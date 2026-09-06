“Tuxedo-Wearing Jerks”: Zookeepers Share Their Beef With Animals In This Hilarious Thread

For children, a visit to the zoo is like a walk in heaven, but who am I kidding? Many of us adults love it just as much. I mean, animals can be so weird yet adorable, and spending time with them can be really refreshing.
Of course, it’s not as good as seeing them in their natural habitat, but close enough. However, as much as we enjoy looking at these furry creatures, zookeepers are the ones who actually work with them daily.
Believe it or not, they have a list of animals that actually drive them nuts, and they dread looking after these troublemakers. We have compiled the funniest stories that these folks have shared. You might have many questions about your favorite animal after you see some of them below!
#1
Former zookeeper here…penguins…the answer will always be penguins… Tiny, cute, tuxedo-wearing jerks with zero respect for authority. Some of them even develop individual grudges against specific keepers and will deliberately and brutally harass you whenever they get the opportunity. And penguin poop being basically high-pressure projectile slurry certainly doesn’t improve the working relationship.
Image source: moralsupportgremlin, Getty Images
There are thousands of animals across the globe that call zoos their homes. Depending on the size of the facility and the number of animals in their care, AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums can spend between $500,000 and $20 million (or more) on animals every year. Zookeepers and animal carers play an essential role in ensuring these animals are cared for.
Just like every human is different, each animal from each species is unique. Caring for them requires a special approach, as what works for some may not work for others. No wonder the zookeepers have their favorite and least favorite furry beings to care for.
#2
A former zookeeper. There was this frog. It was an American bullfrog, fat and dumb, and it would LUNGE for your hand any time you tried to feed it or clean it’s enclosure. I got ‘bit’ by that thing so many times, and it was like a jack in the box jump scare every time. The snakes? Coyote? Every other animal? No issues.
Image source: angela.lynne.studios, pete weiler
#3
Not a zookeeper but a retired DVM here. I didn’t work with a lot of wildlife but some. My least favorite was the turkey vulture. They eat rotting meat. And their defense mechanism is to vomit on you. Yes it smells as bad as you think it does.
Image source: kat_eyz324, A. G. Rosales
Every species presents a new challenge. For instance, hippos are pretty messy, grumpy, and also quite aggressive. Surprisingly, though, hippo attacks on humans (including zookeepers) are underreported. But they can occur frequently, especially in captivity.
The gentle giants, aka elephants, also have a dark side and are difficult to care for. A PLOS One study found that numerous zoo-housed elephants exhibited stereotypic behaviors due to inadequate space and social environments.
#4
Ex zoo keeper – i loathed the llamas. They smelled horrible and their stares were haunting. Also got attacked by a crane once, that one sucked. I loved the camels, a couple of the goats, pig, maned wolves, lemurs, and otters the most. I liked the female roos, but their man Marcus was a jerk.
Image source: sydneawords, DΛVΞ GΛRCIΛ
#5
Sarah, Hamadryas baboon. Its mutual. I’ve know her for 7 years, met when she was 3. We will never be friends… and we are both ok with that.
Image source: steviejanay, https://www.pexels.com/photo/helarctos-malayanus-sitting-on-the-grass-17038056/
#6
Zebras. I feel sorry for the mules that get sent to the zoo, and they’re all like “I get to roam free in that big enclosure,” but they get put with a small enclosure with a zebra who’s too zebra to be with the other zebras. It’s like going to prison for taking part in a protest and getting Jeffrey Dahmer as your cellmate.
Image source: nightzac666
It’s already been established that caring for some animals can be challenging. However, a Frontiers study surveyed 1695 animal care and health professionals and found that these individuals report higher levels of anxiety, depression, and burnout and lower levels of professional fulfillment than other zoo staff and volunteers.
Heavy workload and the emotional toll of animal loss are the driving factors for this emotional stress these professionals face. Experiencing the loss so closely does induce grief, even if the worker might not have been a huge fan of that animal.
#7
‘Prairie dogs. Only enclosure that I went into armed (with a broom lol). They will launch themselves at you like demonic little missiles. And with their labyrinth of tunnels you never know where they will pop up. Most terrifying game of whack a mole ever (no I never hit them, the broom was more of a shield or a deterrent).’
Image source: Turbulent-Language20
#8
‘River otters
‘I love them but the smell is not worth the cuteness for me.
‘Pair the ultra-fast metabolism of a creature that eats 25% of its body mass in raw fish every day with superpowered ferret-like scent glands, and you get an animal that’s real efficient at turning fish into goopy piles of fish-gut-anal-gland-poo-goo and spreading it everywhere to help mark territory.’
Image source: dizzyd232
#9
My personal least favourite was red pandas. Don’t get me wrong, they’re so cute. Beautiful creatures. But my god they poop so much. Its equal parts unreasonable and impressive that so much can come out of an animal that size in 24 hours.’
Image source: GetBent616
However, the bigger question is the toll zoos take on animals’ mental well-being. The debate over keeping them in captivity or in their natural habitats is longstanding, as experts have supported both positions.
The Association of Zoos and Aquariums is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing zoos and aquariums in conservation, education, science, and recreation. AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums meet the highest standards in animal care and welfare and provide a fun, safe, and educational family experience. The trouble is that not all zoos adhere to ethical animal conservation.
#10
Great apes, but especially the chimps. Forget the fact that they are terrifyingly strong and dangerous. They just defecate at any time, anywhere (you’d think an animal that intelligent would at least move away from their resting spot before taking a hot dump but noooo).
‘They reek like the strongest human B.O. you could imagine. Major risk for zoonosis because they are so closely related to us. They are on the short list of animals I would never apply to work with. They are fun to watch… from far away.
Image source: ScamperSand
#11
Former zookeeper.
‘I would say any of the primates or monkeys but more specifically Baboons.
‘They live for destruction, the episode of the Simpsons where Ned ends up in a Baboon enclosure is 100% accurate.
They are just total bastards with no redeeming qualities.
Image source: snake_girl
#12
Everyone thinks seals are cute sea puppies, they smell worse than you can possibly imagine.
Image source: ProfessionalOil2014
European Wildlife Conservation believes that the role of zoos is more than just displaying animals; they are also meant to fund conservation, breed endangered species, and inspire people to actually care about wildlife. They let visitors connect with animals in close proximity. Besides, their breeding programs have saved species from extinction.
On the other hand, some zoos often harm animals through confinement. They also spend barely any funds on wildlife conservation, instead pocketing them. Even their breeding programs hardly help any species that can’t survive back in the wild.
#13
For me it was alpacas. Super cute. Super soft. Super easy to clean up after.
‘But they never, ever want to be friends with you no matter how much you feed them. They hate being touched. No amount of trying to tame them will ever get them past aloof indifference.
Image source: Zooophagous
#14
Not a zookeeper but as an aquarist I genuinely have beef with two specific clownfish. I HATE them and I will actually celebrate the day they pass away.
Image source: jocieeex
#15
My sister worked at an aquarium for awhile. She loathes otters. They would bite her so much and you know their special rock they keep in their little fur pocket? One kept throwing it at her head. As a loving and supportive brother, I send her otter cards, stuffed otters, otter memes, etc all the time.
Image source: paintedbare
Wildlife biologist Stephanie Manka points out the differences between ethical and unethical zoos. “Ethical zoos are those that prioritize animal welfare, education, and conservation efforts above profits. They are run by non-profits or the government and have AZA accreditation.”
“Meanwhile, unethical zoos are largely run by private individuals and non-professionals. Therefore, one individual usually makes decisions about the animals and enclosures, and these decisions do not need to be approved by animal experts or professionals. Owners frequently make decisions by determining what is most profitable, not by what is best for the animals,” she adds.
#16
Exotic – chimps. Behaviorally to close to violent, aggressive humans. Domestic – Muskovy ducks. When they want to breed they don’t care who or what you are.
Image source: keeper.of.beasties
#17
Former Zoo educator (lady with the headset spouting animal facts.) Hands down the worst animals I encountered will always been the dang Canadian geese. And parents that let their children climb barriers.
Image source: theevilmandar
#18
Not currently, but in a past facility I worked with a Vietnamese giant centipede that would try to bite anything that moved in its habitat. We tried many different methods to reduce the behavior but it never stopped trying to tag us. It would also try to climb up tongs and other equipment.
Image source: dragon_trainer_gage
When animals are being exploited in this manner, it’s important that visitors like us fight back for their rights. After all, isn’t caring about nature the whole point of zoos? The Nature Conscious Tourism Initiative offers helpful tips folks can use to take action against unethical zoos.
They can exist only if the money keeps flowing. Instead of boycotting all zoos, supporting the good ones, like the AZA-accredited facilities, is the first step. If enough people spend their money right, the unethical ones will struggle to stay open.
#19
Honestly, I worked with monkeys for years and they think it’s funny to be mean and will maim you then laugh in your face.
Image source: emilyw513
#20
He hate boots. He knew we are the worker based on the boots we wear He won’t attack the customers. In fact, he ran away. But the boots?? He DESPISE them hahaha. My works (feeding/cleaning) other enclosure become harder with him around but lowkey i miss him.
Penguins? They love biting lol esp during the feeding sesh. – African penguin.
Image source: ___qishz
#21
Not a whole species but a specific chinchilla we had named Kevin. Kevin was a furry, angry football. We all knew who handled Kevin each day because they were always covered in his fur.
Image source: tyrambersaurus_rex
Also, it’s important to talk about and spread the truth where it lasts. While social media posts might get deleted, websites often stick around. Creating content that exposes these bad zoos can be really helpful. Using SEO can do the trick so that when people search for these facilities, they get the truth rather than marketing lies.
The USDA maintains public records of animal facilities, including violations, veterinary reports, and sales. People can fill in a few details and inspect a zoo. There’s also an option to file a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to get these documents. Then publishing them online and reaching out to local news stations can help. Ultimately, transparency makes it harder for zoos to sweep their unethical actions under the rug.
#22
I got a volunteer position at my local zoo. On induction day, they warned anyone who got the wombat enclosure that quote “be warned, she will try to break your shins when you step inside.”
Image source: bravobuds
#23
Used to volunteer at a zoo and there was a tiny skunk named Malcolm. He was an adult but about half the size of a normal male skunk, and he was such an jerk! Like, would attack and try to spray anyone he saw. But damn, he was cute as heck.
Image source: caziecafe
#24
Not a zookeeper but my mom worked at the local zoo while I was growing up. There was one elephant who HATED the zoo directors assistant and would charge and throw snot at her any chance she could.
Image source: cat3.o
Even if zookeepers might get irked looking after certain animals, I am sure they will frown upon unethical practices. After all, humans have to coexist with animals because it is their planet as much as it is ours. What are your thoughts about it? Also, what did you think about this list? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
#25
Former keeper here! After working at a parrot sanctuary, I have the biggest beef with Lovebirds, specifically peach-faced There was one that would perch on your shoulder and act all sweet, and then jump in your shirt and bite whatever she could find. Can’t stand them now.
Image source: tymebandit
#26
Cockatoos. My boyfriend (now husband) was training a cockatoo named Sonya when I was volunteering in his department once. He ran out of peanuts, so he went around the corner of the room to grab some more. It literally only took 2 seconds. As soon as he was out of sight, we made eye contact & she flew straight at me. Bit my ear & my finger straight through the nail when I tried pushing her off. She chased me around the room for 15 minutes until he was able to catch her. Ive hated them ever since.
Image source: ohwowvalerie_
#27
Teenage primates. Especially males. Their hormones and strength make for very destructive tantrums that often end in hilarious pouting sessions. I’ve given mine enrichment toys with specific sized holes cut out to help them out, if you catch my drift.
Image source: nik_ledoux
#28
We had a beautiful turkey vulture that just wanted to bite me. She would fly at my face. Turkey vultures are smart, like parrot smart. I waa putting her back after an education program and was having a hard time unhooking her jesses. I had a gauntlet that went to my shoulder, and she was biting it and inching it down to try to get to my bare arm. I was losing that race, and I finally had to shout for help.
Image source: sleeplesshelley
#29
Former keeper here! I worked one day a week with a taper. No one warned me they spray like cats, and that little ahole would follow me around and spray me every shift. I am convinced he did it on purpose.
I also worked with a Russian dwarf bunny who would attack me on a regular basis. The only real injury I ever had was from this b.
Image source: leahmur
#30
My husband volunteers at an aquarium, everyone knows the loggerhead turtles are jerk. They steal tools out of your hand, bite very hard, try to pin you to the bottom. One even tried taking his mask off under water with their mouth.
Image source: gray_guitar_
#31
Ex zookeeper here, emus. Idk if our emu Erckle was just ~special~ but he’d relentlessly try to mount you while you cleaned his enclosure and peck the living soul out of you (he would draw blood through my clothing).
Image source: bugs.under.rocks
#32
Swans – I was a student at a wildlife rescue and we had this one swan that flew into an electric fence and paralysed its neck, well it was the students job to put this swan in the hydro bath, it would swing and sway its head until it caught your arm and latch on to it while shaking its head. The bruising we would go home with was insane.
Image source: Wolfie1805
#33
I got to chat with the head keeper of the large carnivores at a zoo once. He said that the Black Footed Cat is a vicious little demon. When they clean their enclosure the cats are kept in a holding cage, and they spend the entire time throwing themselves against the door, trying to hunt the keepers.
Image source: ca77ywumpus
#34
That I dislike? No. That dislike me? Of course. Every Cuban croc I’ve ever met has tried to rip me to pieces.
Image source: hyperolius
#35
One specific alligator named Princess. I was holding her all day at a fundraising event and completely lost count on how many times she peed on me. Shat on me 2-3 times too. She was a temperamental little booty hole.
Image source: freezerpops
#36
I went out with someone who worked at the aquarium once, and the things I was told about what the otters did to each other has forever haunted me. Can never look at them the same way again.
Image source: rupidee
#37
My daughter is not a zookeeper. She is an animal science major getting ready to graduate college in a few months. She works with cattle every day. Her least favorite is by far…black angus. They will go out of their way to be jerks. Her favorite by far is Holstein cows. They are big babies and like to cuddle. She works at the school dairy and the Holsteins even wear collars because they are spoiled. Adorbs.
Image source: sweet_and_wild_vol
#38
I was talking to a man who told me he worked for the local aquarium with the dolphins. I said Dolphins? Cool! He said no, dolphins are jerks. Cracked me up!
Image source: ipquilter
#39
The zoo I did my placement at in my 4th year of my degree had a petting zoo with a pig. He was the only animal to ever bite me (for not letting him eat bat guano, might I add) and I held a grudge against him until the day I left.
Image source: lily_lestrange
#40
Not me but my old teacher from vet tech school. She was a vet at the zoo for awhile. She said she wouldn’t work with monkeys because they bite off fingers and throw poop. Her favorite animal was the giant ant eater.
Image source: sarahlongmmastrong
#41
My mom was a nutritionist for a Zoo, she didn’t hate any animals but she sure hated figuring out the Koala diets because they almost exclusively eat Eucalyptus and sourcing the right plant was very difficult and she was always muttering about how picky they were.
Image source: nerd_nextd00r
#42
I have a grudge against a peacock flounder that I can’t really explain. My cute little jawfish and garden eels were moved out so he could have that exhibit and it’s like he knows. And yes, clownfish are little jerks. If you see a random clownfish by itself at an aquarium, it’s probably in time out.
Image source: stephanie_wynne
#43
This one male reindeer, I’m not sure why he hated me so much but everytime i stepped foot into that enclosure he would attack me. One time one of the other reindeer stepped in to protect me and he got so pouty and blocked the exit until one of the other staff members came to let me out.
Image source: andi05_hughes
#44
Not a zookeeper but I’ve been volunteering with wildlife. It made my beef with squirrels worse and I’m now terrified of woodpeckers. (Do I want them to live? Will I help them live? Yes. But I want them to thrive a minimum of 10 feet away from me at all times thank you.)
Image source: b_r_ookworm
#45
Axolotls:( sorry but caring for a lot of them as a group is very taxing. I understand someone could love them, but not for me.
Image source: loungeberry22
#46
The Green Iguana. He was angry and incredibly territorial. When I’d go into his enclosure to clean he would always jump and attack my toes
Image source: BaeIz
#47
Friend of mine was a keeper, she said lions are generally jerks. She said that, like all cats, they looked down on you (only there’s like, five of them doing it in unison) and were difficult to work with.
Image source: Equivalent_Strength
#48
Not me, a former coworker. She said the male kangaroos were waaaay more aggressive than you think.
Image source: hanakage
#49
I worked in a NASA breeding lab with squirrel monkeys. I loved all of them except the one male who peed on me every day. He had amazing aim. I couldn’t really blame him. He lived in a lab.
Image source: punk_biologist
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