about medications and vaccines.
-the mothers who try to use their child/ children to get a few likes.
#8
It has given some of the most horrific people imaginable a community. I have seen more racist groups on quora than I can count on my fingers, toes, arms, legs, buttocks, balls, and d**k. I have seen straight up pedophiles interacting with other pedophiles about how much they love “lolis” (anime little girls) and the fact that there is even a debate about whether lolicon is pedophilia or not is horrible. I’ve seen communities of people on Twitter who have declared their depraved attraction to straight-up, cut-and-dry ANIMALS (literal dogs and cats) a “sexuality”, completely dragging the LGBTQ’s if not humanity as a whole, reputation into the dirt. I’ve seen the worst of people on the internet. Humanities rejects, monsters, and freaks, given a podium to scream their abhorrent garbage. However, all Ultraman content ive ever watched was on the internet, and same with Garfield, so I guess its not all bad C:
#9
TROLLS!!!!!
#10
The overwhelming amount of chatbots and scammers.
#11
Elon Musk
#12
Bored Panda censorship when it is not necessary, which is, like, most of the time.
#13
That it exists. Who wants or needs to know your every thought, feeling, meal, etc. Get off the internet and start cultivating real relationships and experiences.
#14
How political everything became
Like on Facebook with all the conspiracy theories about the “Deep State”, “QAnon”, all this sheeple talk during the pandemic or these crazy mom groups.
Not like Twitter would be any better though with the pretentious fight for social justice on there. Racism, sexism etc. are just as present on that platform as well, just aimed in the opposite direction than on Facebook.
Discussing and sharing opinions with others isn’t a bad idea, but it spiraled down into extremism on both sides even on the biggest platforms.
#15
Stalking.
Just one (!) Of those crazy ones are needed to ruin someone’s life.
It’s hard to see how many young girls/ boys sharing so much about themselves online, private life, family, pets, where they are going to party.
And meanwhile some sick person is waiting for the right opportunity to strike.
#16
Selfies! All the people posting stupid selfies just so everybody can comment on how they look.
#17
It allows every nut on the tree to respond. Personally BP is one of the only places i commment and look at regularly.
#18
my answer is pretty general. i hate the fact that this ability to literally be in contact with someone on the other side of the planet in real time has been bastardized into something that allows people to abuse others behind the safety and anonymity of their computer screens. in the beginning it was considered a great tool but is now it allows for stalkers, pedophiles, and other such depraved people to not only pursue their prurient interests but to find others to network in pursuit of them.
#19
The hatred. I was on Facebook for a short time. Luckily it didn’t take me long to figure out that when my blood is boiling and I was physically angry by reading the posts, that I shouldn’t be on there anymore.
Lady at work goes out of her way to argue with people online. I guess it makes her feel better.
I refuse to give her any recognition for her “wins”
#20
Relevant Advertisements that oddly pop up after you’ve talked about something. Should have read those privacy agreements 😣
#21
Ads.
#22
STUPID IDIOTIC TROLLS!!
#23
If you find something cool on social media, you’ll never be able to find it again.
#24
vague comments that will pique interest but say nothing.
#25
People who post EVERYTHING! And tell you about it again when they see you.
#26
I left all social media years ago because of the toxicity, negativity, arguing over politics, and how narcissistic people are on them. I also hate how it’s almost designed to give people a bad self-image and the kids who are teenagers now are so deeply affected by it to the extent they’re killing themselves.
#27
As God I’m here to say, too many TikTok trends.
#28
The effect it has on others.
#29
The excessive amount of b******t.
#30
That people post literally everything about their lives. Whatever happened to privacy and sharing special moments with friends instead of the world?
#31
Influencers
#32
It’s mind-numbing and mind-dumbing.
#33
The unrealistic beauty and lifestyle standards it’s setting. It’s causing mental health issues. I’m an aesthetician and see this on my table. I constantly have to explain to clients they have beautiful skin or the look “normal”. My teen facials now include me talking about how me and a plastic surgeon could build a influencer, that it’s all fake. I’m telling you all this too. Skin has texture, pores, acne, & pigment…it’s all normal and signs you’re alive on earth. There are things you can do to fix conditions but I promise your pores are not as big as you think. Take care of the health of your skin and body, then your skin will be healthy, and healthy skin is beautiful. Protect it with a broad spectrum spf of at least 30 and you’ll prevent pigment and damage. Most everything influencers are doing is madness. They’re going to end up with shiny plastic looking skin when they’re older, they do too much. Remember social media is fake & none of us should try to live up to its standards, It’s mental. Aging is a privilege, not everyone gets to do it.
#34
The artificiality.
#35
Discovering true beliefs of friends that I thought I knew. Especially if they voted for Trump. I wish that I didn’t know that, because I’ll never look at them the same.
#36
Suddenly finding someone you know irl on the internet, they strike up a conversation, and it’s awkward as hell. Oh, and the drama. Also, the hate.
#37
People pretending to have disabilities they don’t actually have. Of course, many people are act
#38
It wastes a tremendous amount of time and doesn’t give any reward. I was on FB for a couple of years and I realized I was investing an awful lot time just getting annoyed. I’d rather text, call and visit my loved ones – much nicer! And I’m more engaged in my life (not someone else’s), which is more impactful and joy-inducing!
#39
It forcing other things onto me. I follow the people I want to follow, and have less than zero interest in other people, or trending topics, or anything it thinks I’m interested in. Just show me who I follow and otherwise leave me alone.
#40
That everyone is on it, yet complaining about it. Just throw your phone in the ocean if you hate it so much, and get a brick that can only make calls? Nobody is forcing you to be on Facebook, Instagram etc…
#41
CELEBRITIES!!!!!!!
#42
#43
#44
The Sounds. Like when you go an Instagram and you rest your mousepad for a second too long on a reel it will blarr some music at you.
Sometimes silence is better, I don’t wanna hear some random songs I didnt ask for.
#45
Keyboard Warriors
can’t stand them some guy sitting in his moms basement talking c**p about real Warriors and the real issues they have from their time in service
i am 100% service connected disabled veteran and had someone tell me i get “welfare payments” and i need to “quit crying get a real job”
fork him and fork his parents for raising such a pos
#46
Everything.
#47
Everything! It is baked air!
#48
Social Media
#49
Sh!tty people
#50
Only 1 thing?
#51
I hate that so many people fake stuff so much and then others believe it and sometimes even stop believing in themselves.
#52
The fact that others expect you to have social media when you dont….
#53
Because of it we are gravitating towards social decadence
#54
What it has turned us into! Social Media has caused so much bullying, addiction, depression, anxiety, etc… If i could get rid of it, i would!
#55
One thing that I like to remind myself whenever I browse or read comments: People online are actually people. Real, human people. People whose opinions might not coincide with yours. People who live in places of which you might not approve (get that, Bored Panda?), but people notwithstanding. You never know what that person is experiencing as they’re reading. You don’t know if the snarky reply or downvote will be the thing that makes or breaks a day. Treat all of those people as you would in person. I despise the mentality that just because the response is online, it’s not one person responding to another.
#56
Society
#57
People want the truth but never want the scars.
#58
All the self righteous answers, I understand freedom of speech. But u wish when people were mean it physically hurt them.
#59
Ads. WTF Bored Panda. There are ads in every article now. Not cool. You were the only social media platform I could stand.
#60
They are addicted i had to stop in the end was getting too many headaches, stopped after having a break from them for a month.
#61
The fact that, as a celebrity any bad news about you automatically makes you a bad guy
#62
There are people who use it for the sole purpose of bragging about what they have. Kinda tacky
#63
Every idea is pure, but once it is made into existence, it can be come like social media. Contorted, corrupted and twisted so that only the messages left by the vile and wicked are the ones that stay with other people
#64
The sheer number of people who think it’s somehow a reliable source of news.
#65
I hate, hate, hate how I am NOT a huge social media star, raking in millions of $$$ doing something benign like opening KinderJoy eggs or unboxing packages. Booooo!
