Steven Yeun: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Steven Yeun

December 21, 1983

Seoul, South Korea

42 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Steven Yeun?

Steven Yeun is an American actor known for his compelling and often understated performances. He consistently brings depth and nuance to complex characters.

He first gained widespread public attention playing Glenn Rhee in The Walking Dead series, a role that quickly made him a fan favorite and solidified his presence in mainstream television.

Early Life and Education

His early years were spent between South Korea, Canada, and eventually Michigan, where his parents, Je and June Yeun, owned beauty supply stores. He attended Troy High School and later Kalamazoo College.

While pursuing a psychology degree, Yeun discovered a passion for improvisational comedy, which steered him toward an acting career rather than a medical path.

Notable Relationships

Steven Yeun is married to photographer Joana Pak, with whom he tied the knot in December 2016. The couple met in Chicago during Yeun’s early career in improv.

They share two children, a son named Jude Malcolm and a daughter named Ruthie, and maintain a private family life in Los Angeles.

Career Highlights

Steven Yeun has garnered significant critical acclaim across film and television, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor for his role in the 2023 Netflix series Beef. This achievement highlighted his versatility and dramatic range.

Beyond that, he earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his powerful portrayal in the 2020 film Minari, further solidifying his standing as a respected performer.

Signature Quote

“Sometimes I wonder if the Asian American experience is what it’s like when you’re thinking about everyone else, but nobody else is thinking about you.”

