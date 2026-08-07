10 Movie & TV Cliffhangers That Turned Out to Be Completely Pointless

Cliffhangers have long been one of Hollywood’s favourite storytelling tools. The best ones raise the stakes, deepen a story, and reward audiences when the answers finally arrive. From television dramas to blockbuster films, writers have long relied on cliffhangers to keep audiences invested between episodes, seasons, and sequels.
Unfortunately, not every cliffhanger pays off. While some exist solely to generate buzz, others lose their impact because of cancellations, weak follow-ups, or reveals that fail to justify the suspense. In the worst cases, audiences spend months or even years waiting for answers that either never come or prove far less interesting than the mystery itself. Here are ten cliffhangers that ultimately felt pointless.
10. Sylar’s Survival Tease in Heroes
The first season of Heroes ended with the apparent defeat of Sylar (Zachary Quinto), only to hint moments later that he may have survived. The problem was that a few of its audience believed the show’s main villain was actually gone. Rather than creating genuine suspense, the cliffhanger simply confirmed what most fans already expected, making it feel more like a routine franchise move than a shocking twist.
9. The Capture of ALF
The sitcom ALF concluded with one of television’s strangest cliffhangers when government agents surrounded and captured the title character. It was a surprisingly dark ending for a family comedy, and audiences expected the story to continue the following season. Instead, the show was cancelled, leaving the cliffhanger unresolved for years and turning what should have been a dramatic moment into an awkward dead end.
8. The Final Scene of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
The Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales post-credits scene appeared to tease the return of Davy Jones, one of the franchise’s most popular villains. Fans immediately began speculating about where the series would go next. However, nearly a decade later, that tease remains largely unfulfilled, making the cliffhanger feel more like an attempt to keep the franchise alive than a meaningful story development.
7. The Time Jump Mystery in Revenge
The second season finale of Revenge flashed forward several months to reveal a shocking shooting that promised major consequences. The cliffhanger generated considerable discussion during the hiatus. When the show eventually caught up to the event, audiences found the reveal itself far less compelling than the mystery surrounding it, leaving the buildup feel excessive.
6. The Ending of Terra Nova
Terra Nova wrapped up its only season by introducing new mysteries, hidden locations, and the possibility of larger conflicts ahead. The finale clearly expected another season to explore those ideas. Its cancellation ensured that none of those storylines received answers, making the cliffhanger a reminder of a future that never arrived.
5. The Final Twist of The OA
Netflix’s The OA ended its second season with an ambitious twist that appeared to transport the story into an entirely new reality. It was one of the most unusual cliffhangers in recent television history and left audiences desperate to see what happened next. Unfortunately, Netflix cancelled the series shortly afterward, leaving audiences with a fascinating setup and no resolution.
4. The Ending of My Name Is Earl
My Name Is Earl spent years following Earl Hickey’s (Jason Lee) mission to make amends for his past mistakes. The final episode introduced a major revelation that could have changed everything audiences thought they knew about his journey. Instead of answering questions, the show raised new ones just before cancellation, making the cliffhanger feel particularly frustrating for longtime fans.
3. The Final Scene of Santa Clarita Diet
One of Netflix’s most beloved comedies, Santa Clarita Diet, ended with a major character transformation that promised to completely alter the show’s future. The cliffhanger was bold, surprising, and full of possibilities. Then the series was cancelled, ensuring that audiences never got to see how the story would handle the dramatic change.
2. Negan’s Victim Reveal in The Walking Dead
The sixth-season finale of The Walking Dead built toward a brutal confrontation with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) before refusing to reveal which character died. Instead, audiences had to wait months for the answer. While the death itself was significant, many fans criticized the cliffhanger for withholding information rather than creating suspense, making it one of the most divisive cliffhangers in television history.
1. Glenn’s Fake Death in The Walking Dead
Few cliffhangers have generated as much backlash as Glenn’s (Steven Yeun) apparent death in The Walking Dead season six. The episode strongly suggested that walkers had overwhelmed and killed the fan-favorite character. Several episodes later, audiences learned that Glenn had simply crawled to safety beneath a dumpster. Rather than rewarding audience investment, the twist made many fans feel manipulated, turning what should have been a shocking moment into one of television’s most infamous fake-outs.
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