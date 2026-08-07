10 Movie & TV Cliffhangers That Turned Out to Be Completely Pointless

by

Cliffhangers have long been one of Hollywood’s favourite storytelling tools. The best ones raise the stakes, deepen a story, and reward audiences when the answers finally arrive. From television dramas to blockbuster films, writers have long relied on cliffhangers to keep audiences invested between episodes, seasons, and sequels.

Unfortunately, not every cliffhanger pays off. While some exist solely to generate buzz, others lose their impact because of cancellations, weak follow-ups, or reveals that fail to justify the suspense. In the worst cases, audiences spend months or even years waiting for answers that either never come or prove far less interesting than the mystery itself. Here are ten cliffhangers that ultimately felt pointless.

10. Sylar’s Survival Tease in Heroes

The first season of Heroes ended with the apparent defeat of Sylar (Zachary Quinto), only to hint moments later that he may have survived. The problem was that a few of its audience believed the show’s main villain was actually gone. Rather than creating genuine suspense, the cliffhanger simply confirmed what most fans already expected, making it feel more like a routine franchise move than a shocking twist.

10 Movie & TV Cliffhangers That Turned Out to Be Completely Pointless

9. The Capture of ALF

 

The sitcom ALF concluded with one of television’s strangest cliffhangers when government agents surrounded and captured the title character. It was a surprisingly dark ending for a family comedy, and audiences expected the story to continue the following season. Instead, the show was cancelled, leaving the cliffhanger unresolved for years and turning what should have been a dramatic moment into an awkward dead end.

8. The Final Scene of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

 

The Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales post-credits scene appeared to tease the return of Davy Jones, one of the franchise’s most popular villains. Fans immediately began speculating about where the series would go next. However, nearly a decade later, that tease remains largely unfulfilled, making the cliffhanger feel more like an attempt to keep the franchise alive than a meaningful story development.

7. The Time Jump Mystery in Revenge

 

The second season finale of Revenge flashed forward several months to reveal a shocking shooting that promised major consequences. The cliffhanger generated considerable discussion during the hiatus. When the show eventually caught up to the event, audiences found the reveal itself far less compelling than the mystery surrounding it, leaving the buildup feel excessive.

6. The Ending of Terra Nova

 

Terra Nova wrapped up its only season by introducing new mysteries, hidden locations, and the possibility of larger conflicts ahead. The finale clearly expected another season to explore those ideas. Its cancellation ensured that none of those storylines received answers, making the cliffhanger a reminder of a future that never arrived.

5. The Final Twist of The OA

 

Netflix’s The OA ended its second season with an ambitious twist that appeared to transport the story into an entirely new reality. It was one of the most unusual cliffhangers in recent television history and left audiences desperate to see what happened next. Unfortunately, Netflix cancelled the series shortly afterward, leaving audiences with a fascinating setup and no resolution.

4. The Ending of My Name Is Earl

 

My Name Is Earl spent years following Earl Hickey’s (Jason Lee) mission to make amends for his past mistakes. The final episode introduced a major revelation that could have changed everything audiences thought they knew about his journey. Instead of answering questions, the show raised new ones just before cancellation, making the cliffhanger feel particularly frustrating for longtime fans.

3. The Final Scene of Santa Clarita Diet

 

One of Netflix’s most beloved comedies, Santa Clarita Diet, ended with a major character transformation that promised to completely alter the show’s future. The cliffhanger was bold, surprising, and full of possibilities. Then the series was cancelled, ensuring that audiences never got to see how the story would handle the dramatic change.

2. Negan’s Victim Reveal in The Walking Dead

 

The sixth-season finale of The Walking Dead built toward a brutal confrontation with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) before refusing to reveal which character died. Instead, audiences had to wait months for the answer. While the death itself was significant, many fans criticized the cliffhanger for withholding information rather than creating suspense, making it one of the most divisive cliffhangers in television history.

1. Glenn’s Fake Death in The Walking Dead

 

Few cliffhangers have generated as much backlash as Glenn’s (Steven Yeun) apparent death in The Walking Dead season six. The episode strongly suggested that walkers had overwhelmed and killed the fan-favorite character. Several episodes later, audiences learned that Glenn had simply crawled to safety beneath a dumpster. Rather than rewarding audience investment, the twist made many fans feel manipulated, turning what should have been a shocking moment into one of television’s most infamous fake-outs.

Onyinye Izundu
Onyinye Izundu
More from this Author

Onyinye Izundu (He/Him) is a writer at TVOvermind. With a particular interest in fantasy, including popular shows like House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, and Games of Thrones, Onyinye enjoys watching movies and TV shows of various genres. Some of his all-time favorite films include Armageddon, Independence Day (starring Will Smith), Gladiator, and the movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 1-4 (still trying to wrap his head around the multiverse of Phase 5).

Related Posts
Five Incredibly Strange But Successful Shark Tank Products
3 min read
Mar, 24, 2019
Experts Reveal Lifestyle Factors Fueling Multiple Sclerosis As Christina Applegate And Selma Blair Struggle
3 min read
Jul, 9, 2026
Why The Joker: Folie à Deux Teaser Trailer Is Great
3 min read
Jul, 2, 2024
Reebok Announces “Aliens” Themed Sneakers Because Covenant Isn’t Already Being Marketed Enough
3 min read
Apr, 27, 2017
10 Deliciously Awesome Star Trek Cakes
3 min read
Apr, 14, 2016
One Day With Homeless
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025