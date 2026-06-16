10 International TV Series Worth Watching with Subtitles

The rise of global streaming platforms has completely changed how audiences consume television, and international TV series now sit at the center of that shift. Audiences no longer limit themselves to English-language content, as gripping storytelling from countries like South Korea, Spain, Germany, and France continues to dominate worldwide charts. Over the years, these international TV series have proven that powerful narratives, strong performances, and unique cultural perspectives can easily transcend language barriers.
Also, streaming data supports this trend, with non-English shows accounting for a large share of global viewership in recent years. Squid Game alone became Netflix’s most-watched series ever shortly after release, reaching over 100 million households in weeks and topping charts in dozens of countries. In recent times, international TV series such as Narcos, Money Heist, and Lupin have also found streaming success. Subtitles no longer feel like a chore but like a gateway to some of the best storytelling available today. If you want fresh, high-quality content that feels different from typical Hollywood productions, these international shows deliver exactly that.
The Bridge (Sweden/Denmark)
The Bridge begins with a body discovered on the border between Sweden and Denmark, forcing detectives from both countries to work together. What follows is a gripping investigation filled with twists, social commentary, and psychological depth. The dynamic between the lead characters adds another layer of intrigue to the story. The Bridge became a major success and inspired several international adaptations. Audiences praised its atmospheric storytelling and strong character development. The Bridge offers a compelling mix of mystery and character-driven drama that keeps audiences fully engaged.
Gomorrah (Italy)
Gomorrah offers a gritty and realistic portrayal of organized crime in Naples. The series follows members of the Camorra as they navigate power struggles, betrayal, and survival in a brutal underworld. Its unflinching approach to violence and morality sets it apart from more stylized crime dramas. Critics and audiences consistently praised Gomorrah for its authenticity and intense storytelling. The show maintained high ratings across multiple seasons, with many considering it one of the best crime series ever produced.
Fauda (Israel)
Fauda delivers a raw and unfiltered look at the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through the lens of an undercover unit. The series follows operatives who infiltrate hostile territories, often blurring the line between duty and personal conflict. Its storytelling focuses on human emotion just as much as action, making every mission feel deeply personal. Fauda is currently in its sixth season, scheduled for release in 2026.
Audiences praised Fauda for its realism and willingness to tackle sensitive subject matter. Fauda holds a 100% aggregate rating on Rotten Tomatoes for its intense pacing and complex characters. Subtitles enhance the experience by preserving the multilingual dialogue, which shifts between Hebrew and Arabic. This authenticity adds depth and makes the series feel grounded, offering viewers a more immersive, thought-provoking experience.
Call My Agent! (France)
Call My Agent! offers a refreshing mix of humor and drama. Set in a bustling Parisian talent agency, the show follows agents as they manage demanding clients while dealing with their own personal and professional struggles. Each episode introduces new challenges, often involving real-life celebrity cameos playing exaggerated versions of themselves. The series gained critical acclaim for its sharp writing and engaging performances. Audiences loved its ability to balance humor with emotional depth, making it both entertaining and relatable. Call My Agent! stands out as a feel-good yet insightful look into the entertainment industry.
3% (Brazil)
3% presents a gripping vision of a divided society in which only a select few have the chance to live in a utopian offshore world. The story follows young candidates competing in a series of tests known as “The Process,” where only three percent succeed. The show explores themes of inequality, morality, and ambition in a way that feels both futuristic and relatable. 3% gained strong audience approval for its suspenseful storytelling and thought-provoking themes. Audiences appreciated its focus on character decisions and ethical dilemmas rather than on action alone. 3% stands out as a compelling dystopian drama that challenges viewers to think beyond the surface.
Babylon Berlin (Germany)
Babylon Berlin transports audiences to 1920s Berlin during a time of political unrest and cultural transformation. The story follows a detective investigating criminal networks while the city teeters on the edge of chaos. Its rich setting and detailed production design create a vivid and immersive experience. Babylon Berlin received widespread acclaim for its ambitious storytelling and historical accuracy. Babylon Berlin stands as a visually stunning and intellectually engaging series that brings history to life.
Dark (Germany)
Dark stands as one of the most intellectually rewarding series ever created. The story begins with the disappearance of two children in a small German town, but it quickly evolves into a deeply layered narrative involving time travel, generational trauma, and interconnected destinies. Every episode adds complexity, forcing audiences to pay close attention to details that later become crucial pieces of the puzzle. Its haunting atmosphere and deliberate pacing make it a show that demands patience but rewards commitment.
Critics and audiences consistently praise Dark for its intricate storytelling and philosophical depth. The series maintains strong critical ratings across all three seasons, with audiences calling it one of the best sci-fi shows ever made. Watching it with subtitles lets you fully absorb the tone and emotion of the original German dialogue. The show’s careful construction ensures that every reveal feels earned, making it a must-watch for viewers who enjoy layered narratives.
Sacred Games (India)
The Indian Hindi-language neo-noir crime thriller Sacred Games broke new ground as India’s first Netflix original. It quickly gained international acclaim for its bold storytelling. The series follows a troubled Mumbai police officer who receives a mysterious warning from a notorious crime lord. This sets off a chain of events that could determine the fate of the entire city. Sacred Games blends crime, politics, and spirituality into a narrative that feels both expansive and deeply personal.
The show’s strong performances and gripping plot earned high audience approval, especially among those seeking something more intense and culturally rich. Subtitles play a crucial role in preserving the authenticity of its multilingual dialogue, which includes Hindi, English, and regional dialects. Sacred Games doesn’t just tell a story; it immerses audiences in a complex world where every decision carries weight. Its unpredictable nature keeps audiences engaged from start to finish.
Kingdom (South Korea)
Kingdom offers a unique blend of South Korean political drama and zombie horror set during Korea’s Joseon era. Set in 1601, the story follows a crown prince investigating a mysterious plague that resurrects the dead, all while navigating palace conspiracies and power struggles. The combination of historical intrigue and horror creates a gripping narrative that feels fresh and unpredictable.
The series earned widespread acclaim for its high production quality and innovative storytelling. Audiences appreciate how it balances action with deeper themes about leadership, corruption, and survival. Its fast-paced storytelling and striking visuals make it one of the most compelling international shows available.
Alice in Borderland (Japan)
Alice in Borderland throws audiences into a high-stakes survival game set in an abandoned Tokyo. The story follows a group of individuals forced to compete in deadly challenges that test both intelligence and physical endurance. Each game introduces new rules and psychological tension, keeping audiences constantly on edge. The series quickly built a global fanbase, thanks to its intense action and emotional storytelling. Audiences praise its character development, which added depth to the high-concept premise. Alice in Borderland delivers a thrilling experience that keeps audiences hooked until the very end.
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