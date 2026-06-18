10 Hollywood Legends Who Used TV Fame to Launch Bigger Careers

Television has long served as Hollywood’s most reliable breeding ground. A breakout role on a hit series can introduce an actor to millions of viewers, but turning that momentum into a larger career takes strategy, timing, and talent. While some actors stay tied to the roles that made them famous, others use that momentum to build something much larger.
The actors on this list did more than ride the success of a popular show. They expanded into blockbuster films, prestige dramas, and award-winning performances, as well as directing and producing. In several cases, their careers after television eclipsed the very shows that made them famous. While each generation has had its fair share of TV breakout stars, including younger stars like Zendaya, Donald Glover, Millie Bobby Brown, Austin Butler, and Sydney Sweeney, the article focuses on Hollywood’s veteran actors.
1. George Clooney Turned ER Into an Oscar-Winning Film Career
When George Clooney joined ER in 1994, he became one of television’s biggest breakout stars almost immediately. His role as Dr. Doug Ross gave him mainstream visibility and turned him into a major TV heartthrob. The show dominated ratings and became one of the defining dramas of the decade. Clooney used that attention wisely.
After leaving ER, he built one of the strongest film careers of his generation. He led major films like Ocean’s Eleven and won an Academy Award for Syriana. He later directed acclaimed films and earned respect behind the camera. Few actors have made a transition from TV to film as successfully as Clooney.
2. Will Smith Turned Sitcom Fame Into Global Stardom
Before he became one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, Will Smith built his acting career on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The sitcom introduced him to millions of viewers and gave him the perfect platform to sharpen his charisma, comic timing, and screen presence. Smith played a fictionalized version of himself, a street-smart teenager from West Philadelphia adjusting to life in Bel-Air. His natural energy and quick humor made him the center of the show and turned him into one of television’s most recognizable young stars in the 1990s.
Will Smith did not treat television fame as the finish line. He used that momentum to break into film at exactly the right moment, first with Bad Boys and then with massive box-office hits like Independence Day and Men in Black. Those films transformed him from a sitcom star into an international movie icon almost overnight. Over the next two decades, Smith built one of Hollywood’s strongest careers with acclaimed performances in Ali, The Pursuit of Happyness, and his Oscar-winning turn in King Richard. Few actors have made the jump from television to worldwide superstardom as effectively as Will Smith.
3. Bruce Willis Took Moonlighting Into Action-Hero History
Before Bruce Willis became one of Hollywood’s defining action stars, he built his name on television with Moonlighting. The ABC series paired him with Cybill Shepherd and quickly became one of the most talked-about shows of the 1980s. Willis played David Addison, a fast-talking private detective whose charm, humor, and unpredictability gave the show its edge. Audiences connected with his energy, and critics praised his comic instincts, helping him win an Emmy and a Golden Globe during the show’s run.
The television success gave Willis the visibility he needed, but his move into film changed his career forever. In 1988, he starred as John McClane in Die Hard and rewrote the blueprint for action heroes. Unlike the larger-than-life muscle-bound stars of the era, Willis brought vulnerability, sarcasm, and grit to the role, making McClane feel more human and relatable. The film became a massive hit and launched one of Hollywood’s most successful action franchises. From there, films like Pulp Fiction and The Sixth Sense expanded his range and cemented his legacy as a Hollywood heavyweight.
4. Denzel Washington Used St. Elsewhere as His Foundation
Before Denzel Washington became one of Hollywood’s most respected actors, he built his early reputation on St. Elsewhere. The NBC medical drama gave him one of his first major television roles and placed him in front of a national audience every week. Playing Dr. Phillip Chandler allowed Washington to sharpen his craft across six seasons and develop the screen presence that would later define his film career.
The foundation helped Washington move into film with confidence and purpose. He quickly proved his range in Cry Freedom and earned his first Academy Award for Glory. He kept building momentum with commanding performances in Malcolm X, The Hurricane, and Training Day. What began on network television grew into one of the greatest film careers in Hollywood history, proving that Washington used television not as a destination, but as the first step toward cinematic greatness.
5. Tom Hanks Turned a Sitcom Start Into a Legendary Career
Before he became one of the most respected actors in Hollywood history, Tom Hanks also built his early career in television comedy. He appeared in the ABC sitcom Bosom Buddies, where he played a young man disguising himself as a woman to secure affordable housing. The show leaned heavily on physical comedy and absurd situations, and Hanks quickly stood out for his timing and likability.
The early exposure gave Hanks a crucial platform, but it did not define his trajectory for long. He moved into film work and steadily shifted away from sitcom comedy toward more complex roles. His career exploded when he delivered leading performances in films like Big, where he played a child trapped in an adult body. It was a role that showcased emotional range far beyond television comedy. He followed that with critically acclaimed performances in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, both of which earned him Academy Awards.
6. Leonardo DiCaprio Used TV Exposure to Reach Elite Status
Leonardo DiCaprio joined Growing Pains during his early years in Hollywood. The role gave him national exposure and introduced his talent to a larger audience. Even in supporting roles, he showed unusual emotional depth, and casting directors noticed quickly. He soon made the leap into major films and never looked back. Titanic turned him into a global superstar. He later earned acclaim for films like The Wolf of Wall Street and won an Oscar for The Revenant. His television roots often get overlooked because his film career became so massive.
7. Woody Harrelson Expanded Far Beyond Cheers
Woody Harrelson built his early fame inside one of television’s most successful sitcoms, Cheers. He joined the show as Woody Boyd, a simple but lovable bartender who quickly became a fan favorite. The character brought a fresh kind of innocence into an already established ensemble cast. Audiences connected with his timing, warmth, and effortless comedic rhythm. Harrelson could have stayed locked into sitcom comedy for the rest of his career, but he chose a different path. He moved into film with a clear intention to challenge himself beyond television expectations. Over the years, that decision led him into a wide range of roles that have tested both his dramatic and comedic range.
8. Jamie Foxx Turned Sketch Comedy Into Oscar Gold
Before he became one of Hollywood’s most versatile stars, Jamie Foxx built his reputation on television comedy. His breakout came on In Living Color, where he joined a cast known for sharp comedy and fearless performances. Foxx stood out because he brought more than jokes to the stage. He showed strong character work, quick improvisation, and a natural command of the spotlight that made him impossible to overlook.
The exposure provided Foxx with the foundation to launch his own sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, which ran for five seasons and expanded his fan base even further. He used those years to sharpen his timing and strengthen his screen presence. Then he made a bold move into dramatic film roles and changed how the industry viewed him. His performance as Ray Charles in Ray earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor and proved his extraordinary range. Foxx turned television comedy into a launchpad for one of the most impressive careers in modern Hollywood.
9. John Travolta Used TV to Spark a Long Hollywood Run
John Travolta became famous on Welcome Back, Kotter. The role gave him teen idol status and introduced his personality to mainstream audiences. His natural charisma made him impossible to ignore. That visibility created bigger opportunities. Travolta quickly moved into films and became a major star through Saturday Night Fever and Grease. Years later, Pulp Fiction revived his career and restored his place in Hollywood.
10. Idris Elba Turned The Wire Into Global Recognition
Idris Elba’s role as Stringer Bell on The Wire remains legendary. He brought intelligence, danger, and control to one of TV’s most layered crime dramas. Critics praised his performance heavily. The role introduced him to American audiences in a major way. Elba expanded from there into television and film with remarkable consistency. Luther strengthened his prestige status, while Marvel films like Thor increased his blockbuster appeal. Elba became a globally recognized actor with serious range. His career grew far beyond one iconic TV role.
Follow Us