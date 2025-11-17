Save Your Money: 45 Dreamy Destinations That Look Nothing Like What The Influencers Told You They Would

Social media has become such an integral part of our daily lives that we sometimes forget a simple truth while we’re busy scrolling through our feeds—what we’re looking at is an expertly edited, highly-stylized version of things. Real life is often far more chaotic and messy.
Makeup artist Keilys Gonzalez shared a video that went massively viral on Facebook. In it, we’re shown how influencers present picturesque travel destinations versus what you’re likely to see when you show up in person. The reality is very different, and you realize just how important perspective, editing, and the lack of a crowd can be. Scroll down for the side-by-side comparison.
More info: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok
#1
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#2
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#3
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#4
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#5
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#6
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#7
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#8
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#9
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#10
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#11
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#12
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#13
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#14
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#15
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#16
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#17
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#18
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#19
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#20
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#21
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#22
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#23
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#24
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#25
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#26
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#27
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#28
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#29
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#30
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#31
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#32
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#33
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#34
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#35
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#36
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#37
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#38
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#39
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#40
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#41
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#42
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#43
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#44
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
#45
Image source: Keilys Gonzalez
Follow Us